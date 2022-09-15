Happy Birthday:

Sept. 14: Madeline Hermann, Jane Mitchell Jones, Michael Burns, Cindy D. Smith, Danny Edmonds, Royce Shaw, Rejell Aultman.

Sept. 15: Cory Riser, Lynn Harvey, Carolyn Money, John Huff, Deloise Eady, Wayne Harris, Thomas Bennett Smith, Tyler Walters, Mitzi Breland, Billy Ray Lovett, John Mark Ervin, George Beaman Triplett.

Sept. 16: Matt Woods, Mrs. Dorothy Bailey, Gary Prophitt, Jr., Henry A. Jeffcoats, Hilton Ray, Mary Amanda McCrory, Jennifer Lindsay Lee, Chad Austin, Brian Barnes, Roan Simmons Johnson, Kirstin Lee Wilkinson, Jeff Pitts.

Sept. 17: Mike Madison, Weems Gilbert, Ty Tabor, Dot Usry, John Webster Tadlock III, Paul J. Shirley, Jr., Dr. Randy Reynolds, Amy Johnson, Robin Walter Autry, Lindsay Hollingsworth, Lawrence Kunkel, JoAnn Mulvihill.

Sept. 18: Tat Simpson, Jim Schaefer, Kimberly Sharp, Danny Burns, Joe Garner, W. B. Madden, Jr., Rob Hill, Kimmy Lutts, Pam Gray, Emily Searles, Jennie Austin, Jesse Austin.

Sept. 19: Sandra Bridges, Jetty Gary, Ken Sebren, Barbara Williamson, Kevin Langston, Mrs. Marion Thrasher, Dr. Sid W. Bondurant, Mrs. Lovett Weems, Jr., Debra Ann Moore, Kay King, Todd Belt.

Sept. 20: Mrs. John Rhodes, Gia Eubanks, Linda Yonce Shelton, Arwyn McMillan, Bobby Cabe, Stephen Singleton, Tommy Harrison, Kim Stone, Preston Woods.

Mitzi Breland returned to Forest on Labor Day after spending last week in Oxford and Memphis, Tennessee, with her cousin, Martha Bending, who underwent serious surgery in Memphis last week. Allen accompanied Mitzi home after spending the weekend in Oxford for the Troy/Alabama football weekend. While in Oxford, they also enjoyed a visit from their son Jack and his family: Megan, Mac and Marty of Memphis.

Scott Palmer was in Oxford Labor Day weekend for the Rebels’ season-opener on Saturday.

Recent guests in the home of Irene Martin were Shirley Jones of Walnut Grove and Lori Griffin, a freelance journalist from Greensboro, North Carolina.

Grace and Thomas Cofer of Birmingham made more memories with their grandparents Dianne and Gene Walker over the Labor Day weekend. They may have only seen about half a quarter of football in Starkville, but all sure had fun being in Bulldog country game day!

Jackie Calhoun says he’s always sad when his sisters leave. He enjoyed a great three day visit with Laurie Calhoun McLaughlin of Gainesville, Florida. After watching 13 hours of the US Open Tennis on Friday, it was his turn Saturday for 13 hours of football. (The next day was Gail’s turn for HGTV & the Magnolia Network.) Everyone surely enjoyed their holiday weekend, rain and all!!

Delighted to learn that Lib Hill is now home after having knee-replacement surgery a couple of weeks ago in Jackson. After the surgery, she spent about ten days at Wisteria Gardens in Pearl undergoing therapy/rehab. We look forward to seeing you “out and about” soon, Lib!!!

Joining Rainey and Gabby for piano lessons with Irene Martin were Jacob, Jessica and John David Lee, as well as Harper Leigh Steptoe, from Texas, who is visiting for her first birthday! The family celebrated with a party on Saturday.

Judge Tom and Norma Ruth Lee enjoyed a few days at Old Waverly celebrating Mike Robbins’ birthday. The happy gathering with Judge Tom and Norma Ruth were Mike and Patty Robbins of Oxford, John and Janis Robbins of Germantown, Tennessee, and Tommy and Betty Lou Barkley of New Albany. Many happy memories were shared as well as present day “Catch up” topics.

Proud of grandson Spence Sims, who received word this week that he is listed as “number six” on the State of Alabama’s Basketball Rankings just released for the graduating class of 2024. The organization has Spence listed as the state’s #2 point guard. The 16-year-old is beginning his junior year at Fairhope High School in Fairhope, Alabama. Congratulations, Spence!!

Send your news to maybethmo@aol.com. We want to hear from you!