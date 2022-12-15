Happy Birthday :

Dec. 14: Kelly Ball, Linda Smith Warren, Laura Lewis, George Thrash, Joni Gunderson, Thomas Warren, Jill Rigby, Andy Wedgeworth.

Dec. 15: Ann Putman, J. P. Stewart, Betty Watkins, Stephanie Huff, William B. Huggins, Bill Payne, Freddy Phillips, Lora Watkins, Tracey Gaddis Crawford, Becky Beard.

Dec. 16: Susan Stegall (Warren), David R. Beard, Ruby Fountain, Felicia Colquitt, Peggy Gainey, Ann Myers, Mary S. Weber, Jennifer Lackey Cook, Samantha Wolf, Randy Emmons, Sherry Hurtt, Scott Karnatz.

Dec. 17: Adell Risher, Joel Henderson, Janis Meador Hardin, Johnny Wilson Gunn, Sr., Mark McGee, Rich Hill, John Lee, Christi Walker Coffer, Brooke Bagley Worthy, Jennifer Brown, Blanche Parks, Beth Anderson, Carol Durr, Melanie Hatch, Jonathan Sawyer.

Dec. 18: Glen Burkes, Cheri McCormick Schwartz, Gary McGee, Marianna Renfroe, G. B. Shirley, Christopher Ricks, Sherry Hurtt, Abby Christina Austin, Garrett Lang, Alana Rogers.

Dec. 19: Renea Hurdle, Irma Moore, Bobbie Johnson, Mrs. A. E. Cole, David Parker, Valerie Fountain, Debbie Gilmer, Amy Strong, Jesse Austin.

Dec. 20: Margie Bishop, Alice Faye Tadlock, Reda Anthony, Billy Whittington, Betty McCormick, Dustin Rhodes, Dave Marler, Bobby Tadlock, Heather Haralson, Benjamin Butler.

Congratulations to Bradley Carter, daughter of Chrysler and Chance Carter of Brandon, for recently being selected Miss Jackson Prep!! Bradley is a senior who plans to attend Ole Miss next fall. Proud grandparents are Susan and Tommy Brown.

Long time former Forest resident Nancy Meek Taylor writes, “Well, Miss Nancy has done it again. Major surgery on femur, hip, knee, lower leg from another one of my famous falls. Please stay upright and know you are loved.” Keep Nancy in your thoughts as she recovers from her latest injuries.

Congratulations to David Tadlock, for being inducted into the Mississippi Cattlemen’s Association Hall of Fame! David is well known for his hard work and the love and dedication he has for the industry and for those working in it. He has certainly made his co workers proud! When you love what you do, it shows! David, all agree you have certainly earned the spot in the Hall of Fame!

This week Loren McKibbens drove to and from Charlotte, from Asheville, North Carolina, to “uber” Missy McKibbens Roper to meet daughter, Loren Jane, for a Christmas shopping trip to New York City with several other mother daughter duos from Mountain Brook, Alabama.

Congratulations to December Mississippi State University graduate Kailee Brown, granddaughter of very proud grandmother, Belinda Wheeler Seaney

Hot off the Bayside Academy’s Admirals’ Press in Daphne, Alabama:

Big news in Bayside baseball! Former catcher, respected as a great mentor and leader, Steele Sims, has just been recognized as making the team at the University of South Alabama. “Big time guy in a big time program!! Proud of you, Steele.

Among South’s opponents beginning in February, Eastern Kentucky, Nebraska, Tulane, Nicholls State, Alabama, Auburn, Pepperdine, Iowa, Southern, Texas State, Georgia State, Troy, Coastal Carolina, Arkansas State, University of Louisiana Monroe, etc.

Be sure your kids and grandchildren have gotten their letters in to Santa!! Christmas is almost here!!

Send your column news to our email address, maybethmo@aol.com. Look forward to hearing from you.