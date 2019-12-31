2019 in review

As we welcome the year 2020 today, we will reflect back on the eventful year of 2019. This past year saw Scott County get national exposure and attention in August for the HSI/ICE raids on three local chicken plants.

It was a wild weather year in 2019. The unpredictable weather conditions came from opposite ends of the spectrum and every type in between. Scott County had freezes, torrential downpours, a mini drought and a damaging visit from Tropical Storm Olga that left thousands without electricity for days.

During the year that brought us raids and unpredictable weather we also had multiple rounds of local, county and state elections. The 2019 elections included some of the most hotly contested polictical races in near memory. Moving into 2020 we will have a new Mississippi governor and new leaders in public office at all levels of government.

There were many additional stories that made headlines here at The Scott County Times during 2019, and those stories and more are summarized in The Year in Review that follows.

January

• Forest Family Practice became part of Lackey Memorial Hospital. The acquisition of the longstanding Forest medical clinic was effective January 1, 2019. The three physicians that served local patients for decades, John Paul Lee, MD, William Lewis, MD and Dr. Archie Howard, remained on staff as physicians at the new Lackey Memorial Forest Family Practice.

• Morton High School hired new football coach Sean Gerald to lead the Panthers. MHS hired Gerald from Florence High School.

• Funeral services were held for 11-year-old Madison ‘Madi’ McDill after she died as a result of a December 29, 2018, alleged DUI automobile accident that also took the life of her grandmother Connie Phillips, 64.

• A head on collision on Hwy 35 N, four miles north of Forest, resulted in the death of Randy Rand of Hillsboro. No charges were sought as a result of the fatal accident.

• State Senator Terry Burton, R-Newton, announced his retirement from the Mississippi State Senate after serving the citizens of MS Senate District 31 for 27 years representing Scott, Newton and Lauderdale counties in the state legislature. Burton indicated that being charged with his third DUI on December 19, 2018, had no bearing on his decision to retire.

• An altercation led to two people being shot in the Ringgold Community. Tyler Martin, 26, and Brittany Dunn were both shot by Jeremy Christian at his home. Both Martin and Dunn suffered non life threatening gunshot wounds.

• Ricky Hawkins was formally charged and arrested for two counts of Aggravated DUI - Operation of Vehicle While Under the Influence Causing the Death of Another. The felony charges were a result of the December 29, 2018, fatal crash that killed Madi McDill and her grandmother Connie Phillips.

• A house fire in Sherman Hill claimed the lives of two people. David Smith, 61, and Diane Smith, 64, died as a result of the late night fire. Reports confirmed that David had exited the burning house, but attempted to reenter the burning home to save his wife.

• The 22nd Annual MLK Walk in Forest had a record number of participants walk for the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

• Morton High School recognized students that were part of the school’s first STAR Academy Program on January 23. The STAR Academy at MHS was one of three pilot programs in the state to assist students with graduating on schedule.

• A fatal late night shooting in Forest claimed the life of a local teenager. Tykey Bland, 19, of Harperville was shot multiple times and killed by unknown assailants.

• Just 16 days after announcing his retirement, Senator Terry Burton suffered a major stroke and underwent weeks of medical care before being released from a Jackson hospital to recover at his home.

• Scott County officials announced that $1.9 million had been appropriated to either repair or replace three local dilapidated bridges located on Old Hillsboro Rd, McCrudy Rd and Damascus Rd. Work on all three bridges started in 2019.

February

• Betty Mae Jack Middle School announced a new mentoring group for young ladies at the school. The new group announced it would meet once a month at the school.

• The Mississippi State Department of Health announced that a widespread outbreak that led to a drastic increase in absences from school. Scott County schools saw an increase in absences due to students suffering from the flu.

• The Scott County Distinguished Young Woman program was held on. Kariana Simmons was named Scott County’s 2019 DYW which qualified her to compete in the statewide program in Meridian.

• Garrigan High School students visited The Legacy Foundation in Forest as part of an Excel Community Learning Center service project program.

• Forest Public Library Assistant Branch Manager Dianne McLaurin was named as the 2018 Central Mississippi Regional Library System Employee of the Year. It was the second time McLaurin has been named CMRLS Employee of the Year.

• The Scott Central Rebels football program had five players sign college or junior college scholarships to continue their football careers. Carson Williams, Kimond McDonald, Kobe Richmand, Navonteque Strong and Hydee Barlow, all seniors on the 2018 2A championship team signed national letters of intent to play football.

• Forest Municipal School District Superintendent Dr. Joseph White announced that he would retire after working in the Mississippi public school system for 30 years. White’s retirement was set for July 1.

• Forest High School senior Orlandrea McGee signed a national letter of intent to play basketball at Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Wesson.

• The East Rankin Academy Quiz Bowl team competed against 32 teams and won the MAIS Overall Quiz Bowl Tournament championship. The members of the team were Dylan Davis, Tyler Betts, Ethan Crain, Jackson Harper and Barron Burnham.

• The Forest Police Department arrested two suspects in the fatal shooting in Forest that led to the death of 19-year-old Tykee Bland. Demarlo West, Jr., 17, of Lake and Nelson Ortiz, Jr., 18, of Forest were both taken in to custody as part of the murder investigation.

• The Forest Lady Bearcats basketball team reached the final four in the Class 3A Mississippi High School Basketball Tournament.

• The Scott County Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers and 4-H members held their annual awards banquet. During the banquet members from the clubs were recognized for their volunteer work during 2018.

• The Forest Municipal School District announced the commencement of the search for a new district superintendent. The school district was assisted in the candidate search by the Mississippi School Boards association.

• The Scott County Times released its Annual Profile edition that highlighted the life and achievements of Scott County natives: Gregory Stowers, Anita Webb, Ruth Weems, Dr. Justin Sharp, Chantelle Herchenhahn, David Gould, Debbie Davidson, Amy Sugg, Ray Parish, Sandra Martin, Roshan Patel and Gene Delcomyn.

March

• The election ballots were finalized for the 2019 primary elections and general election.

• The Forest High School Beta Club had an outstanding showing at the Mississippi Beta Club Convention where the students earned 12 invitations to compete at the National Beta Club Convention in Oklahoma City. The club won first place in four competition divisions.

• The Scott County Sports Hall of Fame announced the induction of 12 new members which brought the total number of SC hall of famers to 67. The class of 2019 included, Roy Pinkston, Watt Whatley, Freddie Bagley, Rowana Pope, Sammy Holifield, Colton Mitchell, Bill Ingersoll, Dewey Holmes, Ken Gordon, Sr., David Livingston, Jr., Chad Morrison and Pam Green.

• The department of labor announced that Mississippi’s unemployment rate of 4.9 percent was the lowest in recorded history. Scott County had a county wide unemployment rate of 4.2 percent.

• Lake High School’s Reagan Clark was one of the select Mississippi juniors selected to participate in the 2019 All Star Fast Pitch Softball Games at Jones County Junior College.

• Retired Scott County educators, administrators, and superintendents were honored during two separate luncheons at Betty Mae Jack Middle School in Morton.

• The Forest Municipal School District announced their 2019 Parent of Year was Chiquita Lofton-Wilson. Lofton-Wilson was nominated by Forest High School Principal Kim Shoemaker for her dedication to her two children in the FMSD.

• The Mississippi Department of Transportation closed one of the southbound lanes on the railroad overpass bridge located directly south of the Hwy 80 and Hwy 35 intersection in Forest. The lane closure was due to damage discovered during a routine bridge inspection. At the time MDOT stated the repairs would take approximately three months to complete.

• Scott Regional Hospital announced its 2019 Hall of Fame recipients which were Fannie Porter and Beverly Gatewood.

• State Representative Tom Miles honored Forest native Cody Barber an officer with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks. Barber was a member of the MDWFP Law Fit Team that won the 17th Annual National Law Fit Challenge, by placing first out of 150 teams from around the nation.

• Forest native Luke Reynolds prepared for his first full season as a professional baseball player. Reynolds was drafted in the 10th round of the 2018 MLB draft and was set to start the minor league baseball season with the Chicago Cubs Double-A affiliate in South Bend, Indiana.

