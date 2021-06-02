Happy Birthday:

June 2: Betty Armstrong, Joetta Mathis, Ray Chancellor, Paula Taylor, Glenda Chambers, Lance Wooten, Meagan Gibson, Daphne Wilkerson, Lance Clark, Brian Irvin, Angie Tadlock, Nicholas Davidson, Anna Caroline Gray, Michael Brandon Jones.

June 3: Ray Ezelle, June Simmons, Eulah Belle Boyles, Lacy Sharp, David Davis, Scott Credille, Evan Mangum, Jason McCaughn, Daniel Russum, Amanda Cox.

June 4: Mrs. Charles Rogellio, Linda W. Nelson, Sandra Frost, Mindy Brown, Edna Earl Gibson, Jean Hawkins, Earlene Robinson Trolinger, Joel Gaddis, Bryce Poiver.

June 5: Dr. Johnnie Smith, Debra Carpenter, Ellen M. Gentry, John Moore, Jimmie Smith, Ann Gibbs, Ann Abel, Pat Dilley, Frank Edmondson III, Bernice Posey, Ellen Gail Chancellor.

June 6: Mary Lynn Bagley, Jim Halford, Keith Boutwell, Nelson Tadlock, Sharon Elliot, Kathy Myers, Isham G. Cooper, Len Leakey, Brenda McCaughn, Paige Thompson.

June 7: Karen Russell Martin, Lisa Dennis Walters, Betty Shirley, Teresa Lynn Robertson, Tim Sumrall, Jackie Upton, Sue Warren, Stacey Lee, Lisa Harrell, Lauren Leann Harris, Jason Hawthorne.

June 8: Shirley Vance, Chester Harris, Grace Cole, Larry Aycock, Gary Robinson, Keith Cabe, Lola Johnson, Lee Edward Tadlock, Corey Belt, Sonya H. Sanders, Matthew Mulvehill.

Tommy Lee enjoyed a grand celebration with family for his 78th birthday. Attending the dinner party at Caet’s Saturday, May 22 with Tom were Gail, Jon Dray, Nikki and Jonathan Beckham Lee; Susie and Zack Hederman, and Paula and Noble Lee.

Graduation weekend in Oxford was a busy time for the Lackey family. Jenny Lackey Allen’s son Cline Cook received his degree from Ole Miss as well as her daughter Julie Claire Cook. Julie Claire has been accepted to Veterinarian School in the fall at Mississippi State. Julie Lackey’s younger son Judson also was awarded a degree that weekend. Linda Lackey Lamar’s granddaughter Sally Wilkerson was a graduate as well. Dr. Wayne Terry and Linda Lamar entertained the graduates and their families in their Oxford home on Friday before the Saturday commencement ceremonies. Linda’s daughter Leah and Bob Wilkerson of Atlanta and granddaughter Mallory of Charlotte were also in Oxford for the weekend festivities.

Allen and Mitzi Breland have returned to Forest after each having spent last week in New York City helping daughter Marianna get settled in her new apartment there. Allen and Marianna drove up to the Big Apple last Saturday and Mitzi joined them on Tuesday. We will certainly miss having Marianna in Forest but wish her well as she resumes her post-pandemic career in NYC.

Joey and Lynne Kenna went to Tuscaloosa on Saturday for the Mississippi State/Alabama baseball game. As an added bonus, they got to visit with son Ben of Charlotte, North Carolina, who was also in Tuscaloosa for the weekend.

Gene and Dianne Walker spent several days last week in Birmingham and enjoyed a visit with Christy, Paul, Grace and Thomas Cofer as well as attending the SEC Baseball Tournament in Hoover.

Hardy and Betty McCormick are proud to introduce newest granddaughter, Jenna Kay McCormick, who was born Thursday, May 20.

Have had requests for an update on Gail Lee, who was going for her third chemo treatment the same day this latest request was received. So glad to report she is handling this treatment well, for the most part...a few difficult days, but they have been followed by good days. Gail feels so blessed and grateful for the continued prayers of so many.

Judge Tom and Norma Ruth Lee attended the Madison Central High School Commencement Program at the Mississippi Coliseum at which time Tom Stewart Lee lll graduated with Special Distinction. Tom’s Madison Central baseball team were playing for the 6A State Championship on May 31 -June 2. Sister Mollie Lee is a Diamond Girl with the team. They are the children of Forest natives Stewart and Heather Lee.

Congratulations to our Graduates!! Thank you to all for this weeks news contributions. Please send news items to us at maybethmo@aol.com. We want to hear from you!!