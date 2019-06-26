‘Long Overdue’ Highway 80 resurface in Forest to start in July

Driving along Highway 80 in Forest is quite the bumpy ride at present time, but Mayor Nancy Chambers and the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) made a joint announcement last week explaining that help with Highway 80 is on the way. The highway will get a long overdue resurfacing beginning in July.

Mayor Chambers has been persistently working with MDOT for years in the attempt to get one of the main travel arteries into, and through, Forest resurfaced, but repeated budget restraints always shelved the badly needed road project. With the announcement made by the mayor and MDOT last week, commuters in Forest can look forward to a much smoother trip when traveling through the city in the very near future.

The resurfacing project will be completed by W.E. Blain & Sons, Inc. of Morton. An exact start date was not given by either MDOT or the Mayor’s Office, but the resurfacing will include the 2.8 mile stretch of Highway 80 from in front of Unipres west of Forest, through the city to Eastgate Circle on the eastside of town. The project is expected to take approximately three months to complete.

Mayor Nancy Chambers was elated to make the announcement of the impending Highway 80 project. “The overlay of Highway 80 in Forest is long overdue,” Chambers said. “I know that this is an expensive road project and there have been numerous budgetary speedbumps along the way, but here’s the bottom line. It’s time to fix Highway 80 in Forest.”

In a prepared statement Jas Smith, MDOT Director for Public Affairs, said “The bid amount is $1.41 million. The project has a flexible start date, but MDOT anticipates that the contractor will begin work in the middle of July. The contract will prohibit the contractor from working in the morning peak traffic period from 6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. in order to minimize delays for the traveling public.”

The scope of the road improvement project includes repairing failed areas in the travel lanes, milling and overlaying travel lanes and local street connections and placing thermoplastic traffic stripes along with raised pavement markers. In addition to the road improvements, MDOT will upgrade the bridge guardrails on the west end of town and upgrade the traffic signal controllers at the Hwy 80 and Hwy 35 intersection.

“We ask for the traveling public to please be patient while this project is under construction,” said Brian Ratliff, MDOT district engineer. “This work is being scheduled to minimize delays for motorists as much as possible, however, we ask that drivers give themselves a little extra time when possible to travel through this area. Please slow down through the work zone to keep everyone safe.”