• The Fourth Annual Women in Rotary celebration and awards luncheon was held at the Country Club of Jackson on March 8. Forest Rotarian Constance Slaughter-Harvey was honored as one of the two recipients of the Champion of Change Award.

• Mississippi Legislators welcomed back Sen. Terry C. Burton to the Senate Chamber with a standing ovation when he returned from a month long absence after suffering from a stroke in January. Burton returned to his duties as Senate Pro Tem in early March 2019.

• After being named Employee of the Year for the Central Mississippi Regional Library System, Dianne McLaurin was named the new branch manager at the Forest Public Library.

• After 32 years working in numerous positions at Lackey Memorial Hospital Donna Riser, administrator for Lackey Convalescent Home announced her retirement. Riser served as the Lackey Memorial Hospital Administrator for 19 years before moving to the convalescent home.

• Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas, honored former athletic director and Forest Native, the late Dr. Carla Lowry with the dedication of the Carla Lowry Fitness Center last month on the main campus.

• Bound to Excel Mentoring Program volunteers and over 80 local students were hosted at the Mississippi State Capitol by state representative Tom Miles.

• The East Central Talented and Gifted program hosted the Annual Art in the Park at Roosevelt State Park in Morton. Students from Morton, Lake, Scott Central, Sebastopol, Leake Central, Leake County, Newton, Newton County, Union, Philadelphia and Neshoba Central schools submitted art entries for the competition sponsored by East Central Community College.

• Scott Central Archery team finished the season as runner-up in 2A South State Finals.

• The 2018 2A State Champions Scott Central Rebels football team and coaches were honored by a legislative proclamation at the State Capitol.

April

• The Scott County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene of a murder/suicide shooting on J. Burnham Rd in Morton. In an early morning shooting both Thomas Everett, 80, and Linnie Everett, 83, died of gunshot wounds. Both victims were deceased when law enforcement authorities arrived at the scene. Reports stated that Thomas fatally shot his wife before turning the gun on himself in what was ruled a murder/suicide that had been planned by both victims.

• Judge Tom Lee and his son Stewart were recognized for being the first father-son duo inducted in to the Scott County Sports Hall of Fame. Both men are also members of the Mississippi College Athletics Hall of Fame as well.

• Jim Thompson was recognized by the Forest Lions Club when he was awarded the Melvin Jones Progressive Program Award at the March 19, meeting.

• At the Mississippi State Robotics FIRST Tech Challenge Championship, East Rankin Academy’s Ethan Crain, of Forest, was named as a Mississippi Dean’s List Finalist. As a finalist Crain earned the opportunity to travel to Houston, Texas to compete in the world championships.

• On April 1. law enforcement authorities found the lifeless body of 21-year-old Celeste McDonald, of Lena, in a shallow creek across the Mississippi River from Vicksburg in Mound, LA. Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee said some of McDonald’s family members witnessed her get in the car with her alleged murderers. The two suspects were quickly identified as Ryan Christopher Hopkins and Yolanda Michelle Torns, both of Jackson, and arrested.

• Raytheon in Forest was awarded a $58 million contract by the U.S. Navy to repair radar systems for the F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet. Work associated with the contract is expected to continue through March 2024.

• Local area churches came together for a for Holy Week Services during the lead up to Easter. The services throughout the week were held at the Forest United Methodist Church and the Forest Baptist Church.

• The Forest High School band ended the season with a perfect record after earning all-superior ratings at the Mississippi State Band Competition. The 52-member band received superior ratings in concert and sight reading at the competition.

• Members of the Forest-Scott County Career Technical Center received top honors in the Welding Fabrication competition at the Region 3 district competition at East Central Community College. The team moved on to the state competition.

• A late night plane crash in Lake claimed the life of pilot. A small private plane piloted by Walter Stanford, 53, of Ackerman, crashed in a field off Sawmill Rd. Stanford died in the crash and was the only passenger onboard when the plane crashed.

• Morton Elementary School opened its new cafeteria that was built to serve students at both MES and MHS. The new cafeteria allows the school to accommodate and better serve staff members and students each day.

• On April 18, a severe supercell thunderstorm produced up to 40 tornadoes in Mississippi, and four of those twisters caused devastation in Scott County. The tornadoes caused widespread damage throughout Scott County, but the hardest hit area was on Dummy Line Rd. and Oakdale Av. in Morton where numerous homes were a total loss. The Tornado that touched down in Morton was estimated to be an EF-2 and caused major damage to 44 homes in Morton.

• The Forest Garden Club held its annual plant sale at Kats Kave in Forest.

• Tyler McCaughn announced his candidacy for the state senate seat in Senate District 31, which Terry Burton announced he would not seek reelection.

• Scott Regional Hospital in Morton held the annual Health Fair on April 18, where visitors were offered information and free screenings.

• Steele Baptist Church started construction of the new church sanctuary to replace the sanctuary that burned as a result of being struck by lightning in February.

May

• Cleanup continued on Dummy Line Rd and Oakdale Av in Morton. This was not a short-term process because of the destruction left in the path of the tornado. The Morton area was visited my numerous state level officials including Governor Phil Bryant and U.S. Congressman Michael Guest. At a time when the residents of these effected areas were in need the Morton community came out in droves to help. North Morton Baptist Church led the way in organizing cleanup crews and feeding the masses of volunteers that came to help their neighbors.

• Weems Community Mental Health Center broke ground on a new 6,000 square foot facility on Homewood Dr in Forest. Weems is set to move from their old location on Hwy 80 west of Forest to the new facility upon completion.

• A program of prayer was held at the Scott County Courthouse in Forest. The program gave local citizens the opportunity to participate in the 2019 National Day of Prayer. Pastors and residents came together to pray for the spiritual support for the community, leaders and the nation as a whole.

• The Forest Municipal School District Board of Trustees began interviewing possible candidates to replace Dr. Joseph White upon his retirement on July 1. The school board started the search process with 23 vetted applicants and invited seven of those applicants for interviews.

• Forest native Elizabeth Lee Maron was elected as a Fellow of the Mississippi Bar Foundation. She was inducted into membership at the foundation’s annual meeting and Fellows Induction Ceremony held at the Old Capitol Inn in Jackson.

• The Forest High School Technology Student Association competed at the 40th Annual Mississippi State Conference at the Vicksburg Convention Center. FHS placed as a semi-finalist in the top-12.

• A Morton teenager, Christopher Michael ‘Mikey’ Harrell, 17, was killed in what was reported as a hunting accident. The incident happened in Morton and the Morton Police Department and Scott County Sheriff’s Department were part of the investigation in to the death of Harrell.

• The Forest-Scott County Career and Technology Center welding fabrication team won the state championship at the SkillsUSA Welding state competition and earned a berth in the national welding competition in Kentucky. The team was comprised of Conner Thrash of Sebastopol, Landon Hardin of Scott Central, Cole Nester of Lake and the instructor was Justin Usry of Lake.

• The Winston County Self Help Co-Op teamed up with the Scott County Small Farmers and Land Owners organization to help a local teenager get his start in raising cattle. Nathaniel Hardy, 14, was chosen to participate in the Co-Op’s Heifer PassOn Program that delivered five heifers to Hardy to start his cattle business. Hardy will continue to participate in the PassOn program and will pass along one of his heifers to a new farmer in the future.

• The City of Forest announced that the final steps were being completed on the new all-inclusive playground located at Gaddis Park in Forest. The new playground will give children with disabilities the opportunity to enjoy the local playground and was a result of grant money the city received as part of the BlueCross BlueShield of Mississippi Healthy Hometown award.

• Downtown Lake was the place to be on May 11, when the town hosted the 2019 Lake Fest. The event was held was held in the grove area of the Lake Depot and was a day filled with fun, food and fellowship for all that attended.

• Three graduates from E.T. Hawkins High School in Forest traveled to Alcorn State University in Lorman to receive their Golden Diploma from their college alma mater. Mary Ware Gilmore, Junior Mack Burks and Carolyn Edwards Knowles celebrated their 50th anniversary of graduating from college.

• The City of Morton hosted their annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast at Ferris Park. The morning included numerous guest speakers and breakfast for all those in attendance.

