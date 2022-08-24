Happy Birthday:

Aug. 24: Paul Case, Thomas Hunter, Nancy Rogers, Violet Myers, Harmon Latham, Frank Jones, Michael Roy Massey, Sylvia Wiltshire, Virgil Jones, Jennifer Warren, Gale Guyse, Ruth Hubanks, Christopher Latham, Amy Wilkerson, Patsy Nicholson.

Aug. 25: JoAnn Corban, Jan Colbert, Michael Ryan, Ray A. Derrick, Charlsie Smith, Beatrice Clair, Constance Smith, Ashley Austin, Judy Miller Kittrell, Virginia Thrash, Kurt Matthew Reynolds, Reed Gaddis.

Aug. 26: Kenny Freeman, Ralph Brown, Jr., Laurie Calhoun McLaughlin, Edward May, Wes Tabor, Pat Barnes, Jr., Mrs. William J. Cobb, Lissie Smith, Allen Lovett, Ann Warren, Kristin Irvin, Julie Foster, Matthew Gage Reynolds, Haley Mitchell, Emma Barnes, Erin Barnes.

Aug. 27: Bobby Watkins, Mrs. Sam Waggoner, Margaret Pickett, Sammy Blossom Dana Roby Moore, Albert Gibbs, Jr., William Threadgill, III, Victoria Sebren, Brandon Karnatz, Maybeth Lang.

Aug. 28: Sharon G. Moore, Stephanie Nelson, Mike Pope, Kim Walls.

Aug. 29: Lynda Wolverton, Mona Chambers.

Aug. 30: Nelda Risher, Nancy Bramlett, Dawn Odom, Mrs. R. L. Hatch, Leisa Michelle Wilkerson, Joshua Jeffcoats, Becky Vincent, Rose Mary Brown, Elsie McCrory.

Barbara Gatewood has returned to Forest after spending ten days in Olive Branch in the home of her daughter, Gayla Steed. So glad to hear you’re home and doing well, Barbara!!!

Please keep the Risher family in your prayers. Coach Gary Risher has been really sick, and back in the hospital. Although he’s recovered from COVID, a load of other complications seem to have set in. Continue to keep Nelda and him in your thoughts.

Several Bearcats enjoying a lunch together at “The Reef,” a favorite meeting place on the Mississippi Gulf Coast , included Frank Sturrup, Clark Gordin, and Bubby Johnston. All highly recommended this popular restaurant when in the Biloxi area.

Joining her daughter, Missy McKibbens Roper, and granddaughter, Loren Jane Roper, in Birmingham, for a road trip through North Carolina to Washington DC was Loren Ormond McKibbens. The trio will set up Loren Jane’s new dorm room before the opening of school September 6. ‘LJ’ will be a sophomore this year at Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Virginia.

Best wishes for all starting an exciting new school year, whether entering Kindergarten, middle, high school or College!

Send your Forest related news to maybethmo@aol.com. Look forward to hearing from you.