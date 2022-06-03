Happy Birthday:

June 22: Amanda Pace Atwater, Ann Austin, Kaye Hodges, Linda Gibbs, Debra Lynn Chambers, Ann Armstrong, Ann Jackson, Martha Conner Measells, Jay Carr, Jess Dilley, Daniel Bailey, Reagan Harris Warren, Jodi Myers.

June 23: Alan Melichar, Don Corban, Eloise Gray, Bill Fortinberry, Mrs. Hilton Weems, Chuck Mitchell, Gene Walker, Becky Price, Kathy Karnatz.

June 24: Beatrice Burns, Manina Lee Bauer, Jeff Lee, Paul Lowery, Benjamin Gatewood, Audrey Harrell.

June 25: Larry Golden, Jeff Avant, Annette Douglas, Jenna Mitchell Morrow, Tammy Ball, Chandler Nicholson, Anna Rebecca Wardlow.

June 26: Freddie Stevens, Mac Archie, Christian Scales, Chad Halford Hill, Justin Bradshaw, David Sahler.

June 27: Dr. Joe “Mitch” Mitchell, Sara Reifenberg, Pamela Bramlett, Janelle Brown, Kathy Bishop Britt, Karla Childs, Shelby Wolverton, Alison Benton, Spencer Rushing, Edward E. McCaughn, Mozelle Warren.

June 28: Mike Stewart, Judy Sparks Measells, Johnny Viverette, Tommy Anderson, Sammy Black, Meghan Jones, Candy McCormick, Linda Epling Minard, Richard Boozer, Brenda Martin, Judy Irvin, Terry Latham, Cindy Reynolds, Connie Money Comans.

Nabs ‘n Coke 2022!! Perhaps someone will send additional updates, but they say it’s true!!! We’re going to try again to have our 10th Nabs n Coke Party in July. Bearcats, we hope you are ready to gather again. This year might be a little different, as we have not planned entertainment or an organized Friday night dinner; however, knowing the spirit of Bearcats, something might yet develop. So….are you ready??? Two bits, four bits, six bits, a dollar!!! If you wanna come to a NABS PARTY…..STAND UP AND HOLLER!! Say tuned!!! Circle the date: July 16, at 1:30 p.m. Hope to see you at the Kats’ Kave in Forest!

Weekend guests in the home of Randall and Brenda Creel, who attended the Bradley Wolverton Funeral Services on Saturday were Dr. Bradley Creel, of Atlanta, Georgia, Bob and Lynda Wolverton of Burleson, Texas, Andy and Cindy Wolverton of Baltimore, Maryland, Doyle and Linda Wolverton of Edinburg, and Natalie and Tate Emmons of Lake.

Have you toured Alaska? You might decide to put it on your “bucket list!” Janice Alford Burt and son Chris Burt were among a group who recently returned from a beautiful trip with lots of gorgeous photos to prove it!! They enjoyed a memorable visit not only to Alaska, but also to British Columbia (Canada) and Mt. Rainer National Park in Hillside, Washington, as well. Would love for you to share more info! The cool temperatures made it even more enticing. Sounds like something many of us might enjoy!

Thanks for the news! Am hoping for more! Looking forward to hearing from YOU for next week’s column. Please email Forest news to maybethmo@aol.com.