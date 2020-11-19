What you say matters

Good Morning/Evening!

“Leave no room or foothold for the devil.” Ephesians 4:27

If you study the Word, you will find that Jesus didn’t talk or preach much about the devil and what he was saying or doing. But He dealt with the devil by casting him out of people lives. He told him to shut up and quoted the Word to him (Luke 4:1-13). We should stop talking so much about the devil’s work and giving him free advertisement! We can resist the devil with the Word of God; speak of the good things God is doing for and through us. You can bless or curse yourself with your mouth. Speak positive truths from the Word of God. Take notice of the things you say, because what you say matters to you and your well being. Say what you believe Jesus would say in your situation, and you will open the door for the miracle-working power of God.

Take away from Wednesday night Bible Study: “Is what we are doing the best use of our life?” God made us for a mission and a purpose; Paul saying, “these are difficult days,” tells of a sense of urgency because of evil pervasiveness. We need the same sense of urgency because our days are also difficult and uncertain. The worst and more corrupt that the manners of this world are, the more watchful we ought to be in every situation.

Ephesians 5:15-17 says, “See then that you walk circumspectly, not as fools, but as wise, redeeming the time, because the days are evil. Wherefore be ye not unwise, but understanding what the will of the Lord is.”

We’ll never completely agree with another person on everything. Not even your spouse or best friend. That means there won’t be anyone with your exact viewpoint on life, politics, money, relationships, or religion. Even though we are all different, we can still love each other. It is important to love people of different ideals, because Jesus commands it! Love considers others first, looks for the best, shows patience. Love is more than words, it is action. And it could come with pain at times, but just Do It!

Our prayer request names: Rev. Allen Henderson, Catherine Shepard, Mary Denson, Joe Townsend, Nancy Hughes, Nancy Derricks, Robert Kimble, Wade Stowers, Gracie Williams, Gail Johnson, Donald Haralson, Herman Verse, JoAnn Graffenread, Bobby Joe Harrison, Fred Hughes, John L. Evans, Verbie Lyles, and their caregivers.

Prayers of comfort and peace to the families of Mother Fannie Sharp; Minister Willie C. Ragsdale; and Deacon Thomas Earl Holifield.

Reach out in a safe and respectful way to show your love to all of the grieving loved ones.