Christmas Parades set to kick off holiday season

The month of December will kick off with Christmas Parades all around the towns and cities in Scott County. Each year citizens throughout the county come together to enjoy the parades and celebrate the Christmas holiday.

The annual Christmas parades in Forest, Morton and Lake are all scheduled for the week of December 2 through December 7.

Forest

The 78th Annual Forest Christmas Parade is scheduled to fill the downtown streets December 6, starting at 6:00 p.m.

This year’s parade theme is “Bright Lights and Christmas Delights,” and the Grand Marshalls will be 2019 Forest Citizens of the Year Billy Frank and Linda Jo Alford.

The parade will bring together citizens in Forest and surrounding areas to celebrate the quickly approaching Christmas holiday.

Forest Area Chamber of Commerce President Melanie Harrison said the annual Christmas parade is a special night that brings the community together.

“The Chamber of Commerce is thankful to the individuals and businesses who all come together to make the Christmas parade so special. For me, the parade is the kick-off to the Christmas season and I’m always so excited when it comes around every year,” she said.

Parade participants will be judged in three separate divisions and cash prizes will be awarded to first and second place winners in each division, and first place for best vehicle (not including floats). The three divisions include: Red Division with industries, large businesses, hospitals and banks. Green Division with small businesses. Blue Division with clubs, civic organizations and churches.

Floats in all divisions will be judged on using the following criteria: Originality, Effort and Preparation and Overall Design and Appearance.

In each of the three divisions the prize for first place is $200 and second place will receive $100. There will be one $50 prize awarded for the best vehicle.

This year’s parade will start downtown at Front Street and follow its traditional route through the streets of Forest. From Front Street the parade will head north on Main Street, turn right onto First Street, continue to fire station before making its way to onto Second Street. The parade will continue past the Scott County Courthouse and end at Wade Street.

The parade will feature only one Santa Claus and he will be the only parade participant allowed to toss candy to parade goers. No other items including flyers, coupons, pamphlets, leaflets or any other material can be handed out by participants along the parade route.

The participation list for the 2019 Christmas Parade is full of floats, marching bands, vehicles, tractors, and Santa will be treated to a ride from the Forest Fire Department.

Harrison said everyone at the Chamber has worked hard to have a wonderful night for everyone to enjoy. “We’d like to invite everyone to come out, enjoy the bands and see the hard work and creativity everyone has put in on their floats,” she added. “The antique cars and tractors and the City’s Christmas decorations always make for a great night for everyone to come together and enjoy.”

Morton

The City of Morton and Morton Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Christmas Parade is scheduled for December 2 at 6:00 p.m. This year’s parade theme is “Candyland Christmas” and the parade lineup will begin at 5:30 p.m. The lineup for the parade will begin at 5:00 p.m. at the Morton Public Library.

The Grand Marshalls for the parade will be Rev. Willie and Jimmie Ann Jones of Morton.

During the parade there will be three categories for floats including: religious, business and community civic clubs and organizations. All floats will be judged for prizes in each category, and there will be an award for the best decorated vehicle in the parade.

Scott Regional Hospital will be on hand giving out free hot chocolate to all those who attend the parade.

Morton Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lisa Alford said that it’s not to late to enter a float or vehicle in the parade. “We are still accepting entry forms for the parade, and those forms can be picked up at the Chamber, Bank of Morton and Morton Finance. Anyone who would like to enter a float or vehicle in the parade needs to get their entry form submitted as soon as possible.”

This year’s “Candyland Christmas” parade will take the traditional parade route through downtown Morton. There will only be one Santa Claus included in the parade and he will be the only parade participant that’s allowed to toss or give out candy along the parade route.

“Everyone is invited to come out and join in the Christmas celebration in Morton,” Alford said by phone. “We really want the public to come out and enjoy the parade and spending time with others in the community.”

Morton Mayor Gerald Keeton said this is a wonderful night for everyone in Morton and the surrounding communities to come together and celebrate Christmas in Morton.

For more information on participating in the Christmas parade contact the Morton City Hall at 601-732-6252.

Lake

The Annual Christmas Parade in Lake will be held on Saturday, December 7, at 6:00 p.m.

This year’s parade will include parade categories for large industries — schools, churches and small businesses — clubs and civic organizations — youth. In addition to the outlined categories the parade will have entries for bands, cars, trucks, motorcycles, UTVs and four-wheelers and horses.

All parade participants should be lined up in front of Lake Elementary School headed east by 5:00 p.m. and ready for judging to begin at 5:15 p.m.

The parade route will take the traditional route leaving LES to cross Highway 80 into the downtown area, turning right on to Front Street and right again at Town Hall continuing past First Baptist Church back to the elementary school for dismissal.

Candy is allowed to be tossed from floats and vehicles or handed out along the parade route, but organizers urge everyone to use caution when dispersing candy and treats.

After the parade the public is invited to join the celebration at “Christmas at the Depot” which will start immediately following the completion of the Christmas Parade.

Entry forms for the parade are still being accepted through November 30. Forms can be obtained at Lake Town Hall and can be returned to either Town Hall or Charlotte Street. For more information or any questions concerning the parade contact Town Hall at 601-775-3552 or Charlotte Street at 601-813-1095.