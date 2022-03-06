Happy Birthday:

June 1: Dr. Kevin Reynolds, Gloria Sanders McRae, Clint Floyd, Carol Smith, Gratz Myers, III.

June 2: Betty Armstrong, Joetta Mathis, Ray Chancellor, Paula Taylor, Lance Wooten, Meagan Gibson, Daphne Wilkerson, Lance Clark, Brian Irvin, Angie Tadlock, Nicholas Davidson, Anna Caroline Gray, Michael Brandon Jones.

June 3 Ray Ezelle, June Simmons, Eulah Belle Boyles, Lacy Sharp, David Davis, Scott Credille, Evan Mangum, Jason McCaughn, Daniel Russum, Amanda Cox.

June 4: Mrs. Charles Rogellio, Linda W. Nelson, Sandra Frost, Mindy Brown, Edna Earl Gibson, Jean Hawkins, Earlene Robinson Trolinger, Joel Gaddis, Bryce Poiver.

June 5: Dr. Johnnie Smith, Debra Carpenter, Ellen M. Gentry, John Moore, Jimmie Smith, Ann Gibbs, Ann Abel, Pat Dilley, Frank Edmondson III, Bernice Posey, Ellen Gail Chancellor.

June 6: Mary Lynn Bagley, Jim Halford, Keith Boutwell, Nelson Tadlock, Sharon Elliot, Kathy Myers, Isham G. Cooper, Len Leakey, Brenda McCaughn, Paige Thompson.

June 7: Karen Russell Martin, Lisa Dennis Walters, Betty Shirley, Teresa Lynn Robertson, Tim Sumrall, Jackie Upton, Sue Warren, Stacey Lee, Lisa Harrell, Lauren Leann Harris, Jason Hawthorne.

All of Forest is proud to claim graduating senior Rowan Russell, who was named Valedictorian of Forest High School Class of 2022. He is in the Famous Maroon Band and will be majoring in Music Education at Mississippi State University in the Fall!! His pedigree runs like a “who’s who” of Forest!! Parents are Justin and Jessi Russell and grandparents are Harold Leo Russell and Beth Mapp Russell, and Mike Pope, all of Forest; Sid and Leilani Salter of Starkville. Proud great grandparents are Grace Russell and Brenda Hubbard. Congratulations ALL!!!

Another outstanding young man is Aaron Baker, son of Emily and Chris Allen Baker, who, at sixth grade Awards Day at Hawkins Middle School, received the Math Award for highest average, the Superintendent List for all A’s (again) and Perfect Attendance. Congratulations, Aaron!!

Glad to hear that Gary Risher was moved to Lackey Memorial Hospital last week, and is steadily improving! Our prayers continue to be with him as he recovers.

Woods and Virginia McKibbens spent the long Memorial Day weekend with their children, Anne Grace and Woods Thomas at his mother’s home in Point Clear, Alabama. Also joining them were his brother, Kib and Anna Laurie McKibbens of Tuscaloosa.

Brenda Creel flew to Atlanta on Friday to meet her son, Dr. Bradley Creel. Together they flew to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Dr Creel enjoyed two ocean dives and he and Brenda visited with longtime friend, Dr. Anna Kleyman. Anna was a professor at City College where Dr Creel attended in 1999. They all enjoyed their time together and returned home on Sunday night.

Barbara Gatewood was looking forward to her girls joining her in Forest for a long holiday weekend. Gayla and Alicia were very organized, and got a lot accomplished, in addition to the opportunity to shower their mom with plenty of love and attention. Barbara has also appreciated the many throughout the community expressing their many acts of kindness, following the conclusion of Lamar’s 16 year struggle with a number of cancers. She has the most caring neighbors ever!

Spence Sims headed to a Louisville, Kentucky basketball tournament (NIKE EYBL, Session 3) playing with Alabama’s Nike Elite Travel Team. Others in the family gathered in the beautiful mountains of North Georgia and western North Carolina, to welcome the staff for Camp Hollymont summer season.

Steele Sims accompanied his grandmother, Loren McKibbens and aunt, Missy M. Roper, on a quick trip to pack and pick up Missy’s daughter Loren Jane, following exams at Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Virginia. The group returned to North Carolina in time for Steele to join his church group at Six Flags Over Georgia before moving on to join a group of fellow graduates spending the week in Sevierville and Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

The Gibbs family told of a great first day exploring Southern Montana! Big Sky, West Yellowstone and Ennis, where the year round population is 840 people! God’s beauty is truly ALL around!! Denise and Tony, and Linda and Jimmy were taking advantage of their time to explore. Hope they will let us hear more!

Recently, Judge Tom and Norma Ruth Lee joined their son Stewart and all his family at the Madison Elementary School for Michael Lee’s fifth grade graduation. They knew Michael would receive the Award of Excellence for Academics. They were thrilled that Michael was, also, honored with the coveted Good Citizenship Award. Congratulations, Michael!!!

We want to share your news! Please let us know if we may send best wishes to your loved ones in the graduating Class of 2022!! Email your family news or updates to maybethmo@aol.com. We want to hear from you!