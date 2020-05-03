A Forest High School teacher has been selected as Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District Teacher of the year. April Lang, who is Forest Municipal School District Teacher of the Year, is now in the running for Mississippi Teacher of the year. Lang teaches Foundations to Algebra and Algebra I.

“We’re just so proud of her and so thrilled for her,” said FMSD Superintendent of Education Dr. Karen Norwood. “I think what is so exciting is right after I got the call I went over to the high school and she was staying after school tutoring, you know doing the extra stuff, and when I told her, the kids in her room just erupted and just clapped and were like ‘best teacher ever.’ It is such a huge deal, such a tremendous honor...there are lots of great teachers but for everybody else to recognize you are great, then for her kids to be so excited for her, that was very special.”

One of Lang’s students, Lashunda Holifield, echoed Norwood’s sentiments. “She’s the best teacher ever,” Holifield said. “She’s been my teacher for like seven years now. She’s always been there for me. She helps me when I’m upset. She’s basically been like a mom to me. She deserves this honor.”

According to her bio, Lang is 2001 graduate of Scott Central Attendance Center. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Mississippi State University and a Master’s Degree from Mississippi College.

“Every single student, every single day” is Lang’s educational philosophy. She believes to best teach her students, they must first know that she respects and loves them.

Lang said in her bio that students tend to learn best in classrooms where the atmosphere is warm and supportive and that she tries to build a relationship with each student so that she can best relate to them.

“If the instruction and examples are not relevant, they are basically useless,” Lang said. She believes that all students can learn, just not always at the same time or in the same manner. “Students simply need their teachers to love them, support them, and truly care about them and all of their successes,” she said.

Lang is actively involved inside of the school community. She is the Student Council sponsor, Freshmen Class sponsor, Homecoming Committee member, and Prom Committee member. During the week, Lang is available most every afternoon for tutoring.

Lang and her student council members are currently collecting coke rewards codes and redeeming them as a service project for Forest High School. This project allows the students to raise funds for their school and make a positive impact on campus.

Lang feels that her greatest contribution and accomplishment to her profession is working with a very diverse population of learners and showing success within that group. She has taught students from 5th to 12th grade. That insight gives a different line of perspective when making decisions for her students.

Lang and her co-teacher showed a successful year by posting a 2019 MAAP Algebra I passing rate of 91 percent.

In nominating Lang for FMSD Teacher of the Year, FHS Principal Kim Shoemaker wrote, “we all agree, April Lang deserves this honor. She deserves it as much as any teacher I have ever evaluated. She is one of the best at what she does and she teaches for all the right reasons. April Lang loves children.”

Lang is married to Marcus Lang and they have two children, Rachel and Levi who attend Forest Elementary School.