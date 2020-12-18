Sow Hope

Good Morning/Evening!

We are almost at the beginning of a new year, with new expectations! But we don’t have to wait until 12-31-2020 or 1-1-2021 to make a resolution of a fresh start. Let’s start something good in someone’s life today. We can sow faith for a healing (spiritual /physical); sow hope for a restoration of peace and respect for each other. A sincere compliment can sow confidence in someone who may be starving for encouragement. A simple excuse me, or thank you can break down barriers of offensive thinking.

Remember, God will not ask us to sow anything that He doesn’t give you the grace to give. Pray for someone else’s needs, and enjoy the abundant harvest that is returned to your own life as you sow into others.

“You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending.” — C. S. Lewis

Sunday morning worship service was graced with God’s presence and a wonderful message through Pastor Henderson, coming from Matthew 2:1-2; subject-- “The Wise Men!”

As we prepare for Christmas, let’s spend some of our time celebrating that Jesus’' humble birth prepared a way for us to draw near to Him. I know it can feel hard to be joyful in the middle of the busyness and chaos of the season. But take comfort and find renewed hope in the promises of Christ. Because of His humble arrival it became possible for all to experience the joy of His presence. Stop and think for a minute, what if Jesus had come from some of the palaces of the kings back then, we may never have known about it; but from humble beginnings great things appear and flourish!

Let us not cease in our prayers for all our sick and shut-ins and those having to deal with the loss of loved ones.

Pastor Allan Henderson, Catherine Shepard, Diane Shepard, Joe Townsend, Rudi Burks, Mae Derricks, Robert & Mae Kimble, Nancy Hughes, Sandra Odom, Gail Johnson, Verbie Lyles, Bobby Joe Harrison, JoAnn Graffenread, Dessie Evans, Innette Bradford, Jessie Gatewood, and all their caregivers.

Prayers of comfort and peace for the Parker-Odom; Donald; Stewart; Patrick; Chapman; Patrick families and others that are going through loss.

“As long as we have memories, yesterday remains. As long as we have hope, tomorrow awaits. As long as we have love, today is beautiful. As long as we have God, anything is possible.”

I Love you all and I hope you stay safe and feel the joy of Christmas!!!