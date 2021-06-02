These Forest High School classmates from the 1970 and 1971 classes have announced plans to have a combined class reunion scheduled Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at B. Gatewood Gallery in downtown Forest. A section of downtown will also be utilized for the special event. A 1970’s theme (tie dye shirts, bell bottom jeans, etc.) is planned - so everyone is urged to dress appropriately! Activities begin at 4 p.m. and a dinner meal will be served approximately at 5:30 p.m. A special program starts at 6 p.m. and will be followed by various entertainment. Cost to attend is set for $30 per person. School administrators, faculty and staff from both classes are invited to attend as special guests. Seated from left are Brenda Marler Tillman (’70), Karen Webb Blossom (’71), Martha Marler Eppstein (’71), Bubby Johnston (’71), Brenda Duncan Creel (’71), James May (’70), Mary Wilkinson Jones (’70), Beth Mapp Russell (’70) and David Gaddis (’70). Another meeting is set for Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, once again at The Foothills Restaurant on Hwy. 35 in Forest. The meeting is open to all 1970 and 1971 classmates. More information to follow!