Happy Birthday:

June 9: Fay M. Power, Karen Lynn Bailey, Jonnie McMurphy, Paul Baker, Tony Fortenbery, Rebecca Hatch, Benita Murphy, Sue Fox, Brent Johnston Lindley, John Mangum, Pearle Rowe, Will Clarke.

June 10: Barbara Bishop, Doris Greer, Cherry Barnes Jenkins,Emma Hawkins, Cheryl Hatch Parkes, Gordan Toudt, Jr., Jon Beryl Deal, Walter Beeland, Jr., William Thomas, Kristie Webb, Jodi Phillps.

June 11: Barney Stevens, Carolyn Fountain, Carol Ramey, Sandra Mitchell, Jane Tullos, Johnny Phillips, Aida U. Bondurant, Christie Bishop, Jerry Thomas, Joe Rigby, Lee Pope, Max Harvey, Leslie Williams.

June 12: Tyke Sims, Carolyn Guyse, James Sanderson, Mike Smith, Charlotte Jones, June Windham, Sonny Gibbs, Rowanna Pope, Lisa Colbert, Ronnie Risher, Todd Bryan Christopher, Kristi Heflin, Rusty Risher, Kimberly Faye Webb, Brandon Chambers.

June 13: Rusty Healy, Robin Risher, Dorris Nanny, Robbi Doherty, Joshua Benjamin Harris.

June 14: Nan Elise Jacob, Donny McCrory, Rosemary Hopkins, Denise Shaw, Bitsey Halford Buegel, Janis Leaf, Roger Guyse, Susan Strebeck, Benjamin Steele Sims, Mark Harrell.

June 15: Ronnie Davis, Tommy Burns, Vilenicia Thrasher, Olin Cooksey, Steven Gilbert, Steven Smith.

Judge Tom and Norma Ruth Lee attended the crossing ceremony for their granddaughter Claudia Maron at St. Andrews Middle School to the High School. Claudia received a National Latin Award, two Superior Awards in Band and letters in three sports including Track, Swimming and “Most Outstanding Female” Archery Award. The following day, Claudia had successful ACL surgery and continues her recovery. Claudia is the daughter of Elizabeth Lee and David Maron.

Get well soon, Claudia!!

Gayla and Shane Steed of Olive Branch arrived in Forest last Thursday for an overnight visit with Gayla’s parents, Barbara and Lamar Gatewood. The Steeds were en route to New Orleans where they enjoyed the long Memorial Day weekend.

In celebration of her 85th birthday, Forest Community Arts will proudly present Irene Martin in concert Saturday, June 26 at 2:00 p.m. at the Forest Presbyterian Church.

Irene was inspired by the late Willie Mae Mitchell to play a program. Willie Mae performed her piano recital at the Forest High School Auditorium when she was 85. Then she presented a concert at Forest United Methodist Church on her 90th birthday. Circle June 26 on your calendar. Irene is playing a concert you won’t want to miss!!

News: Judge Tom Lee was invited by his son Stewart Lee and grandsons Tom Lee lll and Steven Lee to join them on an outing to Hoover, Alabama for the SEC Baseball Tournament. Upon their return, they enjoyed an overnight visit in the Lee home in Forest where they were joined by Norma Ruth, Heather, Mollie and Michael Lee.

Forest High School classmates from the 1970 and 1971 classes have announced plans to have a combined class reunion scheduled Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at B. Gatewood Gallery in downtown Forest. A section of downtown will also be utilized for the special event. A 1970’s theme (tie dye shirts, bell bottom jeans, etc.) is planned so everyone is urged to dress appropriately! Activities begin at 4 p.m. and a dinner meal will be served approximately at 5:30 p.m. A special program starts at 6 p.m. and will be followed by various entertainment. Cost to attend is set for $30 per person. School administrators, faculty and staff from both classes are invited to attend as special guests.

Hope you have an opportunity to read, if you have not, the nice article in the spring issue of the Mississippi National Guard publication, featuring the Lindley brothers, Scott and Brent: “Brothers By Blood, Brothers In Arms.” They are the sons of Bob and Carol Johnston Lindley of Hattiesburg, and nephews of Bubby Johnston and Lynn Johnston Catalina. All should be proud of these brothers!!

Congratulations to Hawkins Middle School student Aaron Thomas Baker During Awards Day program he received the awards for Highest Average in Math, Highest Average in Science, Perfect Attendance Award, and Superintendent Award for All A’s. The streak continues with all A’s since his first day in Pre-K. Proud Parents of this rising sixth grader are Mr. and Mrs. Chris Baker.

Have you seen any FHS Band students with Chicken Strip Fundraiser forms? Proceeds from this sale go to offset the cost of camp and other fees for the high school band students. Support our local kids and the Forest High School band!!

Get well wishes to Edna Gibson who sustained a fall at her home early Tuesday and was transported to St. Dominics Hospital for treatment. At press time, Edna was making progress and awaiting transfer to Lackey Hospital swing bed for further treatment and therapy.

Rotarians enjoyed a very interesting program on Wednesday when Lackey Memorial Hospital administrator Sydney Sawyer told of plans for the hospital expansion and eventual relocation. Sydney was joined by project manager Donnie Denton. Groundbreaking is set for August 1st at the new location which is at the intersection of Highway 35 and Airport Road. What exciting news for our entire community!! Nicole Kennedy was program chairman.

Spend-the-Day guests of Irene Martin were Betty Stewart and Peggy Bridges of Madison, Belinda Barnes of Mendenhall, as well as locals, Steve and Karon Martin. Recent first time visitors in the home of Irene Martin were Mrs. Peggy Summers-Jones and Nathan of Walnut Grove.

Many thanks to those sending items this week. Let us hear from you again soon. You can send your news to maybethmo@aol.com.