Happy Birthday:

June 21: Mrs. Hollis Carr, Mrs. Tim Gray, Paige Nicole Posey, Mrs. G.A. Eichelberger, John Boozer, Sonya Foreman, Jim Ueltschey, Courtney Spears Manglass. Nathan Samuel Reynolds.

June 22: Amanda Pace Atwater, Kaye Hodges, Linda Gibbs, Debra Lynn Chambers, Ann Armstrong, Ann Jackson, Martha Conner Measells, Jay Carr, Jess Dilley, Daniel Bailey, Reagan Harris Warren, Jodi Myers.

June 23: Alan Melichar, Don Corban, Eloise Gray, Bill Fortinberry, Mrs. Hilton Weems, Chuck Mitchell, Gene Walker, Becky Price, Kathy Karnatz.

June 24: Beatrice Burns, Manina Lee Bauer, Jeff Lee, Paul Lowery, Benjamin Gatewood, Audrey Harrell.

June 25: Larry Golden, Jeff Avant, Annette Douglas, Jenna Mitchell Morrow, Tammy Ball, Chandler Nicholson, Anna Rebecca Wardlow.

June 26: Freddie Stevens, Mac Archie, Christian Scales, Chad Halford Hill, Justin Bradshaw, David Sahler.

June 27: Dr. Joe “Mitch” Mitchell, Sara Reifenberg, Pamela Bramlett, Janelle Brown, Kathy Bishop Britt, Karla Childs, Shelby Wolverton, Alison Benton, Spencer Rushing, Edward E. McCaughn, Mozelle Warren.

June 28: Mike Stewart, Judy Sparks Measells, Johnny Viverette, Tommy Anderson, Sammy Black, Meghan Jones, Candy McCormick, Linda Epling Minard, Richard Boozer, Brenda Martin, Judy Irvin, Terry Latham, Cindy Reynolds, Connie Money Comans.

June 29: Terry Leon Moore, Daryl Durr, June McGee, Carl Howard Fountain, Robert Boozer, Jimmy Williams, Lucy Monk, Marshall Tadlock, Jonathon May, David C. Smith, Kaki Bounds, Michael Crimm.

Remember you don’t want to miss the concert Saturday evening at the Forest Presbyterian Church given by Irene Martin, in celebration of her 85th birthday. Irene says she really doesn’t know when she’s practiced so much!!! Happy, happy birthday, Irene!! Thank you for being such a faithful reader of The Scott County Times—and this column.

Get ready for some fun!! The family is planning an 80th birthday party for Gary Risher from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Friday, July 2, at B. Gatewood’s Studio and Gallery. Would love for folks to come and join the celebration!

Congratulations to Spence Sims and his travel basketball team for making it to the finals of the “Summer Sizzler Shoot Out” Tournament last weekend in Dallas, Texas. Unfortunately, Spence rolled his ankle in the last five minutes of the first quarter of play. The Alabama team lost in the finals by 10 points.

From Dallas, the Sims family flew to Pensacola, Florida, before heading north to join Missy McKibbens Roper and Loren Jane and Loren Ormond McKibbens at Rabun Gap, Georgia, the new spectacular summer location of Camp Hollymont for Girls. (Winter office and home will remain in Black Mountain, North Carolina, adjoining Camp Rockmont for Boys.)

Tom and Margaret Burns enjoyed a family celebration on his birthday with sons and their families at the Burns’ Fletcher, North Carolina home. Happy Birthday, Tom!!! (You, Margaret and the family are still missed in Forest!)

Sincere sympathy to the friends and family of Reba Roy who died last week following complications from injuries sustained in an automobile accident several weeks ago. Services were held at Ephesus Baptist Church last Saturday.

Scott Palmer returned from Destin on Tuesday after spending several days at the IIAM convention in Destin.

Riley Patel of New Orleans is visiting in the home of her grandparents, Raman and Jay Patel.

Mitzi Breland went to Oxford on Wednesday and spent several days with her aunt and cousin who are each experiencing health challenges.

Edna Earle Gibson continues to recuperate at Lackey Hospital from a recent fall. We hope you’re feeling better soon, Edna!!

