Share the love

Good Morning/Evening!

May you have Faith in your soul, Hope in your being and Love in your heart....

Last week in Bible Study with Rev. Christopher Derricks of Hopewell M. B. Church, we learned from Philippians 4:10-13, about contentment. A question was asked, “how do we find true contentment?” We have to the 3P’s out of the teaching---Perspective, Priorities, and Power Source.

The lesson of contentment is most effectively learned during times of suffering and need. And I am sure most of you agree we seem to facing more suffering and need in this present time. So many unforeseen attacks come upon us as we are just coming through one crisis. But we must never give up or out, sometimes we just need to stand still and watch God work.

God I know You are able to handle our every need, so please give us the courage to bring all our struggles before You. Stir in our hearts a desire to seek You first above all else, because You are the One who cares for us. It is in Jesus Name I ask this for Your people.

Our prayer request names for this week are: Rev. Allan Henderson and 1st Lady Roslind; Catherine Shepard; Charles Bradford; Joe Townsend; Rob Bobbitt; Donald Haralson; Gail Johnson; Robert Kimble; Gracie Williams; John L. Evans; Glenda Franklin-Hodges; Douglas Barber; Mary Shepard; Dessie Evans; Nancy Hughes; JoAnn Graffenread; Bobby Joe Harrison; Fred Hughes; Floyzell Williams, and all their caregivers.

Prayers of comfort and peace for the families who are dealing with the loss of a loved one; Odom-Harris; Dukes; Hunt-Harris; Hawkins; Swan; and the Hayes-Patrick families. We may not be able to be there with you physically, but just know that we share in your grief and send much love your way.

The Sunday School lesson taught us to make personal sacrifices in love to help our neighbors, that is anyone in need not just ones you know! Share that love this week as you journey through your daily walk.