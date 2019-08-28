Alderwoman White answered the call to public service

Newly elected Forest Ward I Alderwoman, Yolanda White, is new to politics and running for office, but she has been working with the citizens of Forest and their children for 30 years. White has been helping educate children at Forest Elementary School for three decades, and after winning the Ward I Alderman election she will be serving some of the same children she helped in school as the newest elected city official.

Before considering a run for the city council seat left vacant by the death of James ‘Bo’ Clark, White had never given running for office much thought. However, when her friend and colleague died earlier this year, she said she felt the undeniable call to serve.

“This was all God’s will,” White said. “I’m just the instrument that is sewing His will together. When I first got the feeling, I needed to run for Aldermen, I prayed about it everyday and kept wondering if this is what I’m really supposed to do. He just kept at me until I finally followed His steps, and by His grace and mercy here I am.”

The excitement is White’s voice when speaking to her is telling. When she first submitted her name, she was surprised by how many candidates were running for office. “There were a lot of people running, and I was sure there would end up being a runoff,” White said. “I was just so thankful to hear my name called to be in the runoff election.”

Due to her faith, White was confident her decision to run was the right one, but she was as surprised as anyone when she was informed that she had won the election. She has now shifted her focus to thanking her constituents and all those who made this possible, and learning everything she can about her new position.

Now that the election is in the books, White is ready to get to work preparing for her role and serving the citizens of Forest. “I am working on learning everything I possibly can about my job. I have already looked in to classes I will be taking in the near future,” she said.

Forest Mayor Nancy Chambers said that she is looking forward to working with White. “Everyone is very excited about Yolanda White coming on board,” she said. “The members of the City Council and I are all looking forward to working with her, and working together for the citizens of Forest.”

White almost mirrored the words of the mayor when speaking about working with her and the Forest City Council. “I’m super excited to work with Mayor Chambers and the city council,” she said. “I have received wonderful responses from everyone on the council. They have been very supportive and all have said they will help guide me.”

White said that winning Alderman Clark’s former seat was truly special. “Mr. Clark and I were very close, we worked together and went to church together. He would be proud of me I know that. I’m going to use his advice and I’m going to go in and be myself and be honest. I will not over promise on things and I will not sugar-coat things because our citizens deserve to be told the truth,” she said.

White said she will be working for Forest which is the only home she has ever known. “Forest is my home and I have always lived here. I am looking forward to working hard for the people and for our city. I want to do everything I can to keep Forest a wonderful place to call home.”