As expected the vote count continues nationally this morning and the winner in the race between Joe Biden and President Donald Trump has yet to be decided. On the local level, however, unofficial returns show that Scott County overwhelmingly voted for Trump with 60.6 percent of the vote to Biden’s 28.09 percent.

With 23 of 23 precincts reporting and absentee ballots yet to be counted Trump has 5,688 vote to Biden’s 3,575 in the county.

Incumbent Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith won the race for senate against challenger Mike Espy on the statewide level and also carried Scott County with 57.3 percent of the vote. Hyde-Smith received 5,373 votes to Espy’s 3,865.

In the Third Congressional District, incumbent Michael Guest held on to his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives defeating Dorothy Dot Benford. Guest also carried Scott County 5,703 votes to Benford’s 3,342 or 63 percent ot 36.93 percent.

Supreme Court Justice Kenny Griffis also returns to the bench and carried Scott County 5,648 votes to 3,025 which is 64.96 percent ot 34.79 percent lead.

In the hotly contested race for Circuit Court Judge with all four counties, Newton, Scott, Leake and Neshoba, yet to count absentee votes, it appears that challenger Caleb E. May had defeated incumbent Brian K. Burns. May led the ticket in Scott County with 4,636 voted or 52.72 percent of the vote to Burns’ 4,147 votes or 47.16 percent.

In Leake County May holds a 3,706 to 3,224 lead over Burns. In Neshoba it is May 6,997 to Burns’ 2,999 and in Newton May garnered 5,620 votes to Burns’ 2,747.

With absentee votes still to be counted, but likely not enough to change the outcome May leads with 20,959 votes to Burns’ 13,117 votes.

Statewide the constitutional amendments to legalize medical marijuana, remove the clause that statewide elected officials must also garner a majority of the House districts, and for the approval of a new state flag all passed by overwhelming majorities. The same held true in Scott County with Initiative 65 for medical marijuana receiving over 70 percent of the vote, Resolution No. 47 receiving over 77 percent of the vote, and the new state flag being approved by a little over 69 percent of the vote.