All-inclusive playground to open soon

The City of Forest is currently finishing work on the new all-inclusive playground at Gaddis Park. The work being done to make it accessible to special needs children is almost complete and the playground is scheduled to open next week.

Forest Mayor Nancy Chambers said that the completion of this project is the culmination of work that started with being named a Healthy Hometown by BlueCross Blue Shield. “This is an outstanding project that began with Forest being named a BlueCross BlueShield Healthy Hometown in 2018,” Chambers said. “When we started the application for the Healthy Hometown designation this was the foremost project we had in mind, and to see it in the final stages getting ready to open is true accomplishment for Forest.”

The updates to the playground include new swings that will be accessible to special needs children and offer more outside activity for the formerly underserved children of Forest.

“The new all-inclusive additions to the Gaddis Park playground is one of the main initiatives we focused on during the Healthy Hometown process,” Patsy Nicholson, Director of Forest Downtown Development said. “We hope to have the playground completed and reopened this week so that children and families can start enjoying the new additions.”

The updated work addedd additional room, new swings, new mulch and additionall play stations that will be accessible to all children.