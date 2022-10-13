Happy Birthday:

Oct. 12: Alex McCrory, Melissa Marveggio, Pequita Tadlock Bobo, Jimmy Pryor, Jim Copeland, Jackie Phillips, Terry Miller, Mark Westberry, Allen Breland, Greg Mangum, Brandon Green, Carol Franklin, Christopher “Tate” Rushing, Ann Myers.

Oct. 13: Shelley Lynn Gunn, Kelly Hodges, Jr., Jerry Cleveland, W. C. Spence, Kay Barton, Pat Frechette, Rickey Evans, Doug Ware, Shane Gray, Dontavic Body.

Oct. 14: Ty Corban, Kenny Anderson, Carol Johnston Lindley, Doug Roby, Charles Fairchilds, Shawn Harris, Wayne Franklin, Jay Lushina, Walker Martin Lindley, Kimberly Shirley Jones.

Oct. 15: Ruth Stewart, David Alexander, Chuck Watkins, Allen Taylor, Cole Pope, Thomas Williams, Charlie Sherman, Sherri Wilbourne, Margaret Beatty.

Oct. 16: Todd Warren, Glenn Logan, Lyllian Lee McMullan, Nancy Foreman, Lynn Lackey Phillips, Dees Gaddis Redditt, Michael Gibson, Kenneth Bradford, Scott Prewitt, Carl Durr, Bert Sharp, Cathy Cadden, Molly Malone.

Oct. 17: Charles Shields, Nancy Underwood King, John Bowie, Thelma Rhodes, Helen Crimm, Katherine Fountain Reigelman, Linda Williams, Heather Tadlock.

Oct. 18: Betty Ezelle, Bill Stanton, Ricky Clarke, Ted Jones, Tim Chadwick, Roy Waldrip, Stephanie Mangum, Estelle Park, Cheri Watkins, Rancie B. Cummins, Nancy Derochuck, Lucille Patrick, Kim Moss, Talitha Hendry, Rendy Hedgepeth, Stephanie Harrison, Amy Gilbert.

Tom and Margaret Burns of Fletcher, North Carolina, were in Forest on Monday and enjoyed visiting with their “old” supper club friends and other friends around town. They had been in Starkville for the weekend and had come to Pearl for a visit in the home of Tom’s brother, Ted and Debbie Burns, before heading to Ocean Springs for a gathering of high school classmates of Tom’s.

Allen and Mitzi Breland were in Oxford over the weekend for the Ole Miss/Kentucky weekend. Son Jack and grandson Mac of Memphis, Tennessee, joined them, as well for the weekend festivities.

Scott Palmer enjoyed hosting his nephew and family in Oxford over the weekend for Homecoming at Ole Miss. Will, Amy, William and Catherine Threadgill of Memphis joined their uncle and enjoyed the football contest as well as other Homecoming activities.

Thomas Cofer’s “fan club” cheered him and his team to a victory at the Homewood Park in Birmingham, Alabama, last weekend. Many thanks for amazing family and friends who gave up their Saturday morning to come watch him play, before migrating to the game in Starkville.

Loren Ormond McKibbens flew from Birmingham, Alabama, to Washington DC with her daughter Missy McKibbens Roper of Mountain Brook, to attend granddaughter Loren Jane Roper’s Fall Family Weekend at Episcopal High School. In addition to the football game and numerous social events, Loren and Missy enjoyed watching Loren Jane dance in Episcopal’s Performing Arts Showcase. The trio (three generations!) then joined Mountain Brook friends Mary Evans and son John Evans at The Greenbrier Resort (near Lewisburg, West Virginia) for Loren Jane’s fall break.

Thanks to those sending news this week! Hope to hear from more of you next week. Please send Column news to our email address, maybethmo@aol.com. We want to hear from you!