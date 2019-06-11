Unofficial Election Results

The Scott County election officials and the Circuit Clerk's office are working to complete the final Scott County tallies and certify the results of the November 5, general election. County officials released the unofficial results today and inlcude all ballots cast electronically via voting machine. Absentee ballots and Affidavit Ballots are required to be hand counted and are not included in the below-listed unofficial results.

Of the counties 18,399 registered voters, 7,504 made their way to the polls and cast a vote in Tuesday's election. That equates to 41 percent of registered voters casting a ballot during this off-year general election.

(**) indicates the unofficial winner of the election.

Senate 31

**T. McCaughn(R) - 4438

M. Marlow(D) - 3020

House 75

**T. Miles(D) - 4097

V. Cox(R) - 3197

House 78

**R. Rushing(R) - 4459

J. Bradford(D) - 3076

District Attorney

**S. Kilgore(R) - 5849

Chancery Clerk

**L. Palmer(D) - 6658

Circuit Clerk

**B. Gray(D) - 6593

County Attorney

**T. Carl(D) - 6563

Coroner

**J. Thames(D) - 6344

Surveyor

**W. Kelley(R) - 5727

Sheriff

**M. Lee(D) - 5544

K. Polk(I) - 1758

Tax Collector

**A. Crapps(D) - 6738

Supervisor Beat 1

**J. Bradford(D) - 1239

Supervisor Beat 2

**J. McGee(R) - 830

F. Spencer(D) - 516

Supervisor Beat 3

**S. Crotwell(D) - 1321

Supervisor Beat 4

**J. Harrell(D) - 1063

J. Jones(R) - 612

Supervisor Beat 5

**W. Cooksey(R) - 949

T. Sanders(D) - 642

Justice Ct Judge Post 1

**A. McCurdy(D) - 3633

Justice Ct Judge Post 2

**B. Freeman(D) - 3068

Constable Post 1

**R. Prestage(D) - 2497

J. Hayman(R) - 1603

Constable Post 2

**S. Yarbrough(D) - 3069

MS Governor

**T. Reeves(R) - 448,760

J. Hood(D) - 400,067

D. Singletary(I) - 8231

B. Hickingbottom(C) - 2525

Lt. Governor

**D. Hoseman(R) - 511,689

J. Hughes(D) - 337,332

Attorney General

**L. Fitch(R) - 495,111

J. Collins(D) - 357,154

Sec. of State

**M. Watson(R) - 499,123

J. DuPree(D) - 344,823

MS Treasurer

**D. McRae(R) - 515,752

A. Green(D) - 328,691

Agriculture Comm.

**A. Gipson(R) - 497,104

R. Cole(D) - 345,518

Insurance Comm.

**M. Chaney(R) - 520,177

R. Amos(D) - 325,457

Public Service Comm.

**D. Maxwell(R) - 178,003

C. Moran(D) - 105,450