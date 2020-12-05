Face masks now mandatory in Scott County by order of the governor

It is graduation time in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and as area businesses slowly begin to open back up signs of support for graduates are popping up too.

Unfortunately amid the socially distant graduation celebrations, Scott County continues to be a “hot spot” for new cases of COVID-19 and Governor Tate Reeves on Tuesday made face masks mandatory for customers and employees in businesses and at outdoor public gatherings.

Reeves announced additional social distancing measures for seven counties identified as hotspots, including Scott, Newton, Leake and Neshoba, within our state to limit transmission around the communities and protect the health of all Mississippians.

Reeves said that consulting with State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and other state health officials, the counties identified as localized regions at a higher risk for transmission: Attala, Leake, Scott, Jasper, Neshoba, Newton, and Lauderdale Counties.

Reeves signed a new executive order establishing additional restrictions for those seven counties to slow the spread of COVID-19. This follows the state’s “Identify and Isolate” strategy to implement surgical measures while continuing to flatten the curve.

“I hope that these rules will have an impact, but I also hope that they will serve as a signal to people in these counties. We cannot always see and feel the consequences, but the disease is more active there. You need to be even more aware — stay even more sharp,” Reeves said.

In Executive Order No. 1483, the Governor lays out targeted guidelines for social distancing and sanitation protocols to slow the spread of COVID-19 within the seven counties, including:

For all businesses:

All businesses are expected to take every step necessary to implement the regulations, orders, and guidance from the Mississippi State Department of Health and CDC to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including social distancing and encouraging sick employees to stay home.

All employees will be screened daily at the beginning of their shifts, including asking whether they have been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past 14 days and have they had a fever in the last 48 hours.

Based on their duties and responsibilities, employees who are unable to maintain at least six feet distance from others must wear a face covering throughout their shift, such as a face mask. Their face coverings must be cleaned or replaced daily.

Hand sanitizer must be provided to all employees, which can include a hand rub or soap.

For retail businesses (in addition to measures above):

Face coverings must be provided to all employees who come in direct contact with customers. Employees are required to wear that face covering throughout their shift and clean or replace daily.

All customers must wear a face covering while inside the retail business.

Hand sanitizer must be placed at all entrances, in or near bathrooms, and at cashier stations.

Retail businesses are expected to make all efforts to maintain a 6-foot distance between customers at all times.

Carts, baskets, and other similar surfaces touched by customers must be sanitized after each use. Other high-touch areas must be sanitized at least once every two hours.

For people out in public:

Everyone must wear face coverings when attending outdoor public events, such as live auctions or flea markets.

People must maintain a 6-foot distance between themselves and others.

As of the Tuesday update from the Mississippi State Department of Health, Scott County was reporting 475 positive cases of COVID-19, up 71 from this time last week, with six deaths, up three from last Tuesday. Hinds County continued to report the largest number of positive cases at 681 with 17 deaths, followed by Lauderdale County with 501 cases and 45 deaths (the highest death toll in the state), Madison County with 491 cases and 13 deaths, and then Scott County, which had previously held the third place spot.

Statewide there were 234 new cases reported on Tuesday with 22 additional deaths bringing the state total to 9,908 total positive cases of COVID-19 and 457 virus related deaths.