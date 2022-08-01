Take it to the Lord

Good Morning/Evening!

“Don’t be anxious about anything; rather, bring up all of your requests to God in your prayers and petitions, along with giving thanks.” Philippians 4:6 CEB

Scripture tells us that the best antidote for fear and anxiety is prayers. When fear grips us, we should begin to take action with the truth of God. God says shift our focus, because whoever or whatever controls our mind, controls us. He has not given us the spirit of fear, so we should focus on God and allow His Word and Spirit to fill our hearts and control us.

I know some of us are becoming somewhat concerned about the many outbreaks of this virus recently; but if we are honest the cause is from a lapse in judgment and precautions. But even with that God is still faithful and will hear our prayers. Be steadfast in your caring for each other selflessly. Be fearful about nothing; but pray about everything. If you have a nagging fear that you can’t see clearly, or a specific fear that you can see, take it to the Lord in prayer. He knows what it is and will remove it and replace it with His truth; just ask Him and don’t forget to thank Him when it happens!

Our prayer request names: Rev. Allen Henderson; Rev. Larry Weathers; Catherine Shepard; Camelia Kincaid; John L. Evans; Nancy Hughes; Elaine Thomas; Merlene Patrick; Gloria Hughes; Sheila Fortune; Kadarius Lewis; Joey Hunt; Joe Townsend; Jimmy Graffenread; Mary Stowers; Helen Adkins; May Hunt; Mae Kimble; Dorothy Tullos; Leslie Patrick; Mills Ledford; Dessie Evans; and all their caregivers.

Our sympathy and prayers of comfort for the Williams/Parrott; Evans/Holifield; Holmes families during their time of grief.

God loves everyone of us as if there were but one of us to love! He is so powerful He doesn’t have to let go of you to touch me!