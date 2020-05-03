Fashion Revue Winners

The Scott County Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers recently held their annual Fashion Revue at the Scott County Extension office on February 25, 2020. MHV Members participating in this years Fashion Revue are pictured left to right: Connie Wash, Cluster Club, won sweepstakes in the sportswear division and the dress division. Frisky Roland, Morton Club, won blue on her denim sports wear suit. Ester Perry, Cluster Club, won sweepstakes on her black velvet suit in the suit division and Mary Lofton, Cluster Club, won blue on her dress selection. All of these members will advance to the district competition at the Capital Area Spring MHV meeting on April 24, 2020 in Madison County.