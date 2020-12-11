The season of miracles

Good Morning/Evening!

There are some days you wake up with so much joy, peace and just plain feeling good and grateful to be alive; ready to share the love with the world and you step outside and walk into a brick wall made with all the opposites of what you felt. Wow! And silence is not your strong point, but you don’t want to escalate things; so quickly the Holy Spirit reminds you to pray and let God work on you and the darkness disperses as the “Son” steadily seeps in.

When storms come our way, just remember we know the Master of the wind, when sickness finds us, just remind yourself, I know the greatest Physician, when your heart gets broken, just say I know the Potter who made my heart. It doesn’t matter what we face or go through, Jesus is the Way, the Truth and the Life, He is everything I need. Even on the worst days, I still see His blessings.

God, I know that You are able to handle my every need, so please give me the courage to bring all my struggles before You. Stir in my heart a desire to seek You first above all else, because You are the One who cares for me. In Jesus Name, Amen!

Tis’ the season of miracles, as we believe...Let me testify to the fact that we witnessed a walking miracle on last Sunday as our Pastor, Rev. Allen Henderson came through the front doors of New Beginnings M. B. Church and take his place in the pulpit. The power prayer to our Lord is awesome.

The morning worship service message came from John 14:6, “Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth and the Life: No man cometh unto the Father, but by me.” Subject: The Only Way! Lesson: That in our storms, through our storms, and after our storms, Jesus is “The Only Way”

If you notice the repeating of Jesus is the only way, it only confirmation of inspiration of the spirit.

Our prayer request names —Rev. Allen Henderson; Catherine Shepard; Mary Denson; Nancy Derricks; Nancy Hughes; Robert & Mae Kimble; Betty Flowers; Gail Johnson; John L. Evans; Joe Townsend; John Bobbitt; Sandra Odom; Rudi Burks; Vonda 'Sunshine' Tatum; Bobby Joe Harrison; JoAnn Graffenread; Gracie Williams; Jessie L. Gatewood; Innette Bradford; Verbie Lyles; and all their caregivers.

Prayers of comfort and peace for Johnson/Patrick; Sullivan; Bobbitt; Douglas; Parker/Odom; McDonald; Tatum; and Patrick families as the go through their season of grief.

“Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all of the darkness.” (Desmond Tutu)