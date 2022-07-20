Happy Birthday:

July 20: Bruce McMillan, Wayne Dennis, Chuck Wade, Neva May, Carol Brown, Gregg Mapp, Edwin Windham, Benny Harrell, Kenny Lang, Justin Beatty, Rylie Jo Alms.

July 21: Kathy Greener Brown, Ray Meador, Ellen Thrash, Billy Parker, Tony Wolf, Jeffrey Britt Lovett, David Brown, Mary Puckett, Teresa Davidson.

July 22: Bill Woods, Linda Sue Fairley Hughes, Pamela Webb Harris, Sheila Gardner, J. W. Young, Mrs. Lois Golden, Jim Gatewood, Daniel Martin Hamm, Mrs. Dovie Hicks, Tasha Rae Hydrick, Janet Stilton, Elizabeth Marie Halford, Maggie Shaw, Press Foster, Athalia Fillingane, Charlotte Hollingsworth.

July 23: Lilla Gilmer, Cheryl Robinson, Rubie Goodwin, Barry Tabor, John David Bassie, Paul Wayne Hollingsworth, Rebekah May, Christy Hurtt.

July 24: Mrs. Bobby Moulder, Susan Burgess, Marie Burgess, Russell Vaughn, Bo Scales, Leesa Lee Wilkinson, Mrs. Leon Herrington, Si Bondurant, Ralph Hicks, Callie Lee Lowrey, Patsy Nicholson, Ginny Rigby, CharLesa Tadlock, Gloria Simmons Dayton.

July 25: Susan Rhodes Black, Paula Chambers, Scottie Williams, Kitty Clarke, Heath Cooper, Margaret Chance, Jennifer Leigh Henderson, Zachary Adams, Randell Posey.

July 26: Brenda Harrison McNeil , Rose Wicker, Ronnie Craig, Jimmy Rogers, Jr., Jeff Long, Sherri Carr, Don Peterson, Tony Eugene Windham, Jill Ferguson, N. C. Mann, Linda Pryor, Christine Searcy, Jennifer D. Monk, Eric Thomas Bishop, Chris King, William Christopher.

Southern Thunder with Bearcat Hardy McCormick performed Friday, July 15th at Foothills, especially delighting the Nabs and Coke reunion crowd. Great Food, Great Folks, Fond Memories and Fun Times!!! And the band honored special requests from the past, making the evening even more memorable.

Please let us hear who all our out of town guests were!!

Judge Tom and Norma Ruth Lee and Billy Frank and Linda Alford were guest of Mary and Nicky Nicols at the Nicols farm at Utica. They enjoyed a marvelous meal along with an evening of sharing memories of high school days.

Barbara Gatewood was taken from her home to Baptist Hospital in Jackson last Tuesday night. Surgery was scheduled Wednesday afternoon to repair her broken hip. Happy to report Barbara did well with her total hip replacement and was released from the hospital the next day. Let Barbara know she continues to be in our thoughts.

Bubby Johnston was among family and friends who attended the touching service for his brother in law, Ben Catalina at Cross Roads Presbyterian Church in San Antonio, Texas. Also very impressive and emotional was the interment service at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, where Widow, Lynn Johnston Catalina was presented an American flag, commemorating Ben’s 22 years he proudly served in the US Air Force. Lynn, your many Forest friends continue to think of you during this especially difficult time.

Norma Ruth Lee attended her 63rd New Albany High School reunion last weekend. A highlight of the weekend was a bus tour of the special places of memories for the Class of 1959. Stops were made at the Community Center where dances and Proms were held, the Ritz Town Theatre, which had been completely updated with 4-D and the William Faulkner Heritage Museum that has had several additions with plans for more. The Tanglefoot Bike Trail from New Albany to Houston was made available, but no takers. The reunion class members were delighted with progress of their hometown.

August is almost here!!

The Mission of the Month for August, led by the Forest United Methodist Church’s Missions’ church co chairs, Andy Chambers and Sean Ferrell, are heading the program to help purchase band instruments for Hawkins Middle School music students.

This idea of securing instruments for the school students came about following the inspiring Rotary Club program given last spring by Hawkins Middle School Band Director, Kevin Bishop and FHS Band Director, Mark Davis. The bands’ goal is to continue the tradition of having “All Superior” bands in Forest. Those of us who grew up during all superior years well know the difference it can make! Let’s join this opportunity to help insure Forest High School continues having superior bands. Consider this an investment in the youth — and schools — in our community. Donations for the mission project, I’m sure, would be greatly appreciated. You can gather more information at the FUMC office, as to how you, too, can contribute to this worthwhile endeavor. Let’s continue to invest in the young people of Forest!

Send your column news to us at maybethmo@aol.com. We look forward to hearing from you!