Happy Birthday:

Dec. 7: Leilani Salter, Butchie Barnes, J. B. Slay, Linda Woodard, Brenda Estes, Hamp Valentine, Shirley Mapp, Jarel Ethan Culliver, Collins Ros, Robert Earl McBride.

Dec. 8: Mrs. T. L. Wolf, Dennis Eure, Vickie Little Waters, Ron Russell, Beverly Jo Youngblood, Patsy Fitzhugh, Barbara Halford Louviere, Bobby Colquitt, Keith Brown, Brad Gunter, Carrie Pope.

Dec. 9: Jimmy Wright, Cathy Ashmore, Chet Barnes, Mark Rivers, Melissa Sistrunk, Virginia Copeland, Jonathan Taylor, Jonathan Buegel, Kirk Wardlow, Doug Norris, Sammy Henry, Avery Pitts.

Dec. 10: Elizabeth Eichelberger, John Lewis, Barry Petterson, Lee Cadden, Maggie Fairchild, Jimmy Woods, Clay Busbea, Edwin Clark, Jessica Roxanne Pace, Dwight Hurtt, Tyler Coward, Taylor Coward.

Dec. 11: Lonnie Waltman, Jeff Grafton, Mike Beard, Cheryl Ann Jones, Mandy Jones, Mrs. E. E. May, Bonnie Harvey, Ruthie Fulcher, Mrs. W. D. McCann, Miriam Stewert, Carrie Ann Parkes, Lindsey Chance, Mark Millsaps, Becky Harrell, Pequita Duncan, Crystal Stone.

Dec.12: Cindy Watkins, Mrs. W. B. Spence, Lauren Blackley, Debbie Moss, Jan Dukes, George Warriner, Iris King, Jenny Ros, Eric Adkins, Jean Cox.

Dec.13: Alicia Eure, Casey Chambers, Carol McDill, Ruby McDill, Ann Nanney Boyette, Kristy Walsh Sessums, Kay Harrison, David Webb, Melanie Roberts, Paul Valentine, Sara Elizabeth Lowrey, Sara Grace Hunter.

Many Forest residents and out-of-towners enjoyed the reception held in honor of Cynthia Slaughter Melton in recognition of her being named as this year's Citizen of the Year. The beautifully decorated Colbert Commons, as well at lots of scrumptous food, made the occasion especially festive. Congratulations on this well-deserved honor, Cindy!!

What a WONDERFUL Christmas parade Forest-area residents enjoyed last Friday night!!! Many said it was the best parade here, ever. Grand Marshal Alderwoman Cynthia Slaughter-Melton was lovely and festive in her red cape and red covertible. Former Grand Marshals (Citizens of the Year) in attendance were George and Jo Taylor, Frances and Junior Madden, Bob and Janelle Brown, Lib Hill, Randy and Pat Dilley, Carl and Carolyn Fountain, Don Triplett, Marian Sistrunk and Mary Jo Walsh and enjoyed reviewing the parade in special seating at the front of the courhouse. All of the floats were especially beautiful this year......several said the hardest job in town last Friday was judging the competition!!. Crowd favorites were the Forest Garden Club entry, The Twelve Days of Christmas and the Lackey Memorial Hospital entry, Grandma Got Run over by a Raindeer. Perfect weather for the event made it all the better. Thanks to Allyce Lott and the Forest Area Chamber of Commerce for orchestrating such a spectacular event.

We were saddened to learn of the passing of Rev. S. A. “Sonny” Adkins who died in Mendenhall on Thanksgiving night. Funeral services were held at White Oak Baptist Church on Thursday. Sonny and his wife Jean served Forest Baptist Church for about six years in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Sonny is predeceased by Jean, who died only a few weeks ago.

Scott Palmer enjoyed spending Thanksgiving Day in Columbus with his sister Carol and all the Threadgill family at Overlook Farm.

Forest friends were sorry to hear of the passing last week of Howard McMillan of Jackson, after a brief illness. Our deepest sympathy to Mary Liza and all the McMillan family. Howard’s funeral service is set for Wednesday, December 7 at Northminster in Jackson.

Judge Tom and Norma Ruth Lee attended the Christmas Band Concert at Saint Andrew’s Performing Arts Center. They enjoyed hearing their granddaughter Claudia Maron perform with the very talented band.

Missy McKibbens Roper and Loren O. McKibbens were guests for an annual festive Christmas dinner and visit with Santa, at The Club in Birmingham, Alabama with hosts, Virginia and Woods Ormond McKibbens, and excited children, Anne Grace and Woods Thomas McKibbens.

