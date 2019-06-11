Alfords named 2019 Forest Citizens of the Year

Each year during the holiday season, the board members of the Forest Area Chamber of Commerce nominate and cast their votes for the Citizens of the Year. The Chamber is happy to announce that the 2019 Forest Citizens of the Year are: Billy Frank and Linda Jo Alford.

After the board chose the Alfords, Mayor Nancy Chambers made a telephone call to Billy Frank to relay the news that he and Linda Jo had been selected as Citizens of the Year.

“I am happy to be part of announcing that Billy Frank and Linda Jo Alford have been selected at Forest Citizens of the Year by the Chamber,” Chambers said during the announcement ceremony on October 28.

The Alfords moved back to Forest 44 years ago and have been staples of the local community during those four decades. The Alfords have been members of the Chamber for 38 years.

The Alfords will be honored at the Citizens of the Year Reception on Dec. 5, and will serve as Grand Marshalls of the Forest Christmas Parade on Dec. 6.