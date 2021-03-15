Happy Birthday:

March 17: Helen B. Fortenberry, David Gaddis, Gale Graham, Kenneth Hamm, Jimmie Nell Rawson, Rusty Charles Russell, Richard Wilkerson, Clayton Lott, Daniel Dilley, Roland Simmons, Alan Parkes, Jenna M. Murphy, Roger Decatur Tadlock.

March 18/; Audrey Thrash, Stevie Stevens, Verda Harrison, Lea Ann Wright Craig, Joe C. Bradford, Jr., Cindy Watkins, Joyce Harrison, Peggy Shields, William Harrell, Meredith Dickson, Chase Gaddis, Adam Austin.

March 19: Mary N. Wilkerson Jones, Joe Lee Tadlock, Randy Dilley. Nancy Dearman Lee, Kevin Everett, Deborah Lee Coker, Scott Stewart, Melanie Pierce Austin, Samatha Elizabeth Smith, Lynn Walls Fountain, Audrey Lynn Smith, Jason Ainsworth, Cher Nixon Tadlock.

March 20: Kim Sessums, Margie Chambers, Frank Sturrup, George Gordon, Tommy Hannah, Jeff Federick, Vanessa Culliver, Gray Prewitt, Lisa Hollingsworth, Luke Andrew Reynolds, Miriam Clarke.

March 21: Alete Renfroe, Beth Busbea, Billy Ray Dill, Mike Bagley, Floyd Tucker, Jr., Nancy Bowman, Jessica Wright, John Eric Henderson, Lee Ann Calhoun.

March 22: Suzzanne Heflin Hollingsworth, Elizabeth Williamson, Ray Tate, Kathy McAdory Robinson, Judy Austin Webb, Frida Crotwell, Sheri Schayer, Ben Lassetter, Ben Risher, Wanda Sessions

March 23: Marilyn Rene Burgess, Cathy Gary, Faye M. Jones, Belton Bayles, Janie Barton, Ben Catalina, Suzanne Knox, William Lane, Tyler Baker.

Forest Rotarians enjoyed a very informative program at their meeting last Wednesday. Dr. Benjamin Gatewood, who recently joined the staff at Lackey Memorial Hospital, told about the services he and the hospital are now offering in the infusions field. How wonderful that so many patients will now be able to get their chemotherapy and immunotherapy treatments locally. We welcome Dr. Gatewood and his wife Brandi home to Forest!! Tina Adcox was program chairman.

Congratulations to Lee Hill, son of Scott and Melissa Hill and grandson of Lib Hill, for being honored as one of the Male Honorees for soccer for which he received the High School Sports Award. Lee was featured in last Sunday’s editions of the Clarion-Ledger and Meridian Star. Lee is a senior at Newton County High School.

Family and a number of close friends are planning to attend a memorial tea being held this Saturday afternoon at 2:00 pm for Ouida Mitchell at the Forest Methodist Church, where she was a member for much of her life. Ouida spent her last days at Westminster Village in Spanish Fort, Alabama, not far from her daughter, Merrill Mitchell‘s Dauphin Island home.

Ouida was also the mother of sons Tim Mitchell, and the late Ronnie Mitchell. She was also preceded in death by her late husband, Meredith Mitchell.

Last week brother Scott Palmer and mother Jean Palmer gathered at the Crystal Grill in Tupelo with four generations of family members to celebrate the birthday of Carol Palmer Threadgill. Happy Birthday, Carol!!

Now that many of you have had the vaccine, and are venturing out a bit more, hope you’ll take time to email us with your news updates to maybethmo@aol.com. We want to hear from you!