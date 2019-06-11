Unofficial Election Results
The Scott County election officials and the Circuit Clerk's office are working to complete the final Scott County tallies and certify the results of the November 5, general election. County officials released the unofficial results today and inlcude all ballots cast electronically via voting machine. Absentee ballots and Affidavit Ballots are required to be hand counted and are not included in the below-listed unofficial results.
Of the counties 18,399 registered voters, 7,504 made their way to the polls and cast a vote in Tuesday's election. That equates to 41 percent of registered voters casting a ballot during this off-year general election.
(**) indicates the unofficial winner of the election.
Senate 31
**T. McCaughn(R) - 4438
M. Marlow(D) - 3020
House 75
**T. Miles(D) - 4097
V. Cox(R) - 3197
House 78
**R. Rushing(R) - 4459
J. Bradford(D) - 3076
District Attorney
**S. Kilgore(R) - 5849
Chancery Clerk
**L. Palmer(D) - 6658
Circuit Clerk
**B. Gray(D) - 6593
County Attorney
**T. Carl(D) - 6563
Coroner
**J. Thames(D) - 6344
Surveyor
**W. Kelley(R) - 5727
Sheriff
**M. Lee(D) - 5544
K. Polk(I) - 1758
Tax Collector
**A. Crapps(D) - 6738
Supervisor Beat 1
**J. Bradford(D) - 1239
Supervisor Beat 2
**J. McGee(R) - 830
F. Spencer(D) - 516
Supervisor Beat 3
**S. Crotwell(D) - 1321
Supervisor Beat 4
**J. Harrell(D) - 1063
J. Jones(R) - 612
Supervisor Beat 5
**W. Cooksey(R) - 949
T. Sanders(D) - 642
Justice Ct Judge Post 1
**A. McCurdy(D) - 3633
Justice Ct Judge Post 2
**B. Freeman(D) - 3068
Constable Post 1
**R. Prestage(D) - 2497
J. Hayman(R) - 1603
Constable Post 2
**S. Yarbrough(D) - 3069
MS Governor
**T. Reeves(R) - 448,760
J. Hood(D) - 400,067
D. Singletary(I) - 8231
B. Hickingbottom(C) - 2525
Lt. Governor
**D. Hoseman(R) - 511,689
J. Hughes(D) - 337,332
Attorney General
**L. Fitch(R) - 495,111
J. Collins(D) - 357,154
Sec. of State
**M. Watson(R) - 499,123
J. DuPree(D) - 344,823
MS Treasurer
**D. McRae(R) - 515,752
A. Green(D) - 328,691
Agriculture Comm.
**A. Gipson(R) - 497,104
R. Cole(D) - 345,518
Insurance Comm.
**M. Chaney(R) - 520,177
R. Amos(D) - 325,457
Public Service Comm.
**D. Maxwell(R) - 178,003
C. Moran(D) - 105,450