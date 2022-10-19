Happy Birthday:

Our sincere sympathy to the family of Johnny Rhodes, who I just learned passed away earlier this year. Johnny was born and raised in Forest, but at the time of his death, lived in Jackson.

The Pride of Forest Band earned all Superior ratings at the MHSAA State Marching Evaluation hosted at Neshoba Central. Also receiving Superior ratings were Color Guard, Percussion, and Drum Majors Amorie Gray & Keily Marroquin. The band has officially qualified to participate in the Mississippi 3A State Championship. Congratulations all!

The late Ben Catalina was honored by the Roseheart Community Butterfly Garden/Wildlife Habitat last Friday with a pergola dedication in his memory. It was a lovely event! Ben had headed up the brick purchase project to fund and sustain the garden. When the record cold of 2021 took out the trees over the donated benches, the committee decided to purchase a pergola instead and asked his widow, Lynn Johnston Catalina if she would approve a memorial honor. She agreed to this recognition as long it was dedicated to all donors/worker/etc.

Judge Tom and Norma Ruth Lee were in New Albany last week for a dinner visit at Tallahatchie Gourmet with John and Janice Robbins of Germantown, Mike and Patty Robbins of Oxford and Grace Provence of New Albany. The next day Norma Ruth attended a Board of Trustees meeting at Blue Mountain College. In the early afternoon, they traveled to Memphis to attend the funeral of Kathy Cockroft wife of their good Mississippi College friend Dr. Bob Cockroft. They returned to Madison in time to see their granddaughter Mollie Lee dance at the Madison Central Football game. Saturday morning they attended the Cross Country event where their granddaughter Claudia Maron very successfully competed for St. Andrews.

