2019 Wing Dang Doodle Festival’s Terrifically Talented Showcase full of local talent

The 16th Annual Wing Dang Doodle Festival will be held at Gaddis Park in Forest on September 28, and this year the festival will again host the Forest Community Arts Terrifically Talented Showcase – Take Three. The Talent Showcase offers festival patrons a chance to enjoy many local musicians from Forest and surrounding areas.

As the 2019 WDD Festival draws near, the lineup of local talent has been finalized and the artists are looking forward to this year’s event and the opportunity to put their musical talents on display.

This year’s performers line-up include:

Lynn Johnson – Johnson is originally from Laurel, but is now a resident of Walnut Grove where she lives with her husband, Mike, and three rescue pups. She has spent the last 44 years working in Mississippi public education as a teacher and instructional coach. Johnson is a member of Walnut Grove Methodist Church and will sing two songs of her choice during the talent show.

Lydia Powell – Powell is nine years old and a fourth grade student at Forest Elementary School. She is the daughter of Eddie and Kisty Powell, and has two sisters and one brother. All of the Powell children are active performing musicians. Powell is a member of the local 4-H Club, and at this year’s Southwest Project Achievement Day she won first place in talent and for her Cloverleaf Exhibit on raising chickens. She will play “Dance of the Irish” and “This Land Is Your Land” accompanied on piano by Irene Martin.

Lillie Bradshaw – Bradshaw, of Morton, is 13 years old and attends eighth grade at Simpson Academy. She is the daughter of Joseph and Sabrina Bradshaw and has one brother who is also a musician. Bradshaw plays numerous instruments including: piano, guitar, violin, banjo and ukulele. She will perform “How Great Thou Art,” and a medley of gospel songs on the violin and banjo while accompanied by Martin on the piano.

Chase Gaddis – Gaddis is a guitarist, singer and Forest native. He is a graduate of Mississippi State University and has taught guitar for several years. He is an active member of tbe All Seasons Worship Center Team in Forest. Gaddis will perform and sing “Never Too Much” by Luther Vandross, “Tears on My Pillow” by Little Anthony and The Imperials and “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran.

Anita Webb – Webb is a Scott County resident and married to Bob Webb. She has two daughters and one grandson. Webb os the Mississippi State University Scott County Extension Service Co-Coordinator and Family Consumer Service Agent. She has worked as a 4-H Youth Agent, the Mississippi Homemakers Volunteers and Family Consumer Services for 30 years. Webb loves singing, performing on stage in local plays and has a background in writing music and will sing during this year’s talent show.

Ethan Powell – Powell is the 13-year-old the son of Eddie and Kisty Powell, and has three sisters. Powell attends seventh grade at Hawkins Middle School and is a performing cellist. Powell is a member of the local 4-H Club and recently won first place at the 4-H Achievement Project Day in both Group Talent and Computer Visual Presentation divisions. Powell is a Boy Scout with Troop 63 in Forest and a member of Kick Box. He also plays trombone in the school band. During this year’s showcase, Powell will be performing on the cello.

Emily Baker – Baker is a Forest resident and is married to Chris Baker with one son. She is a cellist who began performing in Connecticut in 1986. Baker has studied cello with Emily Metcalf of the Hartford Symphony Orchestra, and the Paris Conservatory in France. In 1991, Baker returned stateside to study with the Hartford Symphony Orchestra and at Boston University. Baker holds a Masters Degree in music from Peabody Conservatory and currently performs with the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra. She teaches at Forest Elementary School and East Central Community College.

Rev. Walter Patrick – Rev. Patrick is the minister of New Hope Baptist Church in Meridian and will perform on the piano. Patrick teaches special education at Scott Central Attendance Center, and he and wife, Fay, have five children who are all talented musicians.

Roderick Patrick – Patrick is the son of Reverend Walter and Fay Patrick, and will be performing on the violin and piano. He is the minister of music at Agape Fellowship in Jackson and currently employed with the United Parcel Service (UPS).

Robert James Starr – Starr is Scott County resident who is singer, guitarist, song writer and recording artist. Starr was born to a musical family in Brooklyn, New York and made his first record at the age of 18. While working as a successful engineer, he has released several records in his unique style that is a fusion of blues, rock and gospel. He is currently working on a new album due out in October. Bob and his wife currently own and operate the Café at the Club at the Forest Country Club.

Mike Lee – Lee will accompany Starr on bass. He and his wife, Nicole, have one daughter, and he is a drummer and guitarist at the Forest Baptist Church. When Lee is not playing music in his free time, he is at work protecting all local citizens as the Sheriff of Scott County.

The Terrifically Talented Showcase – Take Three talent show will consist of two separate sessions scheduled for 8:45 a.m. -10:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.