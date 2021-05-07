Happy Birthday:

May 5: Regina Moseley, Jamie Dement, Susan Burns, Webbie Coulter, Sandy Annis, Rice Henry Maddox.

May 6: Woods Ormond McKibbens, Ellen Barr, Mary S. Watkins, Linda Parker, Becky Douglas, Cathy Crosby, Angela Godwin Gibson, Timmy McGinty, Kathy Carr, Margaret Lynn Carr, Kristin Chamblee, Jason Shirley, Linda Emmons, Joey Townsend, Tommy Davis, Wendell McCaughn.

May 7: Sandy Puckett, Jimmy Butts, Mack Case, Ethel Wilkerson, Jeff Brown, Catherine Roby, Shauranda Body.

May 8: Carolyn Whitacre, Benny Austin, Karen Webb Blossom, Brian A. Wells, Jerry Wayne Fortenberry, Carol Smith, Perry Fletcher, Billy Mayes, Jason Weatherford, Gwen Gaddis, Dina Martin.

May 9: Trice Sims, Dawn Graham Coxwell, Jerry Beard, Kim Copeland, Ruth Worrall, Jeffrey William Pack, Ruth Woodward, Tina Brown.

May 10: Jan Nester, Mellie Nosser, William L. Thomas, Nancy M. Farmer, Jannice Massey, Sherry Mangum, Kellie Young, Trevor Harrell, Matthew Swartout, Otis Trolinder.

May 11: Lloyd Webb, Connie Sorey, Patsy Harrell, Jessica Beard, John Thomas Bondurant.

Judge Tom and Norma Ruth Lee are happy to be able to follow their five grandchildren’s many activities with this season of spring sports. One day they attended Claudia’s track meet and were grateful to be able to follow at the same time on Game Changer the baseball games of Tom’s Madison Central Baseball team in Clinton and Steven’s baseball game being played in Baton Rouge.

They had a Deep South Twitter message forwarded to them about Madison Central being the number One ranked High School Team in the nation with a personal tweet about Tom Lee III’s contribution to the game that read “Tom Lee (MS) had a solid game for the Madison Central Jaguars Baseball, roping two balls into right center field and playing a solid Short Stop.” Under the tweet the Dad of one of the players wrote about Tom, “Most versatile kid I know! Clutch!! Swiss Army Knife.“

So sad to hear of the passing of long time Forest resident and friend, Billie O’Bannon, who died last Monday in the Madden Lighthouse in Walnut Grove. Billie had been in frail health for several years. A private graveside service was held Saturday.

Mrs. O’Bannon was preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years Mr. James T. (Buster) O’Bannon, her parents Virgil and Bertha Evans; brothers, Ernest Neil “Red” Evans and Charles Medford “Pete” Evans; sisters Penny Merle Evans Gill and Iris Lauverne Evans Mabry. She is survived by 2 daughters, Linda Diane Smith (Tommy) of Brandon, MS and Dena O’Bannon Risher (Hal) of Braselton, GA; one brother Jerry Evans; 4 grandchildren, Megan Winstead, Kelly Conn, Adam Smith, and Macaulay Gibson; 8 great-grandchildren,

Lamar Gatewood is recovering from his recent heart surgery and is scheduled to go back in on May 10.

Proud of our newest State Tennis Champions, Karen Calzadilla and George Santamaria, who defeated St. Andrew’s 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 to win the 3A Mixed Doubles State title! Congratulations!!

Last week Claudia Maron, 14 year old granddaughter of Judge Tom and Norma Ruth Lee and daughter of David and Elizabeth Maron represented St Andrews High School at the South State Track Meet in Tylertown. Claudia and her team mates had an outstanding run in which they qualified to run at the State meet to be held in Pearl. Congratulations to Claudia and her team. Good Luck at State Competition.

The many Forest friends of Dr. Gordon and Elese Sansing will be interested in knowing that they have recently relocated from Brandon to Tupelo where they are residents at Traceway Manor. Best wishes to them both!!

Allen Breland joined his son Jack of Memphis in Oxford and attended the Ole Miss/LSU baseball.

Please send your news items to maybethmo@aol.com. We want to hear from you!