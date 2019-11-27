Baking Contest Winners Announced

  • 349 reads
Wed, 11/27/2019 - 12:39pm

Scott County Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers sponsored a Holiday Baking Contest at the annual Creative Christmas on November 14. The participants and placings are as follows from left, Connie Wash, first place in miscellaneous for Blueberry French Toast Casserole; Frisky Roland, first place for holiday cake; Julia Sorey, first place for homemade bread;  and Dorothy Strong, first place for holiday candy. Not pictured, Connie Stewart won first place for holiday cookies.

Obituaries

Johnnie Lamar Martin
Mr. Johnnie Lamar Martin age 82, passed away Thursday November 21, 2019 at his residence in... READ MORE
Cora Mae Goodson
Douglas Richardson
W.L. (Sonny) Latham
Ann Risher Johnson
Douglas Richardson

Copyright 2018 • The Scott County Times
311 Smith Ave. • Forest, MS 39074 • (601) 469-2561

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.