• Forest High School announced the hiring of Kris Pickle as the new Bearcats head football coach. Pickle was hired to replace Jonathan Worrell who left FHS to take the head coach position at East Rankin Academy. Less than one-week later Pickle resigned his position at FHS and returned to his former position as a furniture salesman.

• Forest High School announced that Ty Weems had been hired as the new head football coach to lead the Bearcats.

• The Forest Area Chamber of Commerce held the annual Excellence in Academics Dinner at the Country Club of Jackson. Any student with a home address in Forest, including students from Forest High School, Scott Central Attendance Center, East Rankin Academy and Leake Academy, that earned a calmative grade point average (GPA) of 93 or higher were honored at the event. The special guest speaker was Forest native Dr. Chasity Torrence who was the Scott Central Valedictorian in the Class of 2004.

• The Forest Municipal School District Board of Trustees announced they had hired Dr. Karen Norwood as the new superintendent of the Forest School District. Norwood accepted the position after serving multiple years as Assistant Superintendent of Biloxi Public Schools. Members of the board said that after interviews Dr. Norwood was the applicant that stood out and the right fit for the FMSD. Norwood would take over as superintendent effective July 1.

• The staff members and residents at Mississippi Care Center in Morton kicked off the annual celebration of National Nursing Home Appreciation Week. Residents, staff members and visitors had specially themed scheduled each day of the week and the theme for the celebration was “Live Soulfully.”

• The Morton Police Department paid tribute to Biloxi police officer Mac McKeithen who was killed in the line of duty in south Mississippi. MPD set up a display on Hwy 80 in Morton to honor the fallen officer and support fellow officers with the Biloxi Police Department.

• The Forest-Scott County Career & Technology Center held Farm Day hosted by the Agriculture Program. Children from local area elementary schools enjoyed a day of games, learning and live animals.

• Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph congratulated 18 graduates of the Eighth Judicial District Drug Court during a ceremony in Sebastopol. The graduates included seven from Scott County.

• The 2019 Memorial Day holiday was observed on May 27, with a ceremony at the Scott County Courthouse in Forest. American Flags marked the graves veterans throughout the local cemeteries. The keynote speaker for the courthouse event was Rev. Larry Duncan of Salem Baptist Church.

• The Rotary Club of Forest used the May club meeting to distribute Rotary donations to a number of local organizations to assist with the service projects in the local communities. In all the Rotarians made 14 individual donations to the following organizations: Scott Central Football Program, FHS Beta Club, The Forest Chamber of Commerce, Lackey Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Friends of the Forest Library, Boy Scout Troop 63, Slaughter Memorial Library, Forest United Methodist Church Mission Team, Center of Hope, FHS Band, Forest Downtown Development Association, Forest Community Arts and FHS Advance Placement Testing Program.

• The City of Forest unanimously passed Ordinance 473. The new ordinance established regulations for all “new places of worship” in Forest. It requires all newly established churches, and churches that move physical addresses in the city, must build a new facility for worship within areas zoned C-3 by the city. As of June 15, the regulations restricted new churches from moving in to empty commercial buildings or any already established building in Forest.

• Andre Hollis was nominated for the 2019 Governor’s Initiative for Volunteer Excellence (GIVE) award. The awards are given by Volunteer Mississippi which is headed up by Mississippi First Lady Deborah Bryant. Hollis was one of 80 individuals nominated statewide.

• The Forest Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the 19th Annual Chamber Golf Tournament at the Forest Country Club. Due to torrential rain during the month April the tournament was moved on two occasions and was finally played under fair skies on May 16. Chad Hall, Jimmy Carver and Dan Moody were the members of the three-man team that won first place in the championship flight.

• The Mississippi Department of Education released the statewide results of 2019 3rd Grade Reading Assessment Test showing three-out-of-four 3rd graders either meet or exceed the requirements set forth by the Mississippi Literacy-Based Promotion Act (LBPA). The report showed that 73.4 percent of Scott County School District 3rd graders and 68.1 percent of Forest Municipal School District 3rd graders passed the assessment.

• Three Forest High School Senior Beta Club members were awarded national Beta Club Scholarships. There was a total of 13 $1,000 scholarships awarded to Mississippi Beta Club members. Madison Grayson, Hannah Mitchell and Brianna Millsaps were the three FHS seniors that earned scholarships.

• Andrew Warnsley, 11, of Morton, traveled to Washington D.C. to discuss juvenile diabetes in America. As part of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation’s 2019 Children’s Congress, Warnsley was selected as one-of-two Mississippi youth who were selected for the trip to Washington based on their written essays. Warnsley met with members of the U.S. Congress including Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith R-Miss during the three day trip.

• The American Legion Post 9 in Forest, on behalf of the Legion National Headquarters, presented Walter M. Burns, with a 60 Years Continuous Membership Certificate. Burns, known by most as ‘Walter Mack,’ served as a U.S. Army Paratrooper in the 11th Airborne Div.

• Constance Slaughter-Harvey, of Forest, gave the commencement speech for the University of Mississippi School of Law. In 1970, Slaughter-Harvey became the first African American woman to graduate from Ole Miss Law School.

• All local high schools held graduation ceremonies for students making up the Class of 2019 during the last week of May.

• City of Forest Alderman James Calvin ‘Bo’ Clark passed away peacefully at the Veterans Memorial Hospital on May 28. Clark will always be remembered as a leader, coach, teacher and veteran whose name strongly resonated around Forest, Scott County and Mississippi because of the man he was and the work he accomplished. Clark served as a Forest Alderman from 1981 until the time of his passing.

June

• The Scott County MSU Extension Service in Forest hosted Take a Kid Fishing Day at Marathon Lake on June 1. Kids from age 6 to 18 enjoyed the day at the lake fishing while prizes were handed out for biggest fish in every age group and a casting contest.

• Local libraries kicked off the summer reading programs on June 4. The summer reading programs across the county celebrated NASA’s 60 years of achievement and 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

• Tina Jolly, 52, a resident of the Ringgold Community, was arrested on multiple felony charges of Child Abuse-Inflict Serious Bodily Harm. Jolly was the owner operator of an allegedly unlicensed day care center that was ran from her home on Russell Community Rd.

The Forest Library in partnership with Forest Community Arts hosted ‘A Night of Stars’ a summer Back Door event. The afterhours event featured the local musical talent of Robert James Starr Band which is made up of Robert James Starr, David Hopkins and Bill Lewis.

• The U.S. Department of Agriculture designated 11 Mississippi counties as primary natural disaster areas. This allowed producers in Scott County, and surrounding counties, who suffered losses caused by high winds and tornadoes to be eligible for USDA Farm Service Agency emergency funds.

• The Mississippi Department of Environmental quality (MDEQ) issued a water contact warning for Hontoalo Creek outside of Forest. The advisory was issued due to the release of wastewater from the new Raytheon facility reaching the tributary.

• Scott County elected officials were welcomed to East Central Community College by the Board of Trustees monthly meeting in June. Those representing Scott County were Alison Crapps, tax collector/assessor; Becky Gray, circuit clerk; Johnny Harrell, supervisor; Tim Sorey, supervisor; Jackie Bradford, supervisor and Bruce McMillan, supervisor.

• Lifelong Scott County resident Lula Mae Fountain celebrated her 101st birthday with family and friends.

• The Mississippi House of Representatives recognized numerous Scott Countians for their dedication, hard work and accomplishments. The house members passed three proclamations recognizing Dr. Joseph White, the FHS Lady Bearcats basketball team and the Forest-Scott County CTC Welding and Fabrication state champs.

• City of Forest officials announced that a special election will be held on July 16 to fill the seat left vacant on the Forest Board of Alderman when former alderman James ‘Bo’ Clark passed away.

• The Forest Police Department investigated a burglary that occurred at McDonalds in Forest. The crime took place in the early morning hours while the fast food chain was closed. Authorities did not release what was taken from the business premises during the burglary.

• Morton native Paul Meeks has made nationally renowned turkey calls for more than 40 years, and he was recognized for his one of a kind creations by being inducted in the Mississippi Wildlife Heritage Foundation Hall of Fame.

