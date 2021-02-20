Happy Birthday:

Sincere sympathy to Diane and John Smith of Madison in the loss of her dad, Cecil Nations. “Mr. Cecil” died at the University of Mississippi Medical Center on Sunday following complications from COVID. Graveside services were held on Thursday in Kosciusko. He is also survived by one brother, his three beloved grandsons and seven great-grandchildren.

Lamar and Barbara Gatewood had a rare visit recently with both of their daughters at the same time! Alicia Joyner of Tallahassee, Florida, arrived on Sunday and Gayla Steed of Olive Branch on Monday. The four especially enjoyed being together, as this has happened very infrequently during the pandemic.

Dr. Gayle and Robbie Sue Harrell spent several days last week on a much needed getaway. They drove to Colorado where they enjoyed the beautiful scenery and snow-skiing.

Good to hear from Irene Martin, whose 2020 certainly had its ups and downs! During last year she experienced a loss and sadness, but says she has had some good times and blessings, as well. Irene is blessed with her wonderful family and thankful she is able to continue playing for three church services (some zooms!) every Sunday, in addition to teaching 23 piano students !!

Does anyone remember Kathy Huff, who taught English, speech, and tennis at FHS in the late 1970s?

Former Forest resident Andy Wolverine mentioned teacher Kathy Huff in a Book Journey video #3. He recently searched, and finally traced her in order to thank her for the unique way she handled book reports and helped develop his love of reading. At last report, former Forest teacher, now Kathy Murray Cohen, was thought to be teaching somewhere in South America.

Have you been able to get your Covid shot yet? Hope you’ll look into it soon, as it seems now to be more readily available. In many cases, appointments for the vaccine are available. Looks like we’ll be wearing our masks for some time to come!

