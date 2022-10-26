Happy Birthday:

Oct. 26: Hollis Carr, Margaret Molpus, Bill Watson, W. S. (Bill) Jones, Allyson Ashmore, Sheryl Lynn Purvis, Sam Cooksey, Liza Webb, Thomas Allen Barnes, Jason Windham, Wade Brown, Eddie Nester, Heather Davidson Lee, Geof Annis.

Oct. 27: Joyce Polk, Nina Moseley, Margaret Aldredge, Stacy Lane Wilkenson, Susan Yates, Daniel Fortenberry.

Oct. 28: Bessie Goss, Mrs. Ricky Henderson, Robbie Sue (Susie) Hederman, Lanie Shirley, Mary Rose Thomas, Pam Sadler Walsh, Lamond Harper, Carolyn Lott, Jean Carroll, Taylor Michelle Stubbs, Nakeshia Body, Chris Tadlock.

Oct. 29: Cynthia Kirkpatrick, William Lancaster, Gary Joachim, Kevin Thomas, Sharon Lee Shaw, Leigh Anna McCrory, Ann Colbert, Robert Burns, Shancey Foreman Young, Matthew Davidson.

Oct. 30: Jo Guyse, George Gray Townsend, Jr., Glenn Pennington, Mrs. J. L. Byrd, Gay Gaddis, Johnny Gardner, Brian Barton, Patricia Johnson, Kevin Karnatz.

Oct. 31: Mrs. W. D. Craft, Mack Greer, Emily Busbea, Carolyn Boykin, James Smith, Shelia Henry, Brent Hammons.

Nov. 1: Gary Thomas, Barr Ivy, Johnnie Roberts, Betty Warren, Sandra Phillips, Fred T. Searcy, Leah Rigby, Nathan Haralson, Elizabeth Weger, R. O. Tadlock, Sarah Posey, Tyler Wayne Bennett.

Hard to believe how time is flying!! Lucky for you the Forest Garden Club will hold its second annual Holiday Bazaar on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Forest Community Center (Kats Kave) from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Perfect time to begin your shopping for fall and Christmas floral arrangements, decorations, baked goods, arts and crafts, etc. No admission. Door prizes!! Great opportunity to organize for the holidays!!

Best wishes to the Pride of Forest Marching Band who are excited to be included once again in the Mississippi Class 3A State Championship. Keep this talented group in your thoughts this week, as they attend this event held at Germantown High School on Saturday, October 29.

Have so enjoyed all the pictures of our area Homecomings, picturing the Courts, etc. What very special memories!

Just learned we can add another “Forest connection” to Homecoming ’22!!

Congratulations to Petal High School’s most recently crowned Queen, Mary Ashley Lindley, granddaughter of Bob and Carol Johnston Lindley of Hattiesburg, and great granddaughter of former Forest editor and publisher of our Scott County Times, the late Earle and Fay Johnston. So glad that both Bubby and Janet Johnston of Quitman and Lynn Johnston Catalina of San Antonio, Texas, were able to attend their great niece’s crowning! Bob and Carol — despite health challenges — were able to join in the celebration and watch their beautiful granddaughter crowned. And to make the evening even more special, the event was on the birthday of our former Forest High School 1958 Homecoming Queen Carol Johnston Lindley! How very nice that the three Johnston siblings could be together for both special occasions!

The Forest High School Class of 1962 celebrated their 60th Anniversary at “Doug’s Place” on October 15. Among those classmates attending were Roger Hines, Gene Simmons, Cheryl Ann Higdon Jones, Waldo Pryor, Robert Hays, Doug Courtney, Janice Alford Burt, Mary Thompson, Kelly Hodges, Bo Barnes, Mary Whitset and Bill Waldrip.

Our hearts were saddened to learn of the passing of D. Glenn Pennington, M.D., originally from Ackerman, Mississippi, who passed away at his home in Johnson City, Tennessee, on October 18, 2022. A brilliant surgeon with a quick wit and kind heart, Dr. Pennington was the older brother, by seven minutes, of fraternal twin sister Lynne Pennington Howie. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Forest native Dorothy “Dottie” Johnson Pennington, daughter Jennifer Lynne Pennington (Will Richardson), son Andrew Glenn Pennington, granddaughter Isabel Kim Pennington, sister Lynne Howie (John Sharp). He was preceded in death by his brother, Dr. Earl Pennington (Patti) and his parents. Though some had lost touch with his out of state accolades, he certainly had an illustrious career. Glenn graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he was chosen for scholastic honor societies as a freshman (Phi Eta Sigma) and as a senior (Omicron Delta Kappa). Always a leader, he was elected president of his senior class, president of his fraternity, Sigma Chi, and was the Southern Province nominee for the national Balfour Award. After graduating from the University of Mississippi Medical School, he completed his residency with Tulane Medical School at Charity Hospital in New Orleans. While there, he completed an internship in surgery, a residency in general and thoracic surgery and served as chief resident in general surgery and cardiothoracic surgery. He completed fellowships at Massachusetts General Hospital (affiliated with Harvard University) and Mayo Clinic, Mayo Medical School.

Glenn served in the United States Air Force with the 81st Medical Group, Keesler AFB where he was director of the Clinical Research Laboratory. During his tenure in the Air Force, he was honored to serve as the Rescue Thoracic Surgeon for the Apollo Soyuz space shuttle launch.

Glenn spent his career in academic medicine where he was a clinician, a researcher and an educator. He specialized in heart transplants in adults and children. He also served as Chairman of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Wake Forest School of Medicine in Winston Salem, North Carolina.

Glenn’s health had been in decline for an extended period. Our thoughts are with Dottie and all the Pennington family.

The memorial service and following reception was held at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church in Johnson City, on Monday, October 24.

Send your news for the column to us at maybethmo@aol.com.

Enjoy a safe and spooky Halloween!!