• Lake High School announced the hiring of former Hornet Darrin Gray as the new head coach for boys basketball. Gray moved from Newton County High School in Decatur to accept the same job at his alma mater.

• A Louisiana man was taken into custody for allegedly stealing 29 head of cattle from Tadlock Stockyards in Forest. The cattle, estimated at a cost of $20,000, came up missing one morning and after reviewing the surveillance footage from the previous night the staff immediately contacted law enforcement. Two alleged cattle thieves were caught on camera stealing the cattle, and members of the staff recognized the truck and relayed that information to authorities who used it to apprehend both suspects. The Forest Police Department worked with the Mississippi Livestock Theft Bureau to ensure the safe return of the cattle.

• Administrators and teachers at Morton Elementary School worked hard at making reading more enjoyable for the students at MES. MES applied for and received a $50,000 Mississippi Department of Education grant for a summer reading program for 200 students at the school. The reading programmed titled “Ready Set Go Read” was a great success for the school which held two separate sessions over the summer months.

• MDOT updated the expected completion date of the bridge repairs on the Hwy 35 overpass bridge directly south of the Hwy 35 and Hwy 80 intersection to within 90 days of June 19. One lane of southbound Hwy 35 was closed on the bridge in March, but no work or repairs had been completed on the bridge since it was closed.

• The Scott County Amateur Radio Club participated in the National Amateur Radio Field Day Exercise on the weekend of June 22. Local activities for the local club were held at Ferris Park in Morton.

• The Forest Area Chamber of Commerce released the new 2019 Welcome to Forest Newcomers Guide and Membership Directory. The previous Newcomers Guide was released in 2017.

• The Forest Garden Club announced its new club officers for the 2019-2020 year. The new FGC officers included Lynne Wood, Vickie Hester, Keith Jones, Dana Moore, Faye Hegwood, Judy Woods, Glenda Bradshaw and Carol Thompson.

• The new handicap accessible features at the Gaddis Park playground in Forest opened as a big hit with kids and parents alike. Parents and kids from neighboring towns were even visiting Forest to give their children an opportunity to enjoy the all-inclusive playground.

• Boy Scout Troop 63 in Forest started a fundraiser that displays the American Flag at local businesses and residences on patriotic holidays throughout the year. When a membership is purchased members of Troop 63 will deliver and display Old Glory at your home or business on Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day and Veterans Day. The scouts deliver and set up the large flag to display in the early morning and return to collect the flag at the end of the day. This new fundraiser was met with more demand than the Troop expected and ensured that Forest will be full of American Flags on these important holidays.

• The new all-inclusive handicap playground at Gaddis Park in Forest was vandalized just two weeks after the new park opened. In response the City of Forest bought and placed multiple surveillance cameras at the playground to both deter future vandals and to catch the perpetrators so that they can be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

• Forest Mayor Nancy Chambers and MDOT announced that the long overdue resurfacing of HWY 80 through downtown Forest would begin in July. The road project would include Hwy 80 from Unipres west of town, through town to Eastgate Circle on the east side of town.

• The Forest Public Library hosted a meet the candidates event and voter registration event. The November 2019 election included some hotly contested races and the library seized the opportunity to help voters meet the candidates and to register to vote in the election if citizens had not yet registered.

• Former Forest resident and Scott County Times Publisher Sid Salter was named the president of the Starkville Rotary Club. Salter served as president of the Forest Rotary Club in the 1990’s.

• The Scott County Master Gardeners were awarded the Educational Program Award. Each year the award goes to the master gardener group that does the most work with the fewest members.

July

• After being closed for over 43 months because of dangerous bridges, repairs and resurfacing on Old Hillsboro Rd north of Forest finally began. The Mississippi Legislature appropriated $670,000 for the long awaited repairs and work on the bridges and road began in July 2019. MDOT estimated the project would be completed on or before Thanksgiving 2019.

• The Forest High School Beta Club traveled to Oklahoma City to compete in the National Beta Convention. The FHS students and chaperones enjoyed a great trip. FHS’s showcase board project highlighting the Beta Club’s Annual Veterans Day program at FES earned a second place finish nationally. Overall, the FHS Betas placed in four divisions at the national competition. While in Oklahoma City the students visited Oklahoma Federal Building Memorial, Six Flags, the National Cowboy and American Heritage Museum, went white water rafting and took in a minor league baseball game. The trip was made possible by donations from American Legion Post 9, Forest Rotary Club and individual club sponsors.

• Six Central Mississippi Regional Library System libraries participated in a live feed presentation made by NASA staff members from the John C. Stennis Space Center in Hancock County. Kids, Parents and library staff members enjoyed the live presentation on the Apollo space mission that landed on the moon, and participated in a question and answer session with NASA personnel.

• Local Scott County girls participated as Magnolia Princesses on the Miss Mississippi Pageant. those who participated were: Krissi Joe Simmons, AliBeth Wilbourne, Sailor Bankston, Raylee Cooper, Callie Thomas Eichelberger. Raylee and Callie Thomas who we’re princesses for Blair Wortsmith, Miss University.

• Sebastopol residents were introduced to plans to convert the old Co-Op building on Jackson Street in to a multipurpose auditorium within the calendar year. Mayor Greg McGarrity outlined plans for the building that officials hope can be funded with a Mississippi Small Municipalities and Limited Population County Grant. The town of Sebastopol acquired the building several years prior, but the renovations will be limited to what can be done within the budget constraints of $150,000 if the grant is awarded.

• Local law enforcement members joined members of the community to pay their respects for former Scott County Sheriff Pete Wall who passed away on July 2. Wall served as county sheriff from 1976 to 1980 and served as a Mississippi law enforcement officer for three decades.

• The 9th Annual Nabs and Coke Reunion was held in Forest over the weekend of July 19-20. The 2019 reunion activities included a Friday night dinner and concert in downtown Forest, a reception at Jimmy Shaw’s Remember When museum and the reunion at Kat’s Kave.

• During the 2019 Nabs and Coke Reunion activities Kaye and Kelly Hodges were recognized by the City of Forest for their dedication and hard work to make the Nabs and Coke Reunion a continued success over the preceding nine years. Mayor Nancy Chambers presented the couple with a Key to honor their dedication.

• The Scott County Board of Supervisors hosted a U.S. Census meeting that was open to the public. The meeting was led by a member of the U.S. Census Bureau and numerous topics about the upcoming 2020 census.

• Courtney Jo Weaver competed for the International Auctioneer Championship at the 70th Annual National Auctioneers Association Conference and Show in New Orleans. Weaver competed against 22 other women for the championship.

• Concerned citizens reported large tanker trucks transporting loads of water from the River Valley Animal Foods rendered plant between Forest and Morton. People in the Ringgold Community first noticed the trucks dumping hundreds of loads of what appeared to be plant water day-and-night at a location off of Langs Mill Rd. The tanker trucks later moved to a location on Hwy 21 just outside the Forest city limits and it was reported the trucks were transporting and dumping sludge water due to problems with the holding reservoirs at the rendered plant. representatives from River Valley Animal Foods and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality reported the loads were being used for agricultural purposes and posed no threat to the public.

• Kariana Simmons, Scott County’s 2019 Distinguished Young Woman, competed in the Mississippi DYW program in Meridian. Simmons was named a Top Ten Finalists during the state competition. Simmons competed against 31 other young women from around the state and stole the show in the talent competition. Her performance of Liberace’s “El Cumbanchero” on the piano earned her a preliminary win and additional scholarship money.

• State Troopers from the Mississippi Highway Patrol LawFit team won its 10th national title at the 18th Annual National LawFit Challenge. The team members of the national champs were: M/Sgt Sedrick Jackson, Lt. Marcus Colley, Tr. Krista Groom, TFC Gary Seale, Jr. (Lake) and TFC Marcus Brown.

• The Forest Fire Department’s fire engines received the required annual service and systems tests. The FFD trucks are required to receive yearly service and tests for the department to maintain its Mississippi State Rating Bureau Class Eight or better rating. This rating allows residents living within a five mile radius of the FFD to realize a significant discount on home insurance.

• Waylon Crimm and Nate Reiss represented Boy Scout Troop 63 from Forest in a 12-day backpack trek at the Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico. The scouts backpacked approximately 90 miles and visited numerous back country mountain camps. The trek took the boys to an apex at an altitude of 11,711 feet above sea level on Mt. Phillips.

