2018 Sebastopolooza is Saturday at Bishop Park

Residents of Sebastopol and visitors from all around Scott County will converge on Sebastopol Saturday to participate in the town’s annual fall festival which is now in its 12th year.

Sebastopolooza is scheduled to be held in Bishop Park and is expected to be a day filled with activities, food and something for everyone in the family to enjoy. Organizers say bring your family, bring your chairs and enjoy the community celebration that looks to enjoy the best year yet.

Mayor Greg McGarrity said this years festival has come together after hard work and preparation and that the entire community has come together in the planning for the event.

“I think everything has come together extremely well and we look forward to a great day,” the mayor said. “With the help of all sponsors and businesses from around Scott County we look for this year’s festival to be the best yet.

Sebastopolooza 2018 will get a running start with its first activity at 8 a.m. with a 5K Run, a 5K Walk and a Half-Mile Kids Fun Run immediately following. The race course will begin near the Sebastopol Fire Station, running directly through the center of town and ending at Bishop park.

The official opening ceremony is to follow and will include the presentation of the race awards. Cash awards are given to overall male and female in the run. 1st, 2nd and 3rd place awards will be given to winners in each age group in both male and female categories. A $200 Cash prize will go to the overall male and the overall female winners of the 5K run. All finishers of the Kids Fun Run will receive an award.

McGarrity said people interested in participating may still sign up by contacting Town Hall.

McGarrity said local talent will perform in between other scheduled performers and entries for the talent contest are still being accepted. There is a $200 prize for first place in the group talent division and $150 for first place in the individual talent division.

During the race in the early morning arts and crafts vendors will be setting up their displays and offering their merchandise. The planning committee is expecting as many as 50 booths manned by local and visiting vendors.

Some of the activities included in this year’s festival will be a pumpkin decorating contest, a cake and bake tasting competition and a variety of food options.

Leading up to the event, decorative displays using fall themes, autumn foliage, and bales of hay have been set up by businesses and residents around the town as part of a contest. Judging was done a little more than a week ago and the winner will be announced at the festival. Two divisions were used, one including businesses and the other division for all other participants. A people’s choice category is also included.

More information can be obtained by contacting Town Hall at 601-625-7200.