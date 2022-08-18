Happy Birthday:

Aug. 17: David Wilkerson, Howard B. McCrory III, Sonny Williams, Dan Webb, Joe Webb, John Van Farmer, Stella Lee Wells, Hal Risher, Jr., Patton Hawkins, Beverly Ann Hill, J. W. Eubanks, Jr., Mark Walton Hatch, Tammy Lee.

Aug. 18: Cecilia Thomas, Grace Russell, Mildred Kilpatrick, Gaddis Kyzer, Jr., Garland Ferguson, H. T. Shirley, Chris Weeks, ) Bethany Jane Bagley, Kellie Mitchell, Mandy Renfroe, Chris Griffin, Peggy Wooten, Leigh Ann Sigrest Horton.

Aug. 19: Carmen Miller Polk, Deanna Rutland, James Fox, Eleanor Smith, Myrna Taylor, Michael Hatch, Thomas Clark, Jan Hydrick, Josh Lang, Win Winstead.

Aug. 20: Roger Guyse, Jr., John Billy Winstead, Jr., Ruth Ezell, Andrew Watson, Katie Swartout.

Aug. 21: Sandra S. Gunn, Ray M. Berry, Chris Gilmer, Cindy Smith, Eddie Pryor, Donna Rogers, Kris Shields, George W. Taylor, Jr., Scott Lindley, Amy Lane, Heather Burgess, Meredith Woods, Paige Harvey, Morgan Craig, Jerry Henry, Asher Mitchell, Kai Mitchell, Brian McCusker, Rochelle Gaddis, Scott Kelly, Greer Naudin.

Aug. 22: David Mills, Dale Boyles, Wanda Weems Barnett, Jane Eure, Tammy Joy Tucker, Wayne Riser, Don Fuller, Jayne Guyse, Brandi Gatewood, Tara Martin, Virgie Burnett, Michael Adams, Hugh Haralson, Jimmy Johnston, Julie Pollard, Albert Thomas, Presley Lane McLemore, Lindsey Sessions.

Aug. 23: Alisia Derrick, Denise Sawyer, Debbie Clair, Angie Jones Gainey, Allison Mitchell, David N. Jones, Jacob Haralson

Congratulations to the 2022-23 Pride of Forest Drum Majors, Keily Marroquin and Amorie Gray.

Our sincere sympathy is extended to the family of Edna Earle Gibson, who passed away Monday, August 8. Services are Sunday, August 21, 2022. The Visitation will be at Forest Baptist Church Family Life Center at 2:00 p.m. The Funeral will follow in the Forest Baptist Church Sanctuary at 3:00 p.m. The service will be for both Dink and Edna Earle Gibson. The Graveside service will be private. Please continue to support this family through this prayers, especially during this difficult time.

Tom Walker enjoyed enjoyed celebrating his birthday in Forest with his parents, Gene and Dianne Walker

Let us add our congratulations to so many others proud of Constance Slaughter-Harvey, who recently won the University of Mississippi’s Law Alumna of the Year Award. Well deserved. From earliest recollections, Constance was known throughout the community to be outstanding.

Fairhope, Alabama opened their public schools 2022-23 session last week, and among those entering the fourth grade and Kindergarten were great grandsons of the late Maybeth Mitchell Ormond, Trice and Tyke (who was most excited, he announced, so he “can finally play sports!”) Sims. Older brother, Spence, is beginning his junior year at Fairhope High School. He said without hesitation that his favorite teacher is Erin Upton Hendrix, who just happens to be the daughter of former Bearcat Jackie Johnston Upton of Fairhope and granddaughter of the late former Forest resident and teacher, Mamie Johnston Sage. Small world.

Judge Tom and Norma Ruth Lee hosted their annual Back-to-School Dinner for their Grandchildren. It was suggested that each one wear their school shirt which helped make it agreeable for a group photo. As the grandchildren are growing up so rapidly, the conversations are varied. They briefly talked of Tom III’s college, Mollie’s senior year, the two 15-year-olds Steven’s and Claudia’s driver permits (both had driven to the gathering) and Michael’s block schedule at Madison Middle School. The topic of conversation quickly shifted to the Lee’s new puppy named Buddy. Fun to hear the never ending stories. Special prayers for Schools, Students, Teachers, Friends and all Workers with the School.

Send your news for the Forest Column to maybethmo@aol.com. We want to hear from you