• Zachary Irby, of Morton, competed in the 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships in the shotgun division at Grand Island, New England. Irby placed in the top ten at nationals.

• The special election to fill the vacant Forest Ward I Alderman seat was held on July 16. No one candidate received a majority of votes and Yolanda White and Dewaun Walker moved on to a runoff election to be held in August.

• The Forest Lion Club named Janet Culpepper the clubs president to serve a one year term. This was a historical moment for the local club as Culpepper was the first woman to ever be named president of the civic club.

• A 2nd Grade teacher at Forest Elementary School was arrested in Union on July 18, for child molestation charges. Justin Michael Little, 28, of Union was taken in to custody by the Union Police Department in charges filed by Newton County. The Forest Municipal School District opened an internal investigation in to the child molestation charges against Little and he was later terminated from his teaching position with the school district.

• The Mississippi Food Network partnered with Tyson Foods in Forest to bring the MFN Mobile Pantry to Gaddis Park on July 24. The mobile pantry provided boxes full of food items including staple foods, fresh produce and protein to the first 250 families to arrive at the park that morning. The turnout for the event was tremendous and all 250 boxes of food was disbursed in under one hour.

• Lake High School announced the hiring of Jake Loper to lead the Hornets girls softball program. Loper came to LHS from Newton County High School where he served as assistant coach for two seasons. Loper would go on to lead the Lady Hornets slow pitch softball team to win the programs first ever softball state championship when the Lady Hornets defeated Houston High School in the Class I state championship series two games to one.

• Forest Police Department Officer Donna Chapman was named “Top Cop” out of over 40 law enforcement trainees at the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer Training Academy. The designation Top Cop refers to the officer that graduated at the top of the class for the 12-week training program.

• The 2019 Lackey Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Nursing Scholarship was awarded to Forest High School’s Hannah Mitchell. Members of the auxiliary group presented Mitchell with a check for $1000 to be utilized for paying for college course work.

• Nicolas Boswell, a 7th Grader at Scott Central Attendance Center, earned the opportunity to compete at the Future Business Leaders of America National Leadership Conference in San Antonio, TX. Boswell won his district and state competitions in Multimedia and Web Design.

August

• A Scott County Grand Jury voted to indict Ricky Edward Hawkins, 57, of Forest on two counts of DUI Manslaughter during the July 22 session. The indictments is the result of a December 29 two-vehicle accident that resulted in the deaths of 11-year-old Madison “Madi” McDill and her grandmother Connie Phillips. Hawkins faces up to 50 years in prison is found guilty.

• A group of children from Forest were treated to a week of fun at summer camp through the Forest Baptist Church outreach minister’s Angel Tree Ministry. The program works with children who have been separated from their parents because of incarceration. The children and chaperones traveled to Lake Forest Ranch in Macon for camp. ¬­

• Randy O. Rogers, 43, of Walnut Grove was indicted by a Scott County Grand Jury for Sexual Exploitation of a Child. At the time of the indictment Rogers had already been indicted for Statutory Rape and Sexual Battery by a Leake County Grand Jury. Eighth Circuit District Attorney Steven Kilgore said at the time he would be prosecuting the charges in Leake County and Scott County.

• The City of Forest Fire Department was presented with a check in the amount of $70,000 to offset the costs of purchasing a new fire engine for FFD. The funds were procured by legislation passed to help rural Mississippi fire departments.

• The work on the Highway 80 resurfacing project commenced. The project included plans to resurface all of Highway 80 for the 2.8 mile stretch between Unipress through Forest to Eastgate Circle on the East side of town. The project was scheduled to take approximately three months to complete.

• All schools in Scott County, including the Forest Municipal School District and the Scott County School District, returned to school for the 2019-2020 school year. All schools in both school districts started back to school on August 6.

• The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recognized Forest-Scott County Career Technology Center as a Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador. The Forest-Scott CTC is partnered with NOAA to strengthen national resilience and safety against extreme weather.

• The 2019 Republican and Democrat primary elections were held on August 6. In Scott County 6,673 votes were cast which equated to 36 percent of the counties registered voters. The winners of each primary either moved on to a runoff election on August 27 or the general election on November 5.

• On August 7 the Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HIS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) executed early morning raids at seven food processing plants across Mississippi. The raids included three Scott County processing plants and ultimately netted 680 illegal or undocumented employees in the state and became part of the national news headlines. Peco Food in Sebastopol, Koch Foods and PH Food in Morton were all three part of the statewide raids. At least 300 individuals were arrested as a result of the raids in Scott County.

• Yolanda White won the August 6 runoff election for the City of Forest Alderman Ward I by defeating Dewaun Walker. White received 77 of the 120 votes cast by Ward I residents.

• The Central Mississippi GoTell Crusade held the kick off fundraiser banquet at Salem Baptist Church in Lake. The event started the lead up to the four-night crusade event scheduled at Forest High School’s L.O. Atkins Field in October. The event was attended by more than 500 people who were anticipating the October crusade event in Scott County. The event included special guest speakers Rick Gage, founder of GoTell Ministries; Billy Shaw, NFL pro football Hall of Famer and former Southern Baptist Convention President Johnny Hunt.

• Drew Evans of Forest was appointed to the City of Forest School Board by Mayor Nancy Chambers and the City Council. Evans filled the vacancy left by former school board member Josh Tillman. Tillman relocated to an address outside the Forest city limits and as a result stepped down from his position on the school board with four years remaining on the five year term. Evans will serve out the remainder of the term.

• The Forest High School Technology Student Association competed at National Conference at the Gaylord National Resort in National Harbor, MD. Breanna Copeland placed in the Top 12 nationally in the Children’s Stories High School.

• Angel Mondragon a 2019 graduate of Forest High School completed the competition season with Southwind Drum and Bugle Corps which competed from July 6 through August 10, on the Drum Corps International Open Circuit Class. Mondragon plays trumpet and was one of 120 band members selected to compete in 18 competitions in 11 different states over the summer.

• The Scott County Board of Supervisors presented Destinie Lloyd and Raliyah Tianna Weathersby both with $500 checks as the Scott County recipients of the Mississippi Association of Supervisors County Employee Scholarships.

• The Mississippi Department of Education released statewide results from the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) test. Each year MAAP measures student performance in the ELA and mathematics for children in grades 3-8 and high school students in English II and Algebra. The reported test results for both Forest Municipal School District and Scott County School District were received with mixed reactions.

• The Scientific Research (SR1) tutoring and mentoring program at Forest Elementary School was highlighted for its work with students. The program is a free government subsidized program that helps elementary school students combat disparities in health, education and technology. The educational efforts in Forest was made possible by SR1 founder and CEO Tammu Green who is a Forest High School graduate. The program was in the works to expand its educational footprint in the Forest School District by expanding program services to students at Hawkins Middle School and FHS.

• The 3rd Annual Lane Bailey Memorial Ride was held at Rocks Bottom in the Ringgold Community. More than 400 relatives and friends came out to honor the Morton High School junior who lost his life in a one-vehicle accident on Interstate 20 in November 2016. The annual event raises money for the Lane Bailey Memorial Athletic Scholarship which is awarded each year to a MHS senior student athlete moving on to college.

• Salem Baptist Church in Lake honored pastor Larry Duncan for serving as the church’s pastor for 25 years. All the festivities of the day were part of the Pastor Appreciation program.

• The Forest Rotary Club held its annual Stuff the Bus back to school fundraiser. Buses were located at multiple locations in Forest and Sebastopol on back to back Fridays to be filled with school supplies and clothes for Scott County children in need.

September

• After the August 27 runoff elections were completed and certified the Scott County Circuit Clerk’s office released the official sample ballots for the November 5, general election.

• The Scott Central High School Chapter of TriM Honor Society collected monetary donations for the Carlisle Crisis Center in Forest. Tere Gomez of the Carlisle Crisis Center was presented with the check by students and administration at a small ceremony held at SCHS.

• The 16th Annual Wing Dang Doodle Festival t-shirts were revealed and went on sale. The shirts for the 2019 WDD was designed by local amateur artist Renee Nester of Lake.

