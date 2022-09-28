Happy Birthday:

Sept. 28: Sharon Baggett, Jim Durham, Scotty Warren, Medero B. Carr, Jeff McAdory, Bryant Risher, Billy Healy, Amy Fountain, J. D. Smith, Heather Kelly, Ann Williamson.

Sept. 29: W. Warren Wallace, Gina Lackey Thompson, Larie Gatewood Allen, Mike Kihn, Jo Anna Bailey, Bridget Black, Amanda Warren Simmons, Jimmy Jones, Merlene Waltman, Jason Eason, Terry Hawkins, Samantha Cooksey, Michelle Hayman, Kimberly Black.

Sept. 30: Harold Russell, Jack Walls, Johnny Bell, Brian Payne, W. J. Shoemaker, Allen McMurphy Burns, Bethany Nicole Autry, George Gilmore, Mitzi Rogers, Glenn McConnell, Polly Shirley, Tena Calhoun.

October 1: Randall Creel, Jackie Lee, John Herron, Dena O’Bannon Risher, Betty Jo Maxwell, Will Jones, Jennifer Brantley, Nelda Tyree, Tamara Pearce, Pam S. Jones, Geof Morris, Charles J. Anderson, Jeff Emmons.

Oct. 2: Missy McKibbens Roper, Pam Pryor Wallace, Mark Gerald, Jimmy W. McDill, Anthony Hollingsworth, Brooke Mitchell, Sonny Sparks, Terry Sims, Chris Baker.

Oct. 3: Linda Wilkerson Jefcoat, Kevin Stewart, Grady Austin II, Jack Kihn, Charles Hall, Susan Myers, Louise Harrell, Wilma Robinson, Page Warren, Julie Elise Sparks, Anse Rigby, Roy Windham, Cody Walters.

Oct. 4: Jackie Burkes, Barry Rogers, Monroe Harrell, Louise Johnston, Jo Marler, Ebbie Keenum, Joe Clarke III, Lataine Blossom, Pam Chancellor Shanks, Mary Baker, Nancy Hollingsworth, Chrysler Brown Carter.

Scott Palmer flew to Providence, Rhode Island last Thursday where he met his sister, Carol and James Threadgill of Tupelo for the weekend wedding festivities in Stonington, Connecticut of their cousin, Brian Lobdell. Brian is the son of Ann Luedke Lobdell of Stonington. They were joined by their cousins Will, Carolyn and Hannah Luedke of Houston, Texas, as well as Fritz and Phyllis Luedke and Fritz's friend Ellen Graves, all of Dallas, Texas. The cousins reported having had a wonderful time and particularly enjoyed the wonderful New England weather!! Congratulations, Brian and Stephanie.

Mitzi Breland left Forest last Tuesday to spend a week in New York City with her daughter, Marianna.

Sincere sympathy to the family of friends of Jim Lackey who died at home on Saturday, September 17th. Jim was a member of the FHS Class of 1973 and a lifelong resident of Forest. A graveside service was held the following Friday at Eastern Cemetery. Jim is survived by his father Jimmy Lackey of Shelbyville, Tennessee, and Jimmy’s wife Carol, as well as his sisters, Julie Lackey of Madison and Jenny Allen of Brandon. He was predeceased by his mother Josephine and sister Joy.

A number of Pride of Forest band students proudly participated in the recent funeral service of Coach Gary Risher.

Have enjoyed hearing about Bubby’s and Janet’s fun trip to “Mayberry, (Mt Airy) North Carolina!” Bubby “stole” the Mayberry police car and they put him in “jail!” Oh, well…no more peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for the Bubster!

At the time this message was received, the Johnston’s were looking forward to meeting Don Knotts’ daughter (Karen) on Friday, when she was to provide memorable info about her famous dad. Over the weekend they also purchased an autographed copy of her book about him, and were already looking forward to the big parade Saturday morning. Hundreds attend the weekly event, so they had to get there early for a good viewing area. Parade started at 9 a.m. Among those participating were Andy Griffith’s adopted daughter, as well as Keith Thibodeaux who played Johnny Paul Jason (Opie’s buddy) and, of course, Little Ricky on the “I Love Lucy” show. It was a jam packed fun-filled week with lots to do. The couple was looking forward to having the famous Pork Chop Sandwich (Andy’s favorite) at Snappy Lunch! We understand it’s very good and very messy (includes chili and slaw). Stand by for more!

Please send your news to us at maybethmo@aol.com. We want to hear from you!