Happy Birthday:

Aug. 10: Linda Epting, Bobbi Eure, Mechelle Parks, Janet Driskell, Susan Reams Rogers, Ray Parish, Joan Calvery, Corrie Leigh Mitchell, Hilary Elizabeth Gaddis, John L. Black, Kendra Jones, Chris Strebeck, Tripp Gaddis, Beth Renfroe, Taylor Brooke Pearce, Alana Garey.

Aug. 11: Billy Smith, Pam Idom, Sheree Tadlock Baggett, Cathy Taylor, Carol Taylor, Mike Hydrick, Sherry Lang, Jennifer Frances Smith, Nicole Lee.

Aug. 12: Johnny Boutwell, Hazel Golden, Leisa Stephens, Becky Wall DeLappe, John Henry Mathis, Leah Faith Simpson, Patsy Richards, Lee Jeffery Kaseman, Ralph Harris III, Ann Freeman.

Aug. 13: Kristine Stuart, Bill Thompson, Jo Ann Lucas Rhodes, Ketra Cooksey, Blake Rushing, R. Glenn Cummins, Glenda Godfrey, Ronnie W. Foreman, Gareth Henry, Whitney Lee.

Aug. 14: Ray Stiltner, Elaine Johnson, Charles Madison, Bob Lindley, Waldo Pryor, Jr., Wanda Cole, Richard Lee, Rae Walls Harrell, Tiffany Jones, Deanna Adams, Kammie Lee, Jake Wilbourne.

Aug. 15: James Rogers, John Leslie Hunter, Sue Reeves, Marshal Patrick, Jr., Celeste Graham Slay, Mrs Clifford Wooten, Melinda M. Koerber, Deborah Rogers, Rex Lancaster, Ashley Garey.

Aug. 16: Gay Hunter, Charles Harrison, Randy Healy, Ken Leahey, Wilma Jean Thrasher, Dixie Wiltshire, Joanna Bassie, Robert Lane Majure, Robert Smith, Jean Harvey .

Delighted to report that Barbara Gatewood was released from Lackey swing bed last Monday. Gayla Steed of Olive Branch spent several days with mom getting her settled back in at home.

So sorry to learn that Gary and Nelda Risher have both come down with Covid. Not the news anyone was hoping to hear, along with their already complicated health issues; however, we certainly hope by press time, they will be well on the road to recovery!

Allen and Mitzi Breland spent last weekend in Oxford and brought their grandson Mac of Memphis home with them for the week.

Sympathy to the family of Allen Usry who died Tuesday, July 26th at home in Gonzales, Louisiana. A memorial service was held in Gonzales on Saturday, August 6th.

Last week Ronnie and Mary Wilkinson Jones introduced their next generation to the Neshoba County Fair: oldest granddaughters Elizabeth’s (second visit) and Madeline Tew. Needless to say, it was a hit for all!!

Thanks to our Bearcat reader who sent a list of members of the Forest High School Class of 1972, with mention of where they presently reside. They observed their 50th Class Reunion during activities held at the home of classmate Jackie Calhoun and wife Gail in Forest. Other attendees included: Debra Carpenter Armstrong, Lake; Randy Dilley, Forest; Barbara Bridges Pryor, Monroe, Louisiana; Glenn Crosby, Livermore, California; Becky Windham Ivy, Hattiesburg; Jan Ormond Sherman, Amston, Connecticut: and Dink Eure, Forest; Beverly Gaddis Woods, Forest; Ted Jones, Lake; Jesse Lancaster, Ovett; Ginny Lee Jordan, Columbus; Jane Mitchell Jones, Covington, Louisiana; and Johnny Stringer, Northport, Alabama; Phillip Broadhead, Oxford; Lambert Lane of Brandon; and David Tadlock, and Frank Sturrup, both of Forest.

Judge Tom and Norma Ruth Lee were happy to have Elizabeth, David and Claudia Maron stay in Forest last Wednesday night before going to the Neshoba County Fair the next day.

Among the many who were in Tupelo for the recent funeral services of Sylvia Ferguson, were Judge Tom and Norma Ruth Lee, a very good friend of her’s at New Albany High School. Sylvia and her husband Bob had outstanding careers in teaching and administration at a number of school systems in Mississippi. After retirement, Sylvia and Bob founded the Tri- State Educational Foundation which provided scholarships and grants to eligible individuals and organizations. To date, the Foundation has provided almost $14 million in direct assistance to teachers, colleges and municipalities. A large number of beneficiaries were present to express their heartfelt appreciation to the Ferguson family.

Please send your news for the column to maybethmo@aol.com. Let us hear from you!!