• Forest native Nate Reynolds, and his wife Lauren of Brandon, are partners in life, but they are also working together in their studies. Both Reynolds enrolled in the Doctor of Physical Therapy program at William Carey University in Hattiesburg and have worked together in their studies. Nate is on schedule to graduate in 2020, and Lauren graduated in August as a member of the program’s inaugural class.

• East Rankin Academy students Tyler Betts and Ethan Crain, both of Forest, were recognized for scoring a perfect score of 36 on the ACT college entrance exam.

• The Scott County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing on the proposed Ad Valorem Tax increase. As part of the proposed 2020 fiscal budget and tax levies, the county board proposed an increase of 2.37 mills to the Scott County Ad Valorem Tax Millage rate. The measure was passed and the millage rate was increased from the 2019 rate of 116.35 mills to the new 2020 rate of 118.72 mills.

• The performer line-up for the 2019 Wing Dang Doodle Terrifically Talented Showcase was released. The third annual local talent showcase’s line-up included the following local performers - Lynn Johnson, Lydia Powell, Lillie Bradshaw, Chase Gaddis, Anita Webb, Ethan Powell, Rev. Walter Patrick, Roderick Patrick, Robert James Starr, Mike Lee and Emily Baker.

• Forest welcomed current New York City first responder R.W. Moises Gomez as he gave a first-hand account of the aftermaths and rescue efforts during and after the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in 1993, and on September 11, 2001, when the towers fell. He gave a 9/11 presentation at the Scott County Courthouse and the presentation was free and open to the public. Gomez is a member of an emergency response unit that responded to both terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in 1993 and 2001.

• The Sebastopol Fire Department were joined by local and state officials when they unveiled the new SFD fire and rescue truck. The new truck greatly increased the departments mobility and versatility when responding to emergency calls.

• The newly formed Mississippi Lottery Commission announced that the first ever Mississippi lottery tickets would go on sale on December 1. The announcement explained that the first tickets to hit stores would be scratch off tickets and that Powerball and Mega Millions tickets would follow in early 2020.

• Traffic delays and road work on Hwy 80 slowed traffic in Forest for weeks. Most citizens did not like the delays, but believed the short-term traffic problems would be well worth it once the resurfacing project of Hwy 80 was completed.

• The Bound to Excel Mentoring program took more than 50 students to the Mississippi State University football game in Starkville on September 14. The mentors at Bound to Excel take multiple trips with local youth each year as part of their community mentoring program. The group enjoyed the day that included pre-game activities on the MSU campus and at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field, watching MSU play the KSU Wildcats and an after-game meal. The group of youngsters were from Betty-Mae Jack Middle School, Morton High School and Scott Central Attendance Center.

• The Mississippi Department of Education released its accountability results for the 2018-2019 school year. Those results assigned an annual letter grade for both school districts as a whole, and individual schools within each district. The Forest Municipal School District received a ‘C’ and the Scott County School District also received a ‘C’ and the individual schools were rated as follows: Scott Central - D, Sebastopol - B, Lake Elementary - B, Lake Middle - C, Lake High - B, Morton Elementary - B, Morton Middle - C, Morton High - D, Forest Elementary - B, Hawkins Middle - D and Forest High - C.

• Dr. Jon Dray Lee, son of Tommy and Gale Lee of Forest, joined the staff at MEA Primary Care Plus in Madison. Lee is a graduate of Forest High School and holds a Master’s Degree from Mississippi College. He received his medical degree from University of Mississippi Medical School and served a three-year residency there.

• The Morton Fire Department and first responders held a 9/11 Walk to honor the citizens and emergency responders who lost their lives as a result of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

• The Forest Public Library and a local fitness center partnered to hold Fitness Day at the Library on September 21. The focus of the free event was to encourage and celebrate women’s health as a lifestyle.

• The 16th Annual Wing Dang Doodle Festival was held at Gaddis Park in Forest. The Forest Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Forest worked together to hold another successful day of fellowship and fun at the park. The annual Chicken Wing Cookoff was won by team Koch Foods, with Big Papa Meaux finishing second and Bank of Forest finishing third. The 2019 Most Spirited winners were Community Bank first place, Forest Beta Club second place and City of Forest third place.

• The 28th Annual Senior Memorial Gold Tournament was held at the Forest Country Club. The 2019 tournament honored longtime club member Jim McConnell who passed away in 2019. The first Senior Tournament was originally organized by the late Raymond Cox in 1991 and remains one of the best golf tournaments hosted by the FCC.

• Reagan Norwood of Forest traveled to Washington D.C. as a representative of Mississippi for the Direct Selling Day on Capitol Hill. The event was hosted by the Direct Selling Association and brought together 125 representatives from around the country with every state in the nation represented. Norwood was selected as one of the three independent contractors representing Mississippi in the nation’s capital.

• Members of the Forest Garden Club met at City Hall to begin the year with new yearbooks and plans to support the local community. Members made plans for the annual project to teach Forest Elementary School kindergarten classes and participate in Creative Christmas with a booth sponsored by the club.

October

• Due to dry weather conditions for months the Scott County Emergency Management Agency, in association with the Mississippi Forestry Commission enacted a complete burn ban for all of Scott County. The burn ban remained in effect for approximately three weeks before not being extended.

• Greg Sanders of Harperville participated in the infamous Barkley Fall Classic endurance race in the mountains of Tennessee. The BFC is a closed race that only invites 500 of the thousands of applications received each year. Sanders was surprised and honored to be selected to compete in the event that is approximately 30-miles in length and includes climbs, descents, crossing creeks all while navigating the course with 12,000 feet of elevation changes with hand held compass.

• The Forest Police Department working in conjunction with the Scott County Sheriff Department executed a safety checkpoint in the early morning hours of October 7, that resulted in the seizure of 118 pounds of marijuana. The drug bust took place at the intersection of Highway 35 and Interstate 20 in Forest. Cortez Levens, 30, of Frost Proof, Florida was the driver of the vehicle transporting the large amount of illegal drugs packaged separately into one pound bags.

• Lackey Memorial Hospital in Forest kicked off its annual Breast Cancer Awareness month activities as part of Paint the Hospital Pink. The hospital worked throughout the month in efforts to educate local women about the breast cancer and the importance of early detection.

• The Excel Community Learning Center in Morton celebrated 20 years of serving the local communities. The non-profit organization held a celebration event which highlighted the organizations two-decades working with students and adults in Scott County. Guest had the opportunity to meet the staff, view photo displays, and offer their input on future programs that will be offered at Excel.

• The Scott County Girls Scout Service Unit hosted the 3rd Annual Pink Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness month. Each October the Girl Scouts come together for the walk to honor local women and men that have battled breast cancer. The walk was held at Gaddis Park in Forest. Girl Scouts from Troop 4132 (Lake), Troop 5880 (Steele), Troop 3268 (Forest) and Troop 3260 (Forest) all came together for this morning of reflection, remembrance and encouragement for those who have struggled with breast cancer, and those who are currently fighting their own battle against the disease.

• Charlean Youngblood of Forest was recognized by the USDA for her 34 years of service, and was highlighted in the organization’s national newsletter. As an FSIS Supervisory Consumer Safety Inspector (SCSI) in a poultry slaughter plant in the Jackson District, Youngblood supervises 23 employees. Driven by FSIS’ mission, Youngblood recently celebrated her 34th year with the USDA. A caring person by nature, she genuinely likes ensuring the public receives safe products. Youngblood’s career in food safety began as a trimmer in a plant in Forest. She later became an inspector and took the civil service exam and joined the USDA as a GS-8 slaughter inspector. She was promoted to SCSI in 2010.

• The Lake High School Lady Hornets Slow Pitch Softball team capped off a magical season by defeating Houston High School to win the MHSAA Class I State Championship. The Lady Hornets finished the year with a record of 32-3, and brought home the first state title in the school’s softball program.

• The Mississippi Community Education Center (MCEC) has announced the expansion of the Families First program to Scott County. A meeting to announce this new program and explain the free services to local residents and families was held on October 29. The community meeting brought together the public and local officials with the staff members of Family First to give a detailed explanation of the programs offered in Scott County. The new program office is located at 521 Airport Road in Forest.

