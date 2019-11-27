Baking Contest Winners Announced

Scott County Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers sponsored a Holiday Baking Contest at the annual Creative Christmas on November 14. The participants and placings are as follows from left, Connie Wash, first place in miscellaneous for Blueberry French Toast Casserole; Frisky Roland, first place for holiday cake; Julia Sorey, first place for homemade bread; and Dorothy Strong, first place for holiday candy. Not pictured, Connie Stewart won first place for holiday cookies.