Amateur Radio Field Day set for this weekend in Morton

Members of the Scott County Amateur Radio Club will be participating in the National Amateur Radio “Field Day” Exercise, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 22, and continuing through 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 23. The annual event’s local activities will be held at Farris Park in Morton.

Since 1933, ham radio operators across North America have established temporary ham radio stations in public locations during the annual Field Day operations in order to showcase the communication science and skill of amateur radiomen around the country. This event is open to the public.

For more than 100 years, amateur radio, also called ham radio, has allowed people from all walks of life to experiment with electronics and communication techniques. Along with exhibiting their communication skills, radio operators can provide a vital community service in the event of a natural disaster or emergency, even without needing a cell phone or access to the internet.

Each year, the Field Day event demonstrates the ham radio’s ability to work reliably under all weather conditions from almost any location in creating a reliable independent communication network. In 2018, more than 35,000 people, at thousands of different locations across North America, participated in the Field Day activities.

“It’s easy for anyone to pick up a computer or smartphone, connect to the world wide web and communicate with others with little or no knowledge of how the devices function or connect to each other,” said Jimmy Reid, Scott County Amateur Radio Club President. “But if there’s an interruption of internet service, or your out of ranger of a cell tower, you have no way to communicate. Ham radio functions completely independent of the internet or the cell phone infrastructure, can interface with tablets and smartphones and can be set-up within minutes almost anywhere during a communication outage.”

“Ham operators can literally throw a wire in a tree for an antenna, connect it to a battery-powered transmitter and communicate halfway around the world,” SCARC vice president Rez Johnson added. “Hams do this by using a layer of Earth’s atmosphere as a sort of mirror for radio waves. In today’s electronic do-it-yourself environment, ham radio remains one of the best ways for people to learn about electronics, communication techniques, physics, meteorology and numerous other scientific disciplines. In addition, amateur radio is a huge asset to any community during disasters or emergencies if the standard communication infrastructure goes down.”

Anyone may become a licensed amateur radio operator. There are more than 725,000 licensed ham operators scattered throughout the United States, as young as nine years old and as old as 100. With clubs like the SCARC it’s easy for anybody to get involved right here in the local community.

For more information about either the 2019 National Amateur Radio Field Day or becoming involved with amateur radio, you can contact the SCARC at 601-750-7961.