• City of Morton Mayor Gerald Keeton signed a proclamation declaring Friday, October 18, as Blue and Gold Day in the Morton as part of the lead up to the football game against cross county rival Forest Bearcats in the annual Battle for the Golden Chicken. The annual game between FHS and MHS became as the Battle for the Golden Chicken in 1957 with the first Chicken Trophy won by the Morton Panthers.

• The East Rankin Academy Government Quiz Bowl team competed in the Old Capitol Bowl hosted by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History. The team finished in first place in the tournament and was declared the 2019 State Old Capitol Quiz Bowl Champions. During the tournament the ERA team defeated Jackson Prep (twice), Jackson Academy and Presbyterian Christian School. Members of the team from Scott County include - Will Price, Tyler Betts, Kariana Simmons and Ethan Crain.

• Forest Community Arts in partnership with the City of Forest and Forest Public Library, introduced the first two Little Free Libraries at the Wing Dang Doodle Festival. The two “Little Libraries” were placed at the Sight and Sound Park on South Main Street and at Gaddis Park near the children’s playground. The mission is to inspire a love of reading, to build community and to spark creativity by fostering neighborhood book exchanges throughout the community.

• Morton High School had a ribbon cutting and official opening of the newly renovated entrance to Panther Stadium on campus. The new entrance was a result of private donations collected by selling the bricks that make up the new entranceway. This was one of the improvements pushed by first year head football coach Sean Gerald and the Morton Touchdown Club.

• Tropical Storm Olga was a fast forming storm in the Gulf of Mexico and surprised most of Mississippi when it came ashore. As Olga approached Scott County there were no severe weather warnings for the surprisingly damaging storm. The high sustained winds from the storm uprooted and fell hundreds of trees in Forest and Morton and left thousands of homes and business without power for hours. The storm packed sustained winds of 45 mph with gust over 60 mph and wreaked havoc on the local area.

• The Central Mississippi GoTell Crusade was held over four nights at the Forest High School football field and was a tremendous success. The evangelical event brought more than 4,000 people to hear Rick Gage and the crusade team over the four nights and had an additional 5,000 people viewing the worship services online. The crusade visited local schools and spoke to over 3,600 students and led 29 inmates at the Scott County Jail to make a decision on Christ. Over 600 decisions for Christ were made during the four nights and 200 people made first times decisions to follow Jesus.

• The annual Halloween in the parks were held in Forest, Morton and Lake. Families from all the surrounding communities attended the successful events were children trick-or-treated in the safety of the local parks.

• The Forest High School Bearcats won the Golden Chicken trophy after defeating rival Morton Panthers 16-7 at L.O. Atkins field in Forest. The win gave FHS its 12-straight win in the Battle for the Golden Chicken and its 13 straight win over the MHS panthers dating back to 2011. Devonyal Lofton was awarded the Fred L. Gaddis Most Valuable Player award by Mayor Nancy Chambers.

• The 1970 Forest High School Bearcats football team and coaches held the first meeting in preparation for a 50th anniversary celebration that will be held during the Bearcats 2020 football season. Players and coaches that were in attendance for the first planning meeting included: Mike Massey, Willie Bowie, head coach Gary Risher, Billy Ray Dill, Steve Gibson, Jesse Lancaster, Jackie Calhoun, Rodney Russell and Bubby Johnston.

• The Forest Garden Club was recognized at the Southern Pines District meeting. The FGC received three awards for Environmental Awareness, Horticulture and the FGC Annual Flower Show.

• The annual Scott County MHV Fair – Lunch and Learn program was held recently at the Scott County MSU Extension office. The program was jointly sponsored by Forest Community Arts, Scott County Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers and Mississippi State University Scott County Extension. The 2019 winners were, Frisky Roland, Susan Harris, Frank Edmonson, Cathy Johnson, Zettie Walters, Betsy Comfort, Bobbie Hodges, Kisty Powell, Paula Bell, Janice Noel, Gwen Nicholas, Connie Stewart, Connie Wash, Helen Watkins, Weston Bridges, Lydia Powell, Ethan Powell, Brynlee Powell.

• The Scott County Times highlighted local Working Women for 2019 and this year’s edition included: Cindy McKinley of Bank of Forest, Kebra Bobbitt of Popeye’s Chicken and Luvetrius McBeath of Rapid Rentals.

• The Forest Rotary Club was honored to host Rotary District 6820 Governor Mark Fields at their meeting on held on October 30. Fields was the guest speaker for the local Rotarians monthly meeting.

• Caleb and AnnaLea Chambers, Scott County 4-H/Livestock Exhibitors, participated at the Mississippi State Fair Market Lamb Show and Showmanship. Caleb and AnnaLea won blue ribbons in their Market Lamb class and Caleb’s lamb won Mississippi Bred Reserve Champion, in Division 1 Market Lamb class.

November

• Annual Veterans Day programs were held arounf Scott County to honor local and American veterans. American Flags were placed at the headstones of veterans at numerous Scott County cemeteries. Veterans Day observance programs were held at Forest Elementary School, the Scott County Courthouse, Betty Mae Jack Middle School in Morton and East Central Community College in Decatur. The special guest speaker at both Forest programs was Vietnam War veteran Roger Barrett who is the acting Mississippi State Captain of the Patriot Guard Riders.

• The Forest Area Chamber of Commerce announced the 2019 Forest Citizens of the Year as Billy Frank and Linda Jo Alford. The Alfords were announced in a small private ceremony at City Hall with Mayor Nancy Chambers, Allyce Lott of the chamber, son Matt Alford and grandson Logan Alford.

• Forest High School honored three of the Bearcats Football program longtime volunteers during half time of the annual Battle for the Golden Chicken. Ronnie Fortinberry, John Allen Robby and Tommy Lee have volunteered during Forest football games for decades, and the administration at FHS paid honor to these three men on November 1.

• Forest BSA Troop 63 boy scout Logan Payne completed his Eagle Scout Project by collecting over 2,000lbs of dog food which he donated to the Forest Animal Control shelter. Payne collected the dog food over two Saturdays at Tractor Supply in Forest.

• New Liberty Baptist Church in the Branch Community hosted the 2019 Baptist Senior Rally and luncheon. The well attended event had longtime Mississippi newsman Walt Grayson as the special guest speaker.

• With the time and weather changing abruptly, and the Thanksgiving holiday right around the corner, the annual Creative Christmas event kicked off the 2019 local holiday season on November 14 at the National Guard Armory in Forest. The holiday event is sponsored by the Mississippi State University Extension in Scott County, Scott County Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers and Forest Community Arts, Inc.

• Madison ‘Madi’ McDill was honored by Sebastopol High School and the Bobcats football team during their game against rival Leake County. Purple was Madi’s favorite color and the “S” at the middle of the football field was painted purple in her honor and her family was recognized at halftime. In addition to being honored by the school Madi had a new street named in her honor at an unveiling on November 10. Developer D.J. Fanguy named a street Madi McDill Drive in the new development in Sebastopol. Madi and her grandmother died as a result of a December 2018 fatal car wreck in Forest.

• The general election was held on November 5 for important local and state races including the race for Mississippi governor. Tate Reeves was elected as the new governor. In local races Tyler McCaughn won the race to replace retiring state senator Terry Burton, Joe McGee and Wayne Cooksey won races to become new county supervisors and incumbent state representative Tom Miles defeated Vance Cox in the hotly contested MS House 75 race. Scott County had 7,829 votes cast which was 42.55 percent of the counties 18,399 registered voters.

• Candice Stevenson, a Forest native and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) refuge manager in Florida was named the new fire communication and education specialist for the National Park Service (NPS) Division of Fire and Aviation. The promotion will take McCormick and her family from Florida to Boise, Idaho in 2020. Stevenson is a 1996 graduate of FHS and the daughter of Hardy and Betty McCormick of Forest.

• The Forest Baptist Church hosted the 9th Annual Christians in Camo holiday event. The event included food fellowship and 50 door prizes that were given away during the evening. The special guest speaker for the night was Jason Cruise who is an author and pastor. Canned food items were collected for the local Food Pantry.

