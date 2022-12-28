Happy Birthday:

Dec. 28: Ronny Park, Vickie Huff, Libby Jo Mitchell, Diane O'Bannon Smith, Paula Baker, Debbie Bishop Agnese, Sloane Fortinberry, Andy Sistrunk, Ruby Lott Meadows, Jim Ros.

Dec. 29: Bill Fortinberry, Bill Huff, Jr., Melba Shaw, Gene McGee, Josh Williams, Oliver B. Triplett IV, Jeanie Tip Jacob, Harris Parkman, Frances McCormick Miller.

Dec. 30: Mindy Carr, Mark Allen Coates, Robin Epting, Linda Jones, Robert Keenum.

Dec. 31: Charlene M. Smith, Lynn Risher, Bubby Johnston, Larry Riser, Mark Jones, Donald W. Gardner, Suzanne Green, Tyler Nations Smith, Christie Rigby, Paula Wardlow, Randy Lamon

Jan. 1: Jean McCraney, Melinda Farmer, W.M. Walker, Phil Harrison, Carmen Malone, Mary Beth Thomas, David Carr, Stacie Wall McWilliams, Willard S. Mc Donald, Tommy Brown, Sunum Henderson, Jane Walls, David Thash, Joan Shepherd.

Jan. 2: Chester Clair, Sarah Lewis, Lisa Moss, John Johnson, Juanita Ferguson, Oscar Trest, Jr., Pat Hydrick, Judy Hurtt, Chip Wade, Megan Slay.

Jan. 3: Ellen Case, Eddie Golden, Bobby Elliott, Cornelia Ritchie, Ronald Reid, Jewel Brousard, Bari Bishop Longgrear, Chad Brantley, Watt Whatley, Jana Roby Helmer, Kirby Money.

Attending the annual “Strawberry Festival” Thursday at Penn’s Fish House in Forest was host Frank Sturrup, and Jim Marler, Bubby Johnston, Tim Coulter, Joe Townsend, John Marler, George Marler, Hez Hollingsworth, David Farris and Evan Thompson. “And yes, a good time was had by all!” It was good to visit with Penn’s manager, Allen Lovett, and everyone agreed the food was fabulous!

Our deepest sympathy goes out to the friends and family of Bearcat Robert Lindsey Harvey, who is survived by his wife and high school, sweetheart at FHS, June Harvey of Forest, as well as his daughters, both of whom were also Forest High graduates, Lori Mathis (Rick) of Canton, and Lynn Harvey Liu (Joe) of Knoxville, Tennessee. For the past three years Bobby put up quite a valiant struggle with cancer.

Congratulations to Jan Risher, who recently attended the December commencement at West Virginia University in Morgantown. Jan commented that she was pretty sure she was the oldest graduate (as she did not see anyone else there, over 35). When the procession moved from the gym outside to the coliseum, it had started snowing. The Mississippi graduate was the only one giddy at this revelation!

Jan enjoyed a visit with childhood friend, Christopher Gilmer, also from Forest, Mississippi, now in Keyser, West Virginia, at WVU Potomac State University, where he is president. What a special Christmas treat for these two longtime friends and their spouses to visit, so far from home!

Gathering together in North Carolina for Christmas with Loren Ormond McKibbens were Kib and Anna Laurie McKibbens of Tuscaloosa, Missy McKibbens Roper of Mountain Brook, Alabama, and her daughter, Loren Jane Roper of Alexandria, Virginia, and Merridy McKibbens Sims, and sons, Steele, Spence, Trice and Tyke of Point Clear, Alabama. (Unfortunately, Terry Sims, an airline pilot, was unable to join the family on their brief holiday with family in North Carolina.)

The Sims weren’t able to spend as much time with extended family this holiday season as they had hoped, due to the boys’ sports activity involvement. (Most families involved with active high school sports can relate.) The Fairhope Pirates played a game last weekend at the New Orleans Smoothe King Center, home to the New Orleans Pelicans Basketball Team. Following their Fairhope victory, the team and their families were treated to a memorable event, enjoying the Pelican vs. Bills game from a large luxury box, filled with an elaborate meal, with all the trimmings.

Marianna Breland of New York City arrived on Saturday for a Christmas-week visit in the home of her parents, Allen and Mitzi Breland.

Forest United Methodist Church hosted a beautiful retirement reception in honor of William (Bill) Rigby last Sunday. Bill has faithfully served the church for 21 years as music minister. Enjoy your well-earned retirement, Bill!

Forest United Methodist Church hosted a beautiful retirement reception in honor of William (Bill) Rigby last Sunday. Bill has faithfully served the church for 21 years as music minister. Enjoy your well-earned retirement, Bill!