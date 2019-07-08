ICE raids plants in Sebastopol and Morton

BREAKING NEWS

U.S. federal agents with the Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and Immagration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) descended on the PECO plant in Sebastopol and Koch Foods in Morton this morning at approximately 8:30 a.m.

In a prepared statement, U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst said, “U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations special agents are executing federal search warrants today at multiple locations across the state of Mississippi as part of a coordinated operation with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi pursuant to ongoing HSI administrative and criminal investigations. Additional details will be forthcoming.”

Both plants were shut down and federal agents, assisted by local law enforcement, controlled the traffic flow into and out of the plant locations. This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are released.