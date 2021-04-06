Happy Birthday:

April 7: Sandy Guyse, Nancy Gibbs, Jill Johnson, Dusty Lutts, Keith Wooten, Zellene Posey.

April 8: Yvette Brown, Carolyn Harrelson, Vickie Mangum, Judge Tom S. Lee, Leslie Webb, Mrs. Carlton Hines, Margaret Madison, Troy Stewart, Betty Frances Chesnut, Sean Franklin, Rebecca Patterson, Vicki Sawyer, Allen Butler, Martha Bell Pinter.

April 9: Tommie Lynn Vance, Mrs. Daniel Hall, Kathy Ezell, Shelton Roberts, Kathy Austin, Theresa Burgess, Raydell Ellis, Joni Alumbaugh, Lorene Brittain, Sherrell Brown, Anita Garey, Mary Frances Bryant.

April 10: Bobby Mahaffey, Linda Herron, Edna Beaver, Carl Jones, Colleen Scott, Jamie Thigpen Murrell, Chris Strebeck, Archie Robinson.

April 11 Bertha Emmons, William Lee Fortenberry, Cheryl Rasco Smith, Bobbie Robinson, James D. Ramey, Jr., James McAdory, Jr., Sydney Leonard Mahony, Beth Eason, Mamie Spencer, Kimberly Spencer, Peggy Brenton.

April 12: Frances Madden, Helen Lewis, Susan Brantley, Carolyn Triplett, Mark Chambers, Michael Carter Gaddis, Woody Burt, Ron Buegel, David D. Tadlock, Robbie Sue Harrell.

April 13: Bernice Wise, Hilda Crain, Sandra Durham, Lea Ann McMurphy Burns, Danny Williams, James E. Rushing, Dawn Windham, Travis Wolverton, Brett Barton, Beverly Puckett.

Tupelo High senior Ben Ueltschey receives $300,000 scholarship to attend University of Virginia. This young man is the son of FHS graduate Dr. Marcus Ueltschey of Tupelo. Marcus’s wife’s name is Whitney. Ben’s grandparents were Marlene and Nordan Ueltschey of Homewood.

Although they were grateful for live streaming of Tom III’s basketball games at Madison Central High School, Judge Tom and Norma Ruth Lee were proud and happy to actually attend their grandson’s final game of the basketball In the pregame introductions, Tom was announced as Mr. Three...Tom Lee. How fitting it was that Tom’s last shot in the final game of his high school career was indeed a three pointer. The following day, Tom III was out for the outstanding Madison Central Baseball Team which had already played and won six games. Those games should be fun to watch.

Jan Risher was featured in last week’s “Eat Like a Writer” by Liz Barrett Foster. Liz combined two of Jan’s favorite things — food and writing! She also gave a shout out to Jan’s new memoir course, which opened April 1, with her first class tomorrow (April 8).

Recent guests of Irene Martin were Mrs. Delie and Khaleb Shepard.

Among those who joined Don Triplett and the Triplett family in Oxford last Thursday for the Oxford Film Festival’s premiere of “In a Different Key” were Gene and Dianne Walker, John and Jobyna Rushing, Kathy and Gary Robinson, Jeff McAdory, Dr. Wayne Terry and Linda Lamar, Nell Burns Wall, Martha Weems, Margaret Cadden and Allen, Mitzi and Marianna Breland.

The festivities were moved inside, of course, due to inclement weather; however, it did otherwise go on as scheduled.

Those who would like to see the documentary can do so by going to the Oxford Film Festival site It can be downloaded during the month of April. (There is a small fee involved.) The film portrays Forest in a very positive light and credits our hometown for being a very special place!

Judge Tom and Norma Ruth Lee were able to cheer for their granddaughter Claudia Maron at a track meet where she was representing St. Andrews Middle School. Claudia won the 100 meter, 200 meter, 400 meter races and ran the final leg of the 4 by 400 to help win that relay. The next day, Claudia was notified by her coaches that she had been moved up to the varsity track team and would be running at the high school track meet the following Saturday. Claudia is the 13 year old daughter of Elizabeth and David Maron. Some of you may remember that Claudia’s mother Elizabeth was a sprinter on the Forest High School track team as well as a tennis player.

Congratulations Claudia!!!

What a lovely (and much appreciated) tribute sent by a reader...

Legacy residents of Forest were shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected death of Ann Austin, age 70, of Florence, Alabama on Friday, February 5, 2021. Ann was the only child of the late Dr. Duff and Carolyn Austin of Newton, Mississippi and the only grandchild of the late Mrs. Thelma Austin of Forest. Ann grew up in Newton and attended Newton High School where she graduated in the Class of 1968. Ann Austin was truly an extraordinary person. It was while Ann was a Senior at Newton High in 1968, that she obtained her FAA airplane pilot’s license.

After graduating from Newton High in 1968, Ann attended the University of Southern Mississippi, where she was a member of the world famous Dixie Darlings dance team. Ann excelled in dance and dance was always a core interest of her life. After Ann graduated from USM in 1976, she went on to the Southern Methodist University, where in 1976 she received a Masters Degree in Fine Arts. Ann’s love for dance performing led her to teach other young girls in dance and baton. In 1994, Ann became a Onocology Certified Nurse and worked at the Glenwood Hospital in Florence, Alabama until her death. Ann was a strikingly beautiful woman both from outside and from within. Ann never married but she left an indelible impression on all of those people who had the privilege to know and love her. For Ann will be greatly missed. Ann was a lifelong Methodist and she was a member of the St. James Methodist Church in Florence, Alabama. Ann was buried between her father Dr. Duff Austin and her grandmother, Mrs. Thelma Austin in the Eastern Cemetery in Forest, Mississippi.

The Forest High School Symphonic Band received a Superior rating at the recent East Central Community College Concert Festival. Proud of the students and their efforts. Congratulations all!

Mayor Nancy Chambers was in charge of the program last Wednesday for the Forest Rotary Club and presented Kawana McCary who is with East Central Planning and Development District. Mrs. McCary, who is from Newton, gave a very interesting and informative presentation and told about the services her organization provides which include loans and grants for eligible businesses in our area.

Loren Ormond McKibbens made a brief visit in Forest Sunday afternoon following a weekend of travel basketball at the Mississippi Basketball tournament in Jackson. Traveling to Fairhope, Alabama, with her were daughter Merridy McKibbens Sims and three of her sons, Spence, Trice and Tyke Sims. Spence’s Baldwin (County, Alabama) Elite team made it to the semifinals in a hard fought game against the L.A. Broncos, who won the tournament. Elite also had weekend wins over teams representing Louisiana, Tennessee, and (Starkville) Mississippi. Proud of you Spence and Team Elite!

We have learned of the passing of Brian Kassie, who died following a massive stroke. Our condolences to all the family and friends.

Thanks to all those sending in items for this week’s column. Our email address is maybethmo@aol.com. Hope to hear from more next week!