• Members of the Webb Memorial VFW Post 4974 in Forest held a free lunch to honor World War II veterans on November 19.

• Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child held its National Collection Week. The drop off location in Scott County was at First Baptist Church in Lake. Scott County volunteers and churches played a generous role in the charitable process by collecting over 26,000 gift shoeboxes that were delivered to less fortunate children around the world for Christmas.

• The Forest Garden Club celebrated the seasons with a display at the Forest Public Library. The FGC will have four displays throughout the year with each display having a them of the current season. The first display was for fall and included seasonal items as well as a number of fall gardening books.

• The Forest United Methodist Church hosted a community Thanksgiving Worship Service and a free community Thanksgiving lunch in the FUMC Family Life Center. The public was invited to both holiday events. The community Thanksgiving Worship Service was a combined holiday worship event that is the effort of multiple local churches that allowed the local community to worship together during Thanksgiving week while helping support the Forest Aid Fund and the Carlisle Crisis Center.

• John Ring, of Midway, GA, a seven-year veteran with the 48th Infantry Brigade, Delta Company 2121, Georgia Army National Guard passed through Scott County as part of his 2,642-mile walk across America to bring awareness to numerous issues military veterans are facing. Ring started his walk at Tybee Island, GA and planned to complete the walk at Santa Monica Pier, CA. Ring was welcomed to Scott County and treated to lunch my veteran members of the local American Legion Post that included, Billy Lovette, Gary Risher, Bruce Warren and Terry McMillian.

• Clyde Morgan, a Forest native and owner of Precision Shooting Center in Forest, reenacted facets of the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy and the shot that killed Lee Harvey Oswald to test the theories reported in the Warren Commission Report. Morgan strictly adhered to the Warren Commission Report when conducting the study of the assassination and the weapons used. Morgan serves as an expert firearm instructor and has been a gun enthusiast for over 70 years.

• East Central Community College President Dr. Billy Stewart announced his decision to retire effective July 1, 2020. The announcement was made at the November Board of Trustees meeting on the. Stewart has served as the college’s eighth president in March 2012.

• Forest native Jan Risher was recognized and honored by the United Way of Acadiana during the Annual Women Who Mean Business Awards. Risher, of Lafayette, LA, is a writer and advocate for those whose voices are seldom heard. She is an award winning journalist that has covered hurricanes along the Gulf of Mexico, the Iraq War and Louisiana politics.

• The Heisman Trophy Trust recently announced the 2019 Heisman High School Scholarship School Winners. Forest High School senior Abby Atkison, the daughter of Allan and Lynn Atkison, was named a school winner. From an applicant pool of thousands of high school scholar-athletes graduating with the class of 2020, more than 3,600 have been named School Winners in the Heisman Trophy Trust’s scholarship competition.

• The long wait for the Mississippi Lottery to start ended on November 25. Excited customers around the state waited in long early morning lines to purchase their first ever Mississippi lottery tickets. Lottery scratch off tickets went on sale to the public at 5:00 a.m. The long-awaited day was met with thousands of happy Mississippi lottery players. The Mississippi Lottery Commission announced that the lottery would expand to include Mega Millions and Powerball lotto tickets in January 2020.

• Rush Health Systems is pleased to announce that its Wound Center at Scott Regional Hospital in Morton received the RestorixHealth Patient Satisfaction Award. Recipients of this award meet or exceed national patient satisfaction benchmarks over a six-month period, January through June 2019.

• The Baking Contest winners for the Creative Christmas event were announced and included, Connie Wash, Frisky Roland, Julia Sorey, Dorothy Strong and Connie Stewart.

• Beverly Rhodes was not an imposing figure, in fact, she was small in stature, but her heart, mind and drive made her a giant for decades in her classrooms and volunteer groups around Forest. Rhodes, 80, died November 27, at Lackey Memorial Hospital and the city lost a true treasure.

December

• The town of Sebastopol held its Annual Small Town Christmas at the Sebastopol Fire Station. Community organizers enjoyed the public coming out to join in all the family fun, fellowship and Christmas spirit as a community. The evening of fellowship and celebration included the lighting of the Sebastopol town Christmas tree and a firework show closed out the night that welcomed the Christmas holiday season.

• Billy Frank and Linda Jo Alford were honored as Forest Citizens of the Year at the Forest Chamber of Commerce reception held in their honor. The Alfords were joined by city officials. chamber members, family and friends during the ceremony held at the Colbert Commons in downtown Forest. The next day the Alfords were the Grand Marshals of the Forest Christmas Parade.

• The holiday season at the Forest Public Library is underway, which means the Annual Silent Auction sponsored by the Forest Friends of the Library was in full swing. The silent auction started on December 2 and ran through December 16. Bids were open to the public. The library counts on the support of the local and surrounding community throughout the year, but the annual silent auction fundraiser is the library’s most important fundraiser of the year.

• The Goody’s store location in Forest will be closing after eight years at the current location on Hwy 35 in Forest. The store will be transitioning to the department store Gordmans by the spring of 2020. Both Goody’s and Gordmans are a part of the Stage family of stores, and the transition is part of a rebranding of Stage stores nationwide.

• More than a dozen youth visited Scott County for the annual Hope Outdoors Scott County Youth Hunt and fundraiser sponsored by Hope Outdoors Ministries. Each year, the county is host to many ill or disabled youth that travel to Forest to attend the highly anticipated annual hunt.

• On December 6, the City of Forest Fire Department responded to a report of a residential structure fire on West North Street behind McDonalds. After further FFD investigation it was determined that the fire appeared to have been intentionally started. The FFD findings were passed to the Forest Police Department for further investigation.

• District Eight Circuit Court Judge Chris Collins announced his resignation effective at the end of business on January 1, 2020. Collins was appointed to the bench by Governor Phil Bryant in 2017 and was after the retirement of long time Circuit Judge Marcus Gordon. Collins was elected to the Circuit Judge position in 2018.

• Morton, Forest and Lake held annual Christmas Parades during the week of December 2 - 7.

• Lackey Memorial Hospital teamed up with the Forest Public Library to bring Wellness Wednesdays to the library. The adult fitness education program kicked off with a Christmas party and introduction at the Forest Library. The programs will be held every month on the third Wednesday in 2020 and will have special guest speakers to discuss important health and wellness topics for adults.

• Several tornadoes touched down in Mississippi on December 16 with confirmed tornadoes in at least 11 counties. Many of the effected counties were in close proximity to Scott County including Hinds, Simpson, Smith and Jasper counties, but no weather damage was suffered from the dangerous storms. Due to the threat of dangerous weather all Forest and Scott County schools released early.

• For Garrett McDill the road from Sebastopol and home to Los Angeles, California, ran through the Mississippi Delta. He was carried by the vehicle of his love of music. McDill was chosen to serve as audio engineer for the 2019 Mississippi Night at the Grammy Museum which is held the night preceding the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. McDill and his wife Justice now reside in Nashville where he continues working in the music industry.

• Fast Pace Urgent Care, one of the largest urgent care providers in the country broke ground on their new Forest location on December 4. The new facility located on Hwy 35 will be a state-of-the-art walk-in clinic offering immediate medical care to the local area. Representatives from FPUC were joined at the ceremony by officials from the City of Forest and the Forest Area Chamber of Commerce.

• The City of Forest is in the process of replacing and upgrading numerous landscaping features around town. The removal of trees that lined the median of Hwy 35 South is one of the beginning steps of a landscape facelift that is expected to be complete in 2020. The Hwy 35 trees were originally planted in 1992 as part of a Forest Chamber of Commerce Beautification project.

• Penn’s Fish House has long been known for its charitable work around Mississippi. During the holiday season the staff at Penn’s in Forest spread their Christmas generosity by playing Santa Claus for two local children. The staff adopted two children ages six years and eight years from Scott County to ensure both young boys have a wonderful Christmas.

• Members of a new Morton community group took on the role of Santa’s elves in the local area and worked to spread joy and holiday spirit in the week leading up to Christmas. The Hines Big Daddy Lofton Community Center group in Morton came together to brighten the lives of residents at MS Care Center and a brave 10-year-old girl who is fighting cancer.