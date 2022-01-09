Happy Birthday:

Aug. 31: Paul Hunt, Andrew Glenn Pennington, Lena Noblin, Rod Keenum, Val Gene Williams, Wilma Dell Moore, Don Mitchell, Leah Edmondson, Dale Weatherford, Mary Roberts, Thomas Pete Pearce, Jackie Kunkel, Clisby Clarke.

Sept. 1: Becky McMillan, Gwen Crout, Barbara Jones, Carmen Riser, Bill Tabor, Stephen Lewis, James Howell Moore, Paula Gail Calhoun, Tim Chambers, Tim Mackwood, Ashley Machelle Sanders, Daniel Butler.

Sept. 2: Joe Maxwell, Barbara Gatewood, Billy Tabor, Marie Graham, Martha Alford, Steven Summers Lee, Chelsea Gainey, Glennie Futch, Dave Dickson, Amber Stone, Taylor A. Hollingsworth, Georgia Lane Bounds, Randy Carter, Austin Whittington, Terrin Lovett Irwin, Carol Lackey.

Sept. 3: Krisan McCrory Murphy, Miah Alison Mayfield, Mandy Latham Coward, Lisha R. Smith, Melissa Smith, Chelsea Graham.

Sept. 4: Jimmy Woodard, Gene Comans, R. M. Guyse, Tony Henderson, Linda Baker, Kathy Belt, Evelyn Shuttleworth.

Sept. 5: Ellen Reynolds Smith, Tami Power Carollo, A. T. Usry, Ralph Burroughs, Tommy Alexander, Sue Graham, Austin Tillman, Betty Sturrup Stephens, Jeff Thomas, Jaunice Pippin, Rhoda Sue Young, Greg Haney.

Sept. 6: Mike Graham, Lynn Polk, Ronnie Wilkerson, Harold Gray, Cliff Woods, Johnny Rogers, Dr. Billy Austin, Robert Mahaffey, Acka Dolloff, Pete Boykin, Zoe Stone.

Congratulations to the family of three week old Russell Paul Martin, Junior, who visited his great grandmother, Irene Martin, for the first time last Saturday. In addition to his parents, proud grandparents are Steve and Karon Martin.

Readers have missed hearing from Irene in recent months, but friends will be glad to know that she remains very busy and is doing well. We hope that her computer will be repaired (fingers crossed!) soon. She plays for services at three churches on Sundays, in addition to teaching 18 piano students.

So glad to hear from you again, Irene! We look forward to you sending more news soon. You have been missed!

Have you noticed how many friends have been enjoying the New England states this summer?! It seems to be a very popular destination.

A lot of Forest friends have been following with interest James and Carol Palmer Threadgill’s recent photo journal trip through New England. Boothbay Harbor, Maine, was their headquarters and sailing for lobsters was their quest. What a fun vacation!

Coach Risher has really appreciated the visitors and well wishes, during his lengthy hospital stay. Nelda got a little rest when daughter Jan Risher of Baton Rouge came for the weekend. Many friends continue to keep you in their thoughts, Gary!

A wonderful memorial service celebrating the lives of Dink Rainy Gibson, Jr. and Edna Earle Davis Gibson was held on Sunday, August 21st at Forest Baptist Church. Beautiful music was provied by Dianne Walker, piano, and Diane Cox, organist, which included “The Majesty and Glory of Your Name” which was one of Edna’s favorites. Son Michael presented comments from the family, and grandson Jason Gibson provided the message.

Judge Tom and Norma Ruth Lee traveled to Blue Mountain College for the Blue and Gold Dinner honoring the trustees and college administrators and faculty. They were guest in the New Albany home of Jamie Grace Provence. After a morning visit and a special lunch at Tallahatchie Gourmet, Tom and Norma Ruth went to the Oxford home of her brother Mike and Patty Robbins. The Lees and the Robbins went together to the historic Germantown Baptist Church Chapel for the lovely 50th wedding anniversary celebration for John and Janice Robbins. It was a beautifully planned evening that was blessed with the presence of 83 year old Dr. Story who had performed the wedding 50 years earlier. Congratulations, John and Janice!!!

Send your news to us at maybethmo@aol.com. We want to hear from you!!