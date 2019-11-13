9th Annual Christians in Camo is Thursday night

The 9th Annual Christians in Camo will be held at the Forest Baptist Church Thursday starting at 5:45 p.m. and the public is invited.

The event will have food, fellowship, 50 door prizes and guest speaker. Admission to the event is free, and organizers only request that all guests bring two canned food items to support the local Food Pantry.

This year’s special guest speaker is Jason Cruise who is an author, husband and pastor and will speak to everyone about his journey for Jesus.

The 50 door prizes will be given away by drawing and there is no cost to enter. The grand prizes for adults will be a shotgun, and for children will be a guided hunt at Dry Creek Hunting Lodge in Philadelphia.

The menu for the event will include deer meat and sausage, fried catfish and even “chitlins,” with sides of french fries and hush puppies.