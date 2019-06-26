Boy Scout Troop 63 set to place Old Glory throughout the town

Boy Scout Troop 63 will be working to make Forest red, white and blue on Independence Day. Members of the troop will be placing American Flags at homes and businesses throughout the city on July 4 as part of their first annual U.S. Flag Holiday Fundraiser.

Members of Troop 63 started this patriotic fundraiser earlier this year. The first flag placements were on 2019 Memorial Day, and the scouts have had a great response thus far. The troop will be out placing flags again on July 4 to help local citizens and business display their patriotism on the holiday. Those who participate in this flag program help support BSA Troop 63 in their scouting activities and their local community service projects throughout the year.

Individuals and businesses who participate in the flag fundraiser will have an American Flag placed in front of their home or business each year on Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day and Veterans Day. Members of the troop will delivery and place the flag the morning of the holiday and then return to collect the flags for proper storage as evening falls as required by the U.S. Flag Code.

“Here in the local area the scouts are the keeper of the flag and the creation of this fundraiser program gave us the opportunity to teach our scouts responsibility at the same time as spreading patriotism throughout the community,” said Troop 63 Scout Master Jeff Fountain. “We have had a tremendous interest in this program and the number of requests for flag placements are growing each day. We started with Memorial Day and will be placing flags throughout Forest on July 4.”

Proceeds from the fundraiser go to assist the local scouts with all yearly activities. “The proceeds from this program helps fund all of our activities such as traveling to scout camp, paying for the awards our scouts earn, our flag retirement ceremonies and most importantly our local community and church service projects,” Fountain said. “We thought this was a great way to provide a patriotic fundraiser to earn money that will be put back to good in our local community.”

“The scouts are considered one of the keepers of the American Flag so this program really works well in teaching our scouts about working in the community and sharing our patriotism with the local community,” Fountain said. “We have so many activities that include the American Flag. We raise and lower the flag at the Scott Central High School football games during football season, we collect, store and properly retire flags that are no longer fit for display and this flag placement fundraiser lines up great with our activities.”

In addition to spreading the love for our country in the community, this program also is a way to let the local community know that the Boy Scouts are still present in Forest and remain very active. “I hope being out in the community on each of holidays lets everyone know that the Boy Scouts are still active in Forest,” Fountain explained.

Anyone who is interested in having Boy Scout Troop 63 place flags at either your home or business can contact Trint Crimm at 601-507-8601, Jeff Fountain at 601-507-6061, Terry King at 601-900-7945 or Christy White at 601-507-1727.