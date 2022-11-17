Happy Birthday

Nov. 16: Parker Dykes, Nancy Measelles, Tommy Jones, Bill Anderson, Marjorie White, Carrie L. Boykin Rogers, Mike Irvin, Paula Patterson.

Nov. 17: Dot Killen, Robert Hays, Karie Ann McGee, Danielle Joachim, Kenn Mapp, Mary Stevens, Betty Sones, Dale McDonald, Erica Wilkerson Stone, Joey Phillips, Lydia Putnam, Russell Paul Martin, Suzanne McKay, Diane Fortenberry, Mike Beatty.

Nov. 18: Ted Burns, Phyllis Reynolds Dilley, Craig Pryor, Geraldine Wolf, Shirley Beaver, Wendy Williamson, Andy Frechette, Mary Jane Simmons, John H. Jones.

Nov. 19: Merridy McKibbens Sims, Pat Eubanks, Charlotte Harrison Cochran, Lee Dukes, Donna Lynn Gibbs, Larry Ingle, Anastasia Griffin, Donna Boykin, Linda Roberts.

Nov. 20: LuAnn Sessions Gould, Amy Lushina, Patricia McTurner, Stephen P. Smith, Gerald Tillman, Dr. Doug Woods, Sue Wedgeworth, Patrick Cleveland.

Nov. 21: Hamilton Stevens, Nina W. Cooper, Evelyn Woods, Bob Bowman, Kathy Ray, Loren McKibbens, Pamela Susan Waggoner, Mary Ruth Wilkerson, Stacy Shaw Harrison, Jeff Catalina, Jeanette Thompson Bustin, Tyler Sawyer.

Nov. 22: Jane Dykes, Patsy Alexander, Kevin Pryor, Lana Simmons Gordon, Tommy Brown, Alisha J-Donn Parks, Jimmy Patterson, LaDonna Benton.

Rhett Mitchell is proud of grandson, Asher Mitchell who told the family last week that he and Melissa were moving to Kansas City, where Asher will join Stinson LLP, a large law firm, with a dozen offices across the country. Asher is very excited to have the opportunity to work in their Corporate Finance Division.

Former Forest resident Bill Durr is rightfully proud of the awesome honor given to his granddaughter, Ashley Davis. Their Hometown Rankin Magazine held an amazing banquet last week honoring ten people in the county who use their gifts and talents to serve others within their county. These individuals were nominated by others in the community. Proud of you, Ashley! Congratulations!!

Mark your calendars! on Sunday, November 20 at 6 PM, when the Forest United Methodist Church will host the community Thanksgiving service. The gathering will be an ecumenical service, led by the pastors of surrounding communities as we give thanks for all which God has blessed us.

For the sports fans who enjoy keeping up with achievements of athletes who have Forest connections, we have learned from a sports newswriter that Gage Sorey is leading the nation in High School football interceptions. Gage is the son of Forest High School graduates Todd Sorey and Dr. Tina Bustin Sorey. Gage achieved this incredible record playing for Hartfield Academy in Flowood.

Way to go Gage!! Proud of you!!

Send your items of community interest to us at maybethmo@aol.com. Look forward to hearing from you!