Happy Birthday:

July 6: Wayne Massey, Frankie McGee, Buz Mowdy, Kay Goodwin Markwood, Billy F. Cooksey, Ginny Lee Jordan, Barbara Ginny Calhoun, James Bradley Morrison, Jennifer Hollingsworth, Carolyn Halford.

July 7: Ronnie Hallman, Leigh Ann Culpepper Tillman, Alicia Gunn, Mattie Futch, Hiram Richardson II, Sam White Morris, Shawn Sparks

Ju;y 8 James H. Guyse, Michael Noel, George Wiltshire, Katie Anna Knox, Betty Hosey.

July 9: Betty Weems, James McDill, Jimmy Lushina, Pat Parish Achlin, Lois Chambers, William Everett, Jerri Thompson Martin, Charles Sims, Rocky Wolf, John David Thomas, Kurt Stewart, Ryan Michael Carr, Sharron Roberts.

July 10: Bill Loper, Virgie Sanderson, Mrs. R. W. Harrison, Kent Parish, George Wallace, Jordan Fairley, Curtis Lehr, Amanda Long, Clark Evans, Lisa Sorey.

July 11: Tobe Ivy Jr., Ronda Jones Henderson, Maurice Westberry, Mrs. John McGee, Lanay S. Russum, Ann Stringer Land, Haley Chance, Lee Pope, Lee Kurkendall .

July 12: Steven Dean Windham, Rodney Jones, Steve Cox, Anna Lora McMurphy, Kimberly McDill Harrell, Lillian Clair Montgomery.

Congratulations, Ole Miss!!

Forest and Scott County certainly were well-represented at the Men’s College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska last week! We’ve complied a partial list of attendees from our area — including those with “roots/connections” from here (as we, with your help, always try to do) — who were among the estimated 20,000-plus Rebel baseball fans that made the trip to see OIe Miss claim the National Championship. Among those there were Jim and Hunter Durham; Owen, Leigh Anne and Griffin Boutwell; Susan Brown; Chad, Mika and Parker Brown; Chan, Carter and Paxton Brown; Darrell, Keith and Kevin Brown; Nicholas Brown; Scott Palmer; Allen Breland; Thomas, Elisabeth and Nicholas Threadgill; Chris and Porter Harrell; Lynn, John, John Leslie and Jack Albriton; Jake Sessums; Karan and Eric Clark; Bill Pace; Alan and Harrison Roberts; Richard and Paula Rushing; Phil and Stacey Harrison; Johnny Loper; Pete and Leslie Pearce, Eddie Nester, Renee Nester, Kate Gladney, Steven McGee, Jana McGee, Nyka Duncan and Erin Plunkett.

All who went have reported having a WONDERFUL time and have described it as a “once-in-a-lifetime” experience. We’d love to hear from others who went as well!!! One note of interest: the CWS reported a record-breaking attendance this year, surpassing last year’s numbers, even with one fewer game since the Rebels won the Championship in two games....what an impressive show of support from the Ole Miss fanbase!!!

Carol Palmer Threadgill wrote that she was so glad her brother, “got to go to Omaha to help bring home the trophy!!!” At the Wendy’s in Batesville, where Scott Palmer and Allen Breland had stopped, they met a nice couple traveling home to the coast. It turned out, they were Hayden Durnhurst‘s (awesome Ole Miss catcher) parents. They had his trophy in the car, and offered a photo shoot!! How cool is that!?

Reminiscing,….“It was a fantastic experience.” Scott Palmer characterized his folks (the late Charles and Jean Palmer) as huge fans, “actually more Mother than Daddy - and they didn’t miss a home series for years....they would be SO EXCITED....I couldn’t help but think about them while I was there!” Sweet memories. What can you add?

Bearcats, your Nabs and Coke entertainment has been practicing for several weeks, now, and having some ROADRUNNER fun!! Getting ready to energize the ”Nabs Crowd” on Saturday, July 16, are Bill Lewis, Bubby Johnston, Joe Townsend, David Hopkins, and Eric Measells. Expecting lots of fun on that weekend. You won’t want to miss a bit of it!!

Our sincerest sympathy to Forest native, Lynn Johnston Catalina, in the loss of her husband, Ben Catalina of San Antonio, Texas, following a long illness. Regret not having met Ben, personally, but have heard more than once what an amazing person (husband, father of two, and grandfather) he was. As Lynn summed it up, “We have been blessed beyond words, and are grateful to God for the life he gave us.”

You never know who you are going to run into any more —anywhere around the world! Forest natives and sisters Kathy and Nancy McAdory met up unplanned at the Paris Charles de Gaul Airport! They just realized a couple of weeks ago that they were to be on the same flight to Munich. The two didn’t plan that either! The families enjoyed extensive touring throughout Germany, as well as sites in and around London, Paris, and other nearby meaningful locations of special personal significance for the family.

FYI: Kathy McAdory Robinson warns they had to show passports a total of six times at the Munich airport alone! For friends who are traveling in the next few months, you might be wise to allow three hour airport arrival before your flight. Not as big of a deal when leaving the U.S., but flights back require more time. So many hoops to jump through. Part of it is shortage of workers combined with layers of Bureaucracy. (The family arrived two hours early without a moment to spare!)

So proud of the additional volunteer work we’ve recently learned is in progress at the Forest United Methodist Church, through their community involvement in “Missions of the Month.” During June and July, under the approval of Missions co-chairs Andy Chambers and Sean Ferrell, volunteers are providing school supplies for local students.

Look forward to learning more about the planned mission project in August, geared up to purchase band instruments for Hawkins Middle School Band. This idea developed after a recent Rotary presentation by HMS Band director, Kevin Bishop, and Forest High School Band director, Mark Davis.

Thank you, FUMC, for the important leadership role you are taking, investing in the young people here in Forest!

Jan Risher Naudin graduated from her physical therapy sessions last week and couldn’t say enough good things about her therapists in Baton Rouge. What a team of lovely, kind, encouraging and smart people.

Jan also finished grad school last weekend! She and her NewStart Fellow cohorts plan “to walk” in West Virginia University’s graduation in December; however, as of today, she is “done” with her Master’s degree. Congratulations, Jan!

Micah Joyner Clark of Birmingham, Alabama, daughter of Alicia Gatewood Joyner, and granddaughter of Barbara Gatewood, was taken to the hospital about two weeks ago with sudden loss of feeling in her legs. After completing a full day in surgery at UAB, a spinal leak was discovered, and she had to go back into surgery the following day. Have not had a further update, but know the family covets continued prayer. You remain in our thoughts, Micah.

If you have news for the column, please email to maybethmo@aol.com. We look forward to hearing from you!