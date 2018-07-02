Fire Destroys Steele Baptist Pastorium

By TIM BEELAND,
Wed, 02/07/2018 - 8:32am

Update-Noon: No one was in the house at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported.

Update-9:00 a.m.:  A reader has confirmed that lightening struck the steeple causing major damage to the church and the house is a complete loss.

Workers were diligently trying to secure tarps over the the toppled steeple of Steele Baptist Church on Hwy. 21 in a steady rain early Wednesday morning after a fire destroyed the Pastorium. This is a developing story. Details and the cause of the fire will be posted as we have them.

