Be safe this Labor Day

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will begin the 2019 Labor Day Travel Enforcement Period on Friday, August 30 at 12:01 a.m. and conclude Monday, September 2 at midnight. In an effort to enforce traffic laws and reduce traffic crashes, MHP will participate in Operation Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort during the holiday period.

As part of Operation C.A.R.E., all available troopers will be assigned to saturation patrols to combat speeding and distracted driving issues. We also want to remind drivers that bad decisions behind the wheel regarding impaired driving can result in serious consequences. Loss of employment, legal fees and possible jail time can take huge tolls on families. In order to remove impaired drivers and promote seatbelt usage, Safety checkpoints will be established throughout the holiday period.

During the 2018 Labor Day enforcement period, MHP investigated 165 crashes including 4 fatalities and made 166 D.U.I. arrests. We’re hoping all motorists and families will enjoy the last holiday weekend of the summer and arrive at